WATKINS GLEN — It seemed fans were destined to see a different winner of Go Bowling at The Glen in 2021. Back-to-back defending champion Chase Elliott and his team began the day with two failed inspections that led to a $25k fine, crew chief Alan Gustafson ejected and fined $25,000 for the infraction.
For some salt in the wound, Elliott began the race at the back of the pack along with Christopher Bell, who failed the pre-race inspection for the same infraction.
And yet, Elliott found himself very much in contention to win his third straight at The Glen.
With nine laps to go, Elliott passed Martin Truex Jr. for second place, five seconds behind leader Kyle Larson.
Despite Elliott’s resounding road course résumé, Larson was able to hold the lead and cross the finish line 2.43 seconds ahead of his closing teammate Elliott for the win in the 35th annual Go Bowling at The Glen.
“It was a good day,” Larson said after the race. “Our pit crew did a great job on the green flag stop and got us out in front of the 19 (Truex Jr.) and we were able to maintain that gap for a little while and eventually start to pull away.”
The win marks Larson’s first in eight tries at the 2.45-mile road course, his 11th Cup Series win of his career and his fifth of the season.
On lap 55, Larson found himself battling with Bell, the other car that failed inspection alongside Elliott’s. Bell and Larson battled for second place heading into turn one.
Larson’s front right tire locked up and the car veered slightly left. Larson bumped Bell who spun out. Bell was able to remain in the race, but lost his shot at the front spot and finished seventh.
“I definitely made a mistake getting in to him,” Larson said of the minor collision. “He would pull me off of (turn) seven every time, and that time I maintained … I thought I could out-brake him all the way inside but I was only able to get my nose at his numbers and at that point I’m already committed and on the verge of wheel hop and locking the fronts up and I was hoping he would leave enough room but I just needed to be a few feet further up and I would have had position on him but I wasn’t able to get there and we made contact. It was definitely my fault; not intentional, obviously. But I made a mistake.”
Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano battled for the lead in the early laps of Stage 1. It would be a short time at the front for pole-winner Keselowski, who led for the first nine laps before encountering brake problems throughout the race.
Keselowski’s brakes gave him and his team issues starting with a spin out on turn 6 of lap nine and lost five spots instantly. The brakes remained an issue for the No. 2 Ford and Keselowski finished 35th.
At the end of Stage 1, Logano led the top 5 group of Joey Larson, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick and William Byron. At the end of Stage 2, Truex Jr. held the lead and kept it for 34 laps, more than any other driver. Larson was the only driver in the top 5 at the finish of Stages 1 and 2.
“I felt really good up through the esses. I would give up a lot into the esses but then I would motor up and gain that back, if not a little bit more, by the time we got to the bus stop,” Larson said on his success on different parts of the track. “All in all I was really happy with that race car.”
Larson led for a single lap at the beginning of the second stage but was quickly taken over by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for a lap and then Truex Jr. for the following 34 laps.
On lap 58, Larson and Truex Jr. took a green flag pit stop and the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team put themselves in high gear and got Larson back out in 14.4 seconds and most importantly, in front of Truex Jr.
“That was a money stop,” Larson’s crew chief Cliff Daniels said after the race. “We’re kind of spoiled that we have the best road-course team in-house in the No. 9 team. To have their notes, to have the conversations and the teamwork we have with those guys, as cliché as it sounds, is so valuable.”
Larson was able to gain speed up through the esses and in to the bus stop on the laps that followed and passed Denny Hamlin and Kurt Busch when they made their respective pit stops. Hamlin led for six laps and has yet to win a race this season.
By the time Elliott passed Truex Jr. with nine to go, Larson had given himself enough of a time cushion where all he had to do was keep the car on the track and cross the line for his first road win of his career and snap his paltry five-race losing streak.
“It was definitely fun today,” Larson said. “Anytime you can win — which I’ve been doing a lot of, especially in the dirt stuff — it goes a long way.”