The popular Full Fender Frenzy night at Land of Legends Raceway, featuring the Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout was won by Carl Johnson Saturday night.

Johnson posted the $1,000 victory in the 30-lap affair to earn his fifth win of the year in a resounding return to the Land of Legends. Aksel Jensen was chasing the potent No. 87, and Jimmy Grant was third in the final order. CJ Guererri and Rick Crego followed in the top five. Johnson was rewarded with bonus money for each lap he led, and finished having the most laps led award, as well. Aksel Jensen was scored as the half-way leader, and Damian Long finished as the hard charger.

The RUSH Dirt Late Models were also on the card, with Logan Roberson pocketing the $3,000 payday. Jeremy Wonderling, a regular crate late model threat, raced to second ahead of David Pangrazio, Joe Martin and Chad Homan.

Tyler Burnell scored the 20-lap Hobby Stock victory over Jimmy Grant and Jaren Israel. Division champion Frank Burnell Jr. was next, followed by Justin Eldredge.

With the full fender program in the books, attention now turns to the popular Gerald Haers Memorial. The event stands as the season finale for the Ontario County Oval.

The fourth edition has been expanded to a two-day event. There is currently over $90,000 in prizes on the line for the event.

The program opens Sept. 16, as the Land of Legends welcomes the Empire Super Sprints back for their first and only appearance of 2022. The 25-lap feature will pay $2,000 to win. There will be two GHM Sportsman Championship qualifiers on Friday, as well. The opener is a 20-lap, non-winners race, paying $500 and the latter is a 25-lap program paying $750. The top two from the non-winners race and top 12 from the second race will advance to the 40-lap GHM Sportsman 40-lap field. Heat races and redraws for the front starters will set the 30-car grid Saturday.

Then Saturday will feature the Modifieds’ Haers 100, offering $10,000 to the winner, while 20th will offer $1,000. More than $4,000 has been added in post-race rewards and another $10,000 in lap money will be on the line. The triple 20 qualifying heats will offer $500 to win, and top Modified heat qualifiers will be eligible to race in the Carl Myers Dash For Cash.

The Stirling Lubricants GHM 40-lap Sportsman Championship will pay the winner $2,500 from the $8,700 purse. There are an additional $2,000 in bonuses available.

Last Year, Matt Sheppard and Matt Guererri scored victories, taking the Modified and Sportsman division wins respectively. Matt Farnham won the most ESS event contested at LOLR, dating back to August 2021.

For additional details, schedules and pricing, visit www.landoflegendsraceway.com.

Touring SeriesLarry Wight scored a rare double Saturday during Cavalcade Cup weekend at Weedsport Speedway. Wight wheeled his No. 99 to victory in both the Super DIRTcar Series $7,500-to-win modified feature, and tallied the 25-lap Empire Super Sprints feature. Wight moved to the point past Zach Payne and Chris Hile to lead on lap seven. From there, he went into a conservation mode. The 60-lap distance was limited by just one caution period, coming on lap 3. However, Wight was trying to monitor the tire wear to avoid a seal-over in the event another yellow flag unfurled following the long green run. It didn’t, and the final 57 laps went off without interruption.

Wight entered lapped traffic on lap 19, and on lap 30, clipped the wall and the left front went flat. With 30 laps to go, Wight was no longer able to stay glued to the bottom groove, and gave up some mobility due to the flat. On lap 50, Matt Sheppard was charging around the outside line. He moved to third with 10 to go, starting 12th on the initial grid. Sheppard closed to the bumper of Wight’s machine on the final circuit, but time ended up being the limiting factor.

Payne took third ahead of Chris Hile and Rocky Warner.

Larry Wight opened the feature sweep with a win in the Empire Super Sprints’ 25-lapper. Jordan Poirier raced to second ahead of Paulie Colagiovanni. It marks his second win in as many ESS starts, previously winning at Fulton Speedway last Saturday. The Empire Super Sprints’ points finale is set for this Friday, racing as part of the two-day Gerald Haers Memorial at Land of Legends Raceway. The season will also include a non-point visits to Ohsweken Speedway’s Canadian Sprint Nationals (Sept. 17) and the annual Utica Rome Speedway Cole Cup, set for Oct. 4.

Also on Saturday, Nick Stone won his first DIRTcar Pro Stock series event of 2022, taking the checkers during the Cavalcade Cup’s first night of racing at Weedsport. Stone dueled early with Pete Stefanski, but with grip being paramount, Stone was able to find traction and pull ahead. As the race wore on, Stone’s car became more free, and he was able to leg out the victory over Stefanski, Chad Jeseo, Josh Coonradt and Bruno Richard. The win is Stone’s third tour win at Weedsport, and fourth in his career. The next race for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks is set for Sept. 17 at Mohawk International Raceway.

Sunday’s program rained out. Sheppard will remain the points leader for the Super DIRTcar Series, with only a few events remaining. The Super DIRTcar Series will race next Sept. 24 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway’s Malta Massive Weekend. That 100-lap main will pay $10,000 and offer a final guaranteed Starting Spot for the 50th NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week crown jewel in Oct.; the Oct. 9 200-lapper will serve as the penultimate event on the calendar. The Super DIRTcar Series will also be part of the World of Outlaws World Finals at Charlotte, with action scheduled for Nov. 2-5.

The Albany-Saratoga Speedway weekend will include the DIRTcar Sportsman Fall Championship series on Friday, Sept. 23. The opening round card will also feature Modifieds and Street Stocks. The SDS will race with the DIRTcar Pro Stocks and Limited Sportsman.

The Cavalcade Cup’s DIRTcar Sportsman Classic, which was lost following the rainout at Weedsport Speedway, will be contested as part of the Super DIRT Week Kick Off Party Oct. 4, and will pay $2,500 to win. The DIRTcar 358-Modifieds and the DIRTcar Pro stocks will also be on Weedsports Speedway’s kick off card.

Saturday night, Tim Fuller won a hard-fought 60-lap DIRTcar 358-Modified Series main at Can-Am Speedway. Fuller, the track’s DIRTcar 358-modified champion, led a string of champions who dominated their respective features. In all, three of the four features were won by track champions. Fuller dominated, save for the opening lap when Shaun Shaw slipped to the lead. From there, Fuller was nearly flawless on the bottom, and as a charging Billy Dunn caught Fuller, the leader caught traffic. Fuller navigated the slower cars and preserved the win over Dunn, Ronnie Davis III, Rocky Warner and Taylor Caprara. Sportsman champion Tyler Corcoran won the John Burr Memorial DIRTcar Sportsman Series race, besting Gavin Eisel, Tyler Stevenson, Eric Nier and David Rogers. Division champ Joe Orvis won the Ron White Memorial Thundercar feature; Tyler Bushey won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature, and Bruno Richard was crowned the class champion for the 2002 season. The program caps the track’s 2022 season.

Outlaw Speedway was scheduled to be off, and will open for the annual Fall Nationals Sept. 23-24. The opening night of the Fall Nationals will feature a $4,000-to-win 360 Sprint program and a Modified dash event. A $2,000-to-win Hoosier Tire Sportsman event is on the card, along with a $1,200-to-win Street Stock feature and $900-to-win Hobby Stock and four-cylinder features. Sept. 24, the $6,500-to-win Gunslinger Modified feature tops the card, along with the $2,000-to-win American Racer Sportsman event. The street stock feature will pay $1,500 and the winners of the open four-cylinder, Hobby Stock, 600cc modifieds and 600 microsprint features will earn $900. Details are online at outlawspeedwayllc.com

Genesee Speedway will open for the Terry Pangrazio Memorial night, racing the Late Models, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Novice Sportsman and youth four-cylinders with a 7 p.m. start time. Visit www.genesee-speedway.com for additional details.