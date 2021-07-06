Four different winners visited victory lane during the CNY Speedweek, with the event at Land of Legends Raceway falling to weather.
Chuck Hebing captured the finale at Weedsport Speedway, and by finishing third, Jason Barney earned the 2021 Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek Championship. He won the tour championship once prior, finishing as the top point collector in 2014.
Hebing pieced together a terrific outing Sunday night to capture a win in the tour finale. He is chasing his 40th career Empire Super Sprints victory, and is now tied with Lance Yonge for third all-time with 38 career triumphs, behind all-time winner Steve Poirier (77 wins) and Mike Woodring (59 wins).
2019 Speedweek Champion Paulie Colagiovann was second, chasing Hebing in hopes of visiting Victory Hill. Jason Barney was next, with Larry Wight and Matt Farnham filling the top five.
The modifieds were also on the card, with Tim Sears Jr. winning the 35-lap feature. Sears was in command for a $2,500 payday with Wight in tow; Jimmy Phelps, Justin Haers and Zach Payne followed.
Saturday night, Barney put himself in position to lock up the title with a win at Fulton. He took the lead from Danny Varin on lap six, and motored away to a four-second win. Colagiovanni was second, with Varin fading to third. Shawn Donath and Wight filled the top five. Fulton raced a standard card Saturday in addition to the ESS program.
Wight picked up the win in the Modified ranks, taking home the 35-lap 358-Mod division win. Dave Marcuccilli was next, with Erick Rudolph, Ron Davis III and Pat Ward filling the first five slots. Willy Decker scored the first of the two DIRTcar Sportsman features. Mike Button posted a runner-up showing ahead of Amy Holland and Josh Amodio; Chris Mackey was fifth. Andrew Buff took the checkers in the latter Sportsman main, winning over Jack Meeks and Jimmy Moyer. Wade Chrisman and Chris Bonoffski earned top five showings. Brett Sears was triumphant in the Novice sportsman feature.
At Brewerton, Wight scored the win in the second event contested during CNY Speedweek. Wight took advantage of a lap 11 caution period. The slow down erased Sammy Reakes IV’s potent lead, and Wight moved to the point before opening a daunting advantage of his own following the restart. Wight won the Don Gillette Memorial in convincing fashion, leaving Matt Tanner to best the rest in second place. Sammy Reakes IV fell to third ahead of Danny Vain and Sylan Swiernik.
Like Fulton, Brewerton contested a fairly standard program in conjunction with the Speedweek event. Michael Maresca won the 35-lap Modified feature over Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears. It was Maresca’s second win of the season at Brewerton. Chad Phelps and Larry Wight filled the top five. In the Sportsman division, Chris Mackey won the DIRTcar sanctioned 25-lapper, holding off Zach Payne and Alan Fink. Zach Sobotka and Amy Holland followed in the top five. Chris Bonoffski won the four-cylinder feature ahead of Damien Bechler and Chuck Powelczyk. Quinn Wallis and Justin Pope earned top fives.
The 2021 CNY Speedweek opened June 30 with the Pabst Shootout at Can-Am. Can-Am had been dormant for nearly a month as a result of weather and scheduling complications. Paulie Colagiovanni made a triumphant return to Can-Am, winning over eventual champion Jason Barney. Dylan Swiernik was third ahead of Jeff Cook and Kelly Hebing.
Dave Marcuccilli won the 358-Modified feature over Lance Willix, Tim Sears and Erick Rudolph. Tim Fuller raced to fifth. Tyler Corcoran posted a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman ranks, collecting the checkers ahead of Matt Janczuk and David Rogers. Mike Fowler and Josh Reome were next. Tony Frezzo won the Thunderstock feature over Steve Smith and Mike Greenfield.
The action at Land of Legends Raceway has been put on hold until July 20. The Super DIRTcar Series Liberty 100 and the Empire Super Sprints will return in two weeks, with pit gates opening at 3:30 and grandstands opening at 5 pm. Pit access is $40, and adult grandstand admission is $25.
FRIDAYOutlaw Speedway made the tough call to cancel their Friday program, moving their fireworks program to July 9. All divisions will be in action.
Utica-Rome rained out their July 2 program, and their fireworks display has been moved to July 9. Slingshot and Junior Slingshot racers have been added to the Friday card, as well.
SATURDAYJason Knowles was triumphant at Genesee Speedway, winning the Late Model 25-lapper over Doug Ricotta and Austin Hauser. Austyn Fugate and Paul Grigsby were next.
Zach George picked up a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. George won the 25-lapper over Cameron Tuttle and Phil Vigneri. Jim Harbison and Dave Conant registered top fives. Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock feature with Bill Taylor giving chase. Brandon Sherwood was next, and John Zimmerman and Dan Schulz filled the top five. Andrew Gayton won the mini stock main; Eric Weis was second ahead of Dante Mancuso, James Gayton and Brad Whiteside. Jake Bansmer won the novice Sportsman feature and Ian Paul won the youth four-cylinder main.
At Oswego, Michael Barnes won the Jim Shampine Memorial 75, holding off Lou LeVea Jr. in the annual jewel. Brandon Bellinger was third with Jeff Abold and Dave Shullick Jr. filling the top five.
Dan Kapuscinski charged from 12th on the initial grid to the win in the Tony White Memorial Small Block Super 35. Josh Sokolic was left in the wake, taking second while rookie Noah Ratcliff raced to third. Robbie Bruce and Griffin Miller, also rookies, rounded out the top five.
Mike Bruce swept the 350 Supers action. Bruce opened the day with a win over Kyle Perry in the held-over feature before racing to the win in the regularly scheduled event. Perry was second ahead of Dalton Doyle, Tyler Thompson and Kreigh Heroth.
Doyle was second in the latter main behind Bruce, with Dave Cliff, Heroth and Barry Kingsley rounding out the top five.
Stewart Friesen won his third consecutive Firecracker 50 at Fonda, remaining undefeated in the event. Billy Decker and Matt Sheppard filled the top three.
SUNDAYThunder Mountain’s action rained out Saturday, but their scheduled July 4 action went off under sunny skies.
Damon Decker won the Randy Decker Street Stock Shootout, winning by a car length over Kurt Decker. Several top stars moved through the top five, only to find misfortune ended their day early. Adam Depuy, Glenn Whritenour, Dylan Cecce and Jimmy Grant were among the talents who had their bid cut short. CJ Guererri held strong for third over Eric Boynton and Mike Morse.
Tom Collins Jr won the 358-Modified feature. Colton Wilson was giving chase from second ahead of Alan Barker, Marshall Hurd and Connor Sellars. Devon Green won the 600cc Modified feature over Brenton Miller, Ali Scutt, Mark Golden and Justin LaDue.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.