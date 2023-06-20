Saturday night’s Father’s Day showcase delivered in a big way at Land of Legend Raceway.
Two first time winners and a host of last-second passes paved the way for another electric chapter to be authored in the LOLR record book.
Both Zach Sobotka and Nick Root visited victory lane.
Sobotka, making only his fourth career modified start, went wire-to-wire in the Modified feature in a masterful performance that saw James Sweeting finish second in his career-best effort, while Justin Haers, Matt Sheppard and Dalton Martin filled the top five.
Wheeling the Tom Corr-owned No. 32, Sobotka is the 107th different winner in the modified ranks at Land of Legends.
“I did not expect this,” Sobotka said after the win. Sobotka can make two more modified starts this year, but will likely focus on Sportsman racing for the rest of 2023 before making the jump.
“There’s a few more things I want to win in that, finish out the year in Sportsman,” Sobotka said.
He will have a seat waiting for him in modifieds following the win. He opened with a duel with Dalton Martin and then held off James Sweeting before building a gap. There was a single slowdown, a seven-car wreck in the first turn on the second lap damaged several cars, including Peter Britten, Erick Rudolph and Kyle Coffey. Matt Sheppard made the most of the opening lap, improving nearly 10 spots between the cars included in the wreck and cars he passed from 19th.
Out front, the race resumed and stayed green through the balance. Sobotka gapped Sweeting and the race to watch was Justin Haers, Matt Sheppard and Alan Johnson as they moved through the top 10 and into the top five. Haers ended up solving Sheppard at the end to log his fifth top three of the season and sixth top five in six starts. Sheppard was fourth ahead of Martin; Alan Johnson was sixth.
“On lap 22, I thought this is almost over, and I saw Sheppard in third. I knew they were either coming... I don’t know... I tried to hold the bottom because I didn’t think there was anything on top,” said Sobotka, frazzled by the wave of congratulations and cheers as he tried to digest the moment of his first modified win.
Justin Haers was congratulating the winner after taking third, saying “I don’t care where you start. To win a big block race is an accomplishment.”
Nick Root was trying to get father Kevin Root to do a roof dance with him in Victory Lane after posting his first career Sportsman win. Root had his hands full, wrestling the lead from Steve Gray early on and then holding off Matt Guererri to take the 25-lap win.
“I knew Gibbs (Guererri’s nickname) was behind me. I just tried to hold my line,” Root said after the race. He was articulate, but still stunned by the turn of events.
Guererri was working the extreme inside line, but could not get around Root. Matt Janczuk, in the experimental TEO car, raced to third ahead of Gray and Frank Guererri Jr.
Last year, when Kevin Root picked up his first modified win, he told Nick, ‘This is what it is all about.’ Those words were echoing in Nick’s ears when an elated Kevin nearly tackled Nick out of the car in victory lane.
Racing historian Bob Miller noted the last time Land of Legends Raceway delivered first time winners in the modified and sportsman divisions — and likely the ONLY other time it happened — was August 29, 1992. Gary Tomkins (modified) and Bryon Turner (Sportsman) earned their first victories
Jordan Hutton delivered what track announcer Steven Overs declared, ‘the mother of all slide jobs,’ passing Johnny Kolosek in the final turn to win the 305 sprint feature — twice.
Going into the final turn, Hutton dive-bombed the third turn and was wheel-to-wheel with Kolosek when Dustin Sehn and Jacob Newell each spun at opposite ends of the track, in the racing groove. This forced a caution period, and called off the finish while setting up a one-lap dash. On the restart, Hutton mirrored the effort, dropping to the extreme inside line before letting the No. 66 slide back up to the top narrowly ahead of Kolosek. Kolosek made an attempt to diamond back to the bottom, but could not get the drive needed. Thankfully, both finished with Dillon Paddock, Thomas Radivoy and James Layton filling the top five.
Jimmy Grant won his second in a row, and fourth of the year in the Street Stock main, battling with CJ Guererri to the finish in the 20-lap feature. It is the second time this year Grant has won back to back, as well. Guererri and Mike Welch filled the top three while Marc Minutolo and Carl Johnson filled the top five.
Marc Minutolo kicked the feature program off with a win in the Hobby Stocks, hosting a dynamite battle with Tyler Burnell in the opening circuits. The second-generation full-fendered star would then contend with Daniel Kerrick at the end before taking the checkers. Bubba Burnell spun in the early going but rallied for fourth behind Tyler Burnell; Justin Eldredge worked the high line to fifth.
Minutolo was quick to acknowledge his father, Mike Minutolo, in victory lane, crediting his dad as setting the stage for his successes.
Kyle and Kasey Coffey were interviewed to start the night, discussing the career and contributions of their father, Vic Coffey. Vic will be added to the LOLR Wall of Fame next weekend when the DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Series Central/West Region visits the speedway. The modifieds are also on the card, and the New Legends Sportsman will have the week off.
TOURING SERIES
Dalton Rombough won the Kevin Ward Memorial at Evans Mills Raceway, the lone asphalt start for the Empire Super Sprints. He took the checkers and the $4,000 payday ahead of Danny Varin and Kelly Hebing. The Empire Super Sprints will next race at Brockville Ontario Speedway June 24. The Mohawk International Raceway date was lost to rain.
Chris Hile won the Super DIRTcar Series stop at Albany-Saratoga Speedway last week, his first career SDS win. Hile won from the pole, holding off Matt DeLorenzo, Adam Pierson, Peter Britten and Demetrios Drellos for the victory. The tour will be off until the series heads to Land of Legends Raceway July 3.
SATURDAY
Fulton Speedway offered a first-time winner in Derek Webb. Webb Started 10th in the Modified feature, and got to the front ahead of David Marcucilli and Tim Sears Jr. Larry Wight and Billy Dunn were next in line. In the Sportsman ranks, Andrew Buff scored the victory from the pole, winning over Kyle Devendorf, Ryan Dolbear, Emmett Waldron and Jason Parkhurst. Samuel Groom won the Novice Sportsman feature. John Pietrowicz took the checkers in the Hobby Stocks ahead of Adam Hunt and Michael Watkins; Curtis Barriger and Christopher Shoen won the Chain Race ahead of the team of Shawn Aman and Brad Aman. The tandem of Zak Petrie and Jeremy Smeidy took third.
At Genesee Speedway, the area rains produced a racy oval on Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial night. Bill Holmes posted a victory over Demetrios Drellos and Doug Ricotta in the RUSH Late Model 25-lap feature. Phil Vigneri III won the Sportsman main, besting Ray Billy and Dave DiPietro in the 25-lapper. Byron Dewitt won the 20-lap Street Stock main ahead of Mike Kelly and Dale Rissinger. Rocco Conte scored a win in the Mini stocks, leading Brad Whiteside and Rich Conte to the stripe. Tommy Catalano won the Novice Sportsman feature and Seth Johnson took the youth four-cylinder checkers.
Oswego Speedway was scheduled to be off in cooperation with the ISMA and MSS date at Lorain Raceway in Amherst, OH. This coming weekend will be autograph night, with the Supermodifieds, Small Block Supers and 350 supers in action.
Friday night programs in the area were a total washout.
Outlaw Speedway rained out, and will move their CRSA event to July 7. This coming Friday is $5 admission night, standing as the summer kick off.
Brewerton Speedway also rained out. Their next program will include DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds, Union Mod Lites and Four-Cylinder Super Stocks. The 600 Modifieds will make their Brewerton debut as well. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region will be in action as well, offering the winner a starting spot in the Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman shootout 50 as part of the 37th Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend Sept. 28-29-30.
Utica-Rome Speedway tried, but was ultimately rained out by a heavy shower. The Thunder on the Thruway Series events will be run this coming Friday. A make-up for the Slingshots will be added as well.
While Can-Am Speedway also rained out, they will be back in Action June 28 for the Pabst Shootout. The card will include the Empire Super Sprints and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series will be in action, as well.