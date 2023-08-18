WATKINS GLEN — Seventeen-year-old Connor Zilisch made his ARCA Menards debut on Friday night at Watkins Glen International. Zilisch navigated three caution periods, rain and a broken front sway bar to lead The General Tire 100 with 100 yards left.
And yet, Zilisch placed second.
On the final turn, ARCA Menards points leader Jesse Love took advantage of Zilisch going wide left and onto the rumble strips, where there is less grip. With a lack of body sway and grip, Zilisch didn’t have the power to hold off the 18-year-old Love and after racing behind Corey LaJoie and Zilisch the entire race, Love took the checkered flag for his eighth win of the ARCA Series.
“I look like a blind dog drinking a smoothie on a road course, I feel like,” Love said after the race. “My hat’s off to Connor Zilisch. He’s one of the best up-and-coming race car drivers in the country right now and he showed it tonight. He was the class of the field. I just wanted it so bad.”
Under caution and rain, race officials waved a white and green flag at the same time to give drivers a one-lap shootout. About 3/4 of drivers headed into the pits to put on wet tires for the one-lap shootout and were able to hold position.
With a broken car and fresh rain tires the juvenile Zilisch held off the field for 10 out of 11 turns.
“One word, it’s just disappointment,” Zilisch said after the race. “To dominate a day like that and lose it in the last corner, it’s just so frustrating. It’s not going to be my last chance, so I just have to learn from it and come back stronger.”
Frankie Muniz had a rough day in the No. 30 car for Rette Jones Racing. The star of FOX’s “Malcom in the Middle” had battery issues and mechanical failures that forced stops in the garage multiple times. Muniz’s crew wrenched quickly on the car and got him back out for the remainder of the race, but the car was never operating at full capacity and Muniz ended 16th.
If the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday is the main course, the ARCA Menards on Friday was the amuse bouche of the pinnacle of motor sport in New York State. And, if the 100 miles of racing gave any indication of what’s to come throughout the weekend, it is going to be fun.