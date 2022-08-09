A thrilling night at Land of Legends Raceway included a little bit of everything Saturday.
Marc Minutolo posted win No. 100. Alan Johnson held on to win a dramatic Modified feature. Tyler Groescup was tabbed to oversee the lead flagging duties. Frankie Guererri went back to victory lane and Carl Johnson's return season was welcomed with his third win of the year.
The dominoes for the night began falling earlier in the week when race director Greg Hixson was going to miss the action Saturday. Scott Hixson, the lead flagger at Land of Legends moved into the race director role and asked Groescup if he was free to cover.
"It was a big opportunity, it was a big event with the CRSA there, doing Big Blocks, Sportsman and 305s," Groescup said.
The CRSA Series main saw Darryl Ruggles piece together a dominant victory. Ruggles stormed from fourth to lead the opening lap, surprising the front row pair with a bold move to the extreme outside. From there, Kyle Pierce and Trevor Years put together solid runs to make podium finishes from seventh and ninth on the initial grid. Jason Whipple was fourth and Dalton Herrick ranked fifth overall.
The CRSA will next head to Afton Motorsports Park on August 12, and then caps the month with a visit to Thunder Mountain Speedway on August 20.
Groescup has been flagging at Paradise Speedway for seven years. He graduated Midlakes High School in 2018 and away from racing, works for modified driver Dave Rauscher in Waterloo as a construction worker and heavy equipment operator with DC Rauscher.
"It was a little nerve-racking. I had only been to Paradise, and we have only had a handful of Sportsman events or a big car once in a while on Wednesdays," Groescup said. Paradise Speedway offers practice on Wednesdays opposite their race nights, and Groescup threw the silks over the two SportsmanGRIT Series events there, as well.
The thing that stuck out to him as he watched the hot laps, and on through the night, was the speed. Eyeing down a field of 23 CRSA sprints was one thing; the amount of air they moved passing by the starter stand was a touch more notable than the karts at Paradise.
"I am used to not having much wind. 305 and big blocks put off a heck of a gust of wind," said Groescup. "But, it's like riding a bicycle. Different stand, bigger crowd, but once you settle in, you do what you do."
Jerry Ellis, who Groescup worked with for a season at Paradise, was assisting on the stand, and Tyler said, "He helped me out with laps, helped with the flow."
As for the opportunity, Groescup said the one-night bosses were happy.
"I talked with Paul Cole, and Scott. They said I did a great job. Hopefully, they will give me a call again if they need someone, get my name out there. Maybe we can go further and go to some bigger tracks."
Marc Minutolo scored his 100th career win, taking the checkers in the Hobby Stock main late in the evening. Minutolo, of Newark, has been racing for 15 years, and was aware of the looming milestone win, knowing that the season needed to include five victories to hit the century total. Of the 100 wins, 62 have been logged at Land of Legends Raceway.
"I have been counting down since last year. Actually, I was trying not to count down, and that is how I knew I was getting closer," joked Minutolo, noting that while five was an attainable goal, nothing is ever guaranteed. “Some years, I had close to 10 wins. Some, I would have two, or three. Last year, I didn't get any at Canandaigua.”
He said the win was dedicated to Cathy Comfort, who passed this week. The Comfort family, Cathy and Fred, have been long-time supporters of the Minutolo racing operations.
The opportunity to unfurl the celebrator banner came mid-race in the Hobby Stock main. Tyler Burnell was ultra-fast, but suddenly the car went skidding across the turn two surface and cars scrambled to avoid him. There was a quick spark under the car, and then he couldn't steer and the car was carried off to the pits on the hook.
"It seemed like everyone was faster than me early, but opportunity put us in the lead," said Minutolo. "I figured out where I had to be. I was using a lot of track in [turns] 3 and 4, but I didn't see anybody so I kept using a lot of the track.”
Justin Eldredge was there for a while, and Jamie Eldredge made a push. Ultimately, it was Frank Burnell who was pressuring Minutolo at the finish, with Alex Trautman logging third ahead of Blane Smith and Jamie Eldredge Jr.
Win No. 100 brings the Land of Legends total to 62, one short of Steve Pesarek for the no. 2 spot in the all-time win list. Mike Welch on top, with nearly 30-wins on the next closest competitor. Minutolo's dad, Mike Minutolo, has posted 33 wins himself at Land of Legends Raceway. And with 62 in his pocket, Marc was quick to defer to his dad.
"I am not taking anything away from what I have done, but it was a bigger challenge back in the day," Minutolo said, noting competition was stout and there wasn't always an ability to run one car at different tracks. "It's funny racing against Adam (Depuy) and Mike (Welch) and all those guys. I watched them growing up."
Bad luck bit Peter Britten in the modified feature. Alan Johnson moved to the point, and held off a charging Justin Haers on a racy surface in the modified 30-lapper. Johnson was all smiles in victory lane, noting the exciting nature of the main event and how much fun it was racing on an even and wide track. Haers settled for second and put distance between himself and Britten as Haers leads the points chase with three events to go. Tim Fuller had a solid night, charging to third while Pat Ward and Justin Wright filled the top five.
Frank Guererri Jr. won the Sportsman main, using an aggressive, attacking-type line in the first turns to help propel him to the win. Zach Sobotka raced to second ahead of Tyler Corcoran, Nick Guererri and Matt Guererri. Carl Johnson won his third Street Stock main; Welch was second ahead of Rick Crego, who started last with no laps on the car ahead of the feature. Adam Depuy and Parker Smith filled the top five. Josh Pangrazio hammered the wall hard on the exit of turn 4, and went to the pits. Justin Liechti had the best car he has had all season, winning the New Legends Sportsman feature.
As a personal side note, Doug Elkins was unable to be at Land of Legends Raceway Saturday as well. Steven Ovens reached out and asked if I would be interested in helping out. I had not called a race at Land of Legends in 13 years. I haven't ever - in all our travels - worked with Steven Ovens as an announcer. I had a great time in the booth, and it was wonderful being able to chat with the winners in victory lane. It was a great evening and I can't say thanks enough to Paul Cole and Steven Ovens for the invite, and for the messages of support following the racing action. That is a night I won't soon forget.
TOURING SERIES
Danny Varin added his fifth and sixth wins on the 2022 Empire Super Sprints tour this weekend, sweeping the scheduled action. Saturday night at Fonda, Varin scored the win over Dylan Swiernik and Shawn Donath, Matt Tanner and Paulie Colagiovanni filled the top five.
Friday night at Utica-Rome Speedway, Danny Varin scored the first of his two wins this weekend. Varin led Jordan Poirier and Shawn Donath at the line, with Paulie Colagiovanni and Davie Franek filling the top five.
The Empire Super Sprints will head to Ohsweken Speedway for the 10,000-to-win Canadian Sprint Nationals August 15.
The Super DIRTcar Series will have a string of races later this month. The SummerFAST week of racing kicks off August 15 at Weedsport Speedway, followed by Brewerton and Fulton Speedways on August 16 and August 17, followed by the capper August 18 at Land of Legends Raceway.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Tim Sears Jr. is back on top of the points chase as the modified battle continues to intensify. Dave Marcuccilli was leading the chase, but Sears won the feature and leap frogged into the no. 1 spot. Sears won his sixth main of the 2022 season, out-lasting Ron Davis III for the win while Marcuccilli made a late surge to rank third. He is now seven markers behind, and Davis III is 16 points in arrears to Sears. Marshall Hurd was fourth and Tommy Collins took fifth in the 35-lap feature. Kevan Cook pulled down the win in the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features; Jason Parkhurst and Cody Manitta followed. Meanwhile, Emmett Waldron delivered his first win in the latter Sportsman affair, charging from eighth to win over Andrew Buff and Amy Holland. Casey Cunningham took the win over Bob Buono in the Hobby Stock main; Jim Evans was third. Joe Isabell won the Mod Lite feature. The balance of the Novice Sportsman main will be contested next week; the race was red flagged after the frontstretch fence suffered damage and the event was put on hold. Outlaw 200 tickets are on sale as well; visit www.fultonspeedway.com for details.
At Oswego Speedway, Dan Connors Jr. held off Joe Gosek to win the 45-lap Supermodified feature. Gosek rolled to second ahead of Brandon Bellinger, Dave Shullick and Tyler Thompson. Dan Kapuscinski raced to his sixth win of the year in the Small Block Supers 30-lap feature. Kapuscinski was on point, leaving Noah Ratcliff and Griffin Miller to duel for the scraps, with Ratcliff taking second ahead of Miller while DJ Shuman and Greg O'Connor filled the top five. Garret Zacharias won his second New York Super Stock series win in as many starts at Oswego. A solid field of 21 cars took the initial green; Josh Hunter was second ahead of Jacob Christman, Ryan DeMark and Brian Hallett. Nathan Peckham finished eighth in the event.
Mikey Wonderling visited Genesee Speedway's victory lane, topping the RUSH Late Model field; the 25-lap main went his way while Doug Ricotta, David Pangrazio, Bill Holmes and Paul Grigsby filled the top five. Phil Vigneri III picked up the 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman victory ahead of JIm Harbison and Ray Bliss; Noah Walker and Jacob Bansmer filled the top five. Bill Taylor won the Street Stock 20-lap main ahead of Byron Dewitt and Dennis Cummings. James Gayton won the Mini Stock main over Rocco Conte and Cody Wise. Greenley Geroge scored the novice sportsman win; Seth Johnson (Bandits) and Nick Groff (NY6A Micros) earned class wins.
At Thunder Mountain Speedway, Nick Nye registered the modified win in the 30-lap main, topping Jimmy Zacharias and Alan Barker. Eric Leet and Darren Smith rounded out the top five. Billy Decker posted the 358-Modified win over Lance Willix and Shayne Spoonhower. Hunter Lapp picked up the checkers in the 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman main, leading Alan Fink and Will Eastman to the line. Ton Donahue (600cc modifieds), Jerry Lobdell Jr. (Street Stocks), Lanson Albanese (Factory Stock) and Jeremy Hamilton (Open v. Crate Sportsman) earned weekly class wins. Mike Houghtaling topped George Valenti and Bill Leonard in the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour feature.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton, Jimmy Phelps posted his second win of the year. Phelps started 12th, and finally edged ahead of 358-modified pilot Dylan Zacharias on lap 21. Phelps was able to wheel his machine anywhere on the D-shaped oval for the balance of the 35-lap main, and cruised away from eventual runner-up Ron Davis III. Zacharias held on for third and was the top finishing small-block entry. Jackson Gill and Chris Hile rounded out the top five. Austin Germinio topped the DIRTcar Sportsman field, starting outside the front row in the 25-lap feature. Bucky Hayes was second, followed by Amy Holland, Cody Manitta and Kyle Devendorf. Thomas Mackey won the ModLite 20-lapper, followed by Joseph Garafolo and Joe Isabell. Damien Bechler scored the four-cylinder super stock checkers and Russ Marsden tallied the Hobby Stock win.
Can-Am Speedway's 358-modified season is ticking down, and Tim Fuller tightened his grip on the division point chase with his fifth victory Friday. Fuller won the main, starting 10th and right next to another title threat, Ryan Bartlett. Fuller moved to second on lap 10, and then took the lead from Jordan McCreadie on lap 13, navigating lapped traffic flawlessly to take his second win in as many weeks. McCreadie was second ahead of Lance Willix, Tyler Meeks and Taylor Caprara. Gavin Eisele won the DIRTcar Sportsman 20-lapper over Tyler Corcoran and Mike Fowler. Jusin Pope tallied the Thundercar win over Francis White and Joe Orvis. Tucker Donath (602 crate sprints), Joe Trichilo (Limited Sportsman), and Jason Riddell (Eastern Ontario Vintage Stock Car Club) also earned victories.
Outlaw Speedway postponed their Friday racing program to August 12. The night will include the speedway's 65th anniversary celebration. The card will include the Street Stocks 33 lap Gene Dupuy Memorial, paying $1213-to-win. Modifieds will be rewarded with $2,113 to win, and both Sportsman classes will battle for $813-to-win. Hobby Stocks, Four-Cylinders and 600cc Modifieds will have $413 offered as the lion's share of the feature purse. Grandstand admission is $20. Racing is at 7:30 pm.
Matt Sheppard is good. Incredibly good. Sheppard posted his ninth win of the year at Utica-Rome Speedway, starting 12th in the 30-lap main. In four laps, he took the lead and dominated the final 26 circuits. Sheppard was fifth, leveraging the inside line before the race's only caution period on lap two. When the race resumed, Sheppard went back to the low groove, and moved to the lead before Brian Murphy spun on lap six. From there, the race went off without interruption in the final 24 laps. Billy Decker was second, some 7.5-seconds behind. Rocky Warner was third ahead of Stewart Friesen and Jeremy Smith. Matt Janczuk won the sportsman feature ahead of Chris Mackey and Peyton Talbot. Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock feature while EJ Gallup took the limited sportsman checkers. David Denova (DOHC) and TJ Marlitt (SOHC) took four-cylinder division checkers.