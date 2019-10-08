Upstate racing’s biggest party has arrived. Napa Super DIRT Week officially ushering in the busiest week of action for the DIRTcar Racing’s Northeast Modifieds. Oswego Speedway has been converted to a dirt surface, and the first round of laps are booked for Wednesday.
The satellite action kicks off Tuesday when the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series visits Utica-Rome Speedway. Erick Rudolph won six features there this year en route to his first 358-Modified track championship there. The 100-lap event that will pay the winner $4,000 has been dubbed the Super DIRT Week Pregame party. The program, which also includes a DIRTcar Sportsman Series race, begins at 7 p.m.
The annual parade through Oswego is set for noon Wednesday. Then, the Modified, 358-Modified and Sportsman cars will log their first test laps on the -mile oval, starting at 3 p.m.
The Super DIRT Week Kickoff Party commences at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday when the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series treks off to Weedsport Speedway. And, just like Tuesday at Utica-Rome, the DIRTcar Sportsman Series runners will battle for a $1,000 top prize.
Time trials anchor Thursday’s program. They will establish the top six for the Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 and the DIRTcar 358-Modified Series Salute the Troops 150. Time trials are booked to start at 1:20 p.m., with small-block entries going first.
Brewerton Speedway becomes the focus of attention Thursday night. The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will take part in the fabled Hurricane 100 paying $5,000 to the winner. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will join the action, again with a $1,000 carrot dangling to the victor.
Friday’s action at Oswego begins at noon with the Pro Stocks taking their first test laps, along with the other divisions logging practice laps. The track will close at 4:30 p.m. in preparation for the 7 p.m. start time of Friday Night Lights. The Triple 30 Super DIRTcar Series heats will headline the program, supported by the 358-Modified and Sportsman preliminary events. For the first time, the Pro Stocks will battle in 12-lap heat races as part of the Friday night card.
Last-chance showdowns for all divisions are set to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday. The DIRTcar 358-Modified Series Salute to the Troops 150 will go green at 2 p.m., and the winner will take home $20,000.
Action shifts to Fulton Speedway Saturday night for the Wildcard 50 Win and You’re In Modified event. Action starts at 7 p.m.
The program at Fulton has been restructured. The Modified field will be split into two 25-lap features set by random draw. The top two in each will win $1,000 and $500, respectively. The top 10 advance to the final 50-lap main. The last-chance 12-lap showdown will set the final four spots on the 50-lap feature grid. The main will pay $4,000 to win, and offer the final starting spot in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.
The event is open to any driver, regardless of whether they have earned a spot in Sunday’s Modified championship.
Saturday’s card also includes 360cc sprint-car action.
Sunday will kick off with the DIRTcar Sportsman Series Chevy Performance 75. That race takes the green at 11 a.m. The DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 follows.
The headline Billy Whittaker Cars 200 is set to go at 2 p.m., with the winner pocketing $50,000. Larry Wight will defend his 2018 title.
For additional information and a full schedule, visit www.superdirtweek.com.
Outlaw 200
Mike Maresca etched his name in the history books Saturday night, winning the Outlaw 200 at Fulton Speedway. Maresca secured the lead on lap 120 and checked out from there.
The winner spent much of the first half of the 200-lap affair chasing Matt Sheppard. Maresca and the team made the proper adjustments at the lap 100 break, giving him the car to beat.
A low occurrence of caution periods put the leaders in heavy traffic late, and Mat Williamson stormed to the runner-up spot. He applied pressure, drawing even with Maresca on the inside line several times. However, Maresca ultimately switched lines and went to the bottom, staving off Williamson’s momentum. He prevailed by 0.335 seconds.
Tim Sears Jr. worked to third after starting 32nd. Stewart Friesen, Tim Fuller, Sheppard, Larry Wight, Danny Johnson, Dave Marcuccilli and Chad Brachmann filled out the top 10.
Kyle Inman won the Sportsman leg of Saturday’s action. The division needed 10 heat races, five consolations and three last-chance qualifiers to set the DIRTcar Sportsman Championship Series Industrial Tire of CNY Sportsman Shootout 50 field.
While Matt Janczuk was the early leader, Inman was stalking him. A lap 24 caution erased Janczuk’s half-straightaway lead, and with 11 circuits to go, another caution period offered Inman a final crack at the win. He made a final move with four laps remaining. After Inman was scored as the leader, the yellow lights came on again. Janczuk was not able to capitalize as Inman drove away.
Brad Rouse, who started 29th, rallied for third ahead of Chris Mackey and Jackson Gill.
On Friday night, Chad Homan won the NLMA Late Model 50-lapper, Richard Murtaugh captured the Novice Sportsman 20-lapper, Clayton Brewer was victorious in the Mod Lites, and Mike Stone took the 25-lap 4-Cylinder Open.