The Empire Super Sprints’ CNY Speedweek returns to the calendar in 2021, pushing off this week with a five-date program.
Each event will be paying $2,500 to win, $1,500 for second and $300 to start and there will be a separate $2,000 point fund to be shared among the top ten point-grabbers.
The series will visit Can-Am, Land of Legends Raceway, Brewerton, Fulton and then Weedsport Speedway over the five day stretch.
Opening June 30 at the Pabst Shootout, Can-Am will feature the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman series with action airing on Dirt Track Digest TV.
Night 2 is booked at Land of Legends Raceway, running in tandem with the Super DIRTcar Series Liberty 100. The twinbill will likely draw a huge crowd, and will also be streamed by Dirtvision.
Action moves to Brewerton Friday night. The Empire Super Sprints attempted to test the D-shaped oval on Memorial Day weekend, but the race fell to rain. DIRTcar Modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman divisions are also on the card.
Night four will be at Fulton Speedway, where Jason Barney was able to win Memorial Day weekend. The DIRTcar 358s and DIRTcar Sportsman are on that card, as well.
The finale is booked for Weedsport on July 4. DIRTcar Big Blocks and 600cc microsprints are also booked for the weekend finale.
With the Covid era parking the Empire Super Sprints CNY Speedweek plans in 2020, one must go back to 2019 to research the defending champion. Paulie Colagiovanni, who won at Outlaw this weekend, will take a swing at a second straight title in the eighth CNY Speedweek affair. However, Danny Varin, a two-time Speedweek champion in his own right, will be looking for his third. Barney won a title in 2014, and many talents are looking to put their name in the record book. The entry list already includes Chuck Hebing, Matt Tanner, Davie Franek, Billy VanInwegen, Jeff Cook, Shawn Donath, Dylan Swiernik, Sammy Reakes IV, Kelly Hebing, Denny Peebles, Joe Trenca, Chad Miller and Jake Karklin.
Free camping is provided by all tracks and if you would like to upgrade with staying at the Weedsport Speedway Campground that also provides hook-ups you can visit www.campsot.com/book/weedsportspeedway
For additional details, visit empiresupersprints.com.
TOURING SERIES
Matt Janczuk won his first career Brewerton Speedway main, parking his potent No. 33x in victory lane following a 40-lap DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region event.
Janczuk navigated dense traffic, holding back Alan Fink and then Chris Makey for his first win at the oval. Near the midway point, Janczuk was working the extreme inside line while Mackey was making gains on the high line. Over the closing circuits, Mackey tried every trick — with one salvo allowing to inch ahead briefly — before a wily Janczuk took the outside line away. Mackey settled for second ahead of Mike Fowler, Amy Holland and Nick Guererri.
The Horsepower 100 at Albany-Saratogoa Speedway was called off last week, and moved to July 13. The Super DIRTcar Series will race July 1 at Land of Legends Raceway, and then head west to Ransomville July 6.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton, other divisional wins went to Joe Isabell (Mod Lites) and Quinn Wallis (four-cylinders). Chad Winne won the full size $1,500-to-win demolition derby, while Alex Schell won the four- and six-cylinder stock build event, paying $1,000.
At Outlaw Speedway, Steve Paine celebrated Jeff Searles Memorial Night in victory lane. Paine was triumphant in the modified feature, racing to the win ahead of Ron Cartwright, Danny Johnson, Tyler Siri and Bobby Varin.
Paulie Colaviovanni bagged the 360 sprint feature, besting Davie Franek. Jared Zimbardi was next, and Jonathan Preston and Kyle Drum filled out the top five. AJ Lloyd was victorious in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman main with Ajay Potrzebowski giving chase. Brandon Butler, Brent Ayers and Steve Gray were next. In the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature, AJay Potrzebowski Sr. pulled down the ring, while Kreg Crooker, Tommy Paine, Alex Payne and Karl Comfort filled the top five.
In full-fendered action, Glenn Whritenour won over Adam Depuy and Gene Sharpsteen to claim another Street Stock victory. Jared Hill and Zach Teed posted top fives. Marc Minutolo picked up the win in the hobby stock main, besting Willy Easling and Brian Lloyd. Jamie Eldredge Jr. and Justin Eldredge posted top five efforts. Scott Lehman won the four-cylinder feature. Kenneth Evans was next, with Jayson Smart, Derrick Puryear and Cody Morehouse ringing up top five nights.
Matt Sheppard picked up the modified win at Utica-Rome Speedway. The win marks a historic milestone for the oval, with the checkers flying over the 900th modified feature contested there. It was Sheppard’s 44th career win at Utica-Rome and second in a row; he now boasts five consecutive podium finishes there (2 wins, 3 seconds).
Sheppard moved to second when Andy Bachetti had a driving error in the third turn. From there, Sheppard gobbled up the straight away deficit to then-leader Alan Johnson. Sheppard caught and passed Johnson, taking command on lap 14. Stewart Friesen chipped away at the lead but came up short, even after a final surge on the inside line. Johnson settled for third ahead of Bachetti and Rocky Warner.
Payton Talbot won the Crate Sportsman 25-lapper, holding off Willy Decker Jr. and Shawn Frost. Addison Bowman and DAve Richer rounded out the top five. Nick Stone wheeled his Pro Stock to a victory, besting Beau Ballard, Jim Normoyle, Ivan Joslin and Bill Knapp. Alysha Bay posted a popular CRSA Sprint Car Series victory, holding off Matt Tanner and Dana Wagner. Jordan Hutton and Jeff Trombley were in the top five. David Hacket (limited sportsman), Justin Pope (four-cylinder, DOHC) and Wayne Russell Jr. (four-cylinder, SOHC) earned divisional wins.
In addition to racing at Utica-Rome, Friesen had a busy 24-hour period afterward. He raced with the NASCAR entry at Pocono, then turned around to trek up to Fonda where he won the 30-lap Modified feature.
Can-Am was off, and will race June 30. The Pabst Shootout card will feature the Empire Super Sprints and DIRTcar 358-modifieds and DIRTcar Sportsman Series.
SATURDAY
At Genesee Speedway, Paul Grigsby won the RUSH Late Model feature over Bill Holmes and Dave Dubois. Austyn Fugle and Beamer Guzzardi filled the top five. The DIRTcar Sportsman feature fell in favor of a fast Phil Vigneri III, topping Noah Walker, Dave Conant, Cameron Tuttle and Brandon Michaud. John Zimmerman won the Street Stock feature ahead of Bill Taylor and Mike Kelly. Brad Whiteside (mini stock), Jake Bansmer (novice sportsman) and Alexis Traxler (youth mini stock) earned class wins.
Justin Haers scored a popular win at Land of Legends Raceway, reeling off his first win of 2021 at the Ontario County Fairgrounds. Erick Rudolph and Matt Sheppard were applying the pressure, with Haers standing up to their challenges at the checkers. Tim Fuller raced to fourth ahead of Peter Britten.
A pair of DIRTcar Sportsman features took to the track. The held-over June 19 feature was contested first, with Matt Guererri topping Andrew Jacobson and Nick Guererri for the win. Paul Guererri and Alex Payne were next. In the regularly scheduled main, Jordan Moden picked up the win. Nick Guererri parked his No. 25G in second, with Matt Guererri on his bumper. Sam Hoxie and Frank Guererri Jr. filled the top five.
Alysha Bay scored the second 305 sprint win in as many nights, backing up Friday’s triumph at Utica-Rome with a win at her home track. Darryl Ruggles was second ahead of Brandyn Griffin, Jason Whipple and Jordan Hutton.
Josh Pangrazio scored a win in the Street Stock feature over Adam DePuy. Mike Welch, Marc Minutolo and Patrick Hobbs earned top five efforts. A pair of Hobby Stock features were contested as well, with the first held over from June 19.
Justin Eldredge rebounded from an off night at Outlaw to win both Hobby Stock mains. First, Casey Wagner was watching the No. 25 take the checkers; Marc Minutolo, Brian Lloyd and Tyler Burnell were top five finishers. In the latter main, Minutolo was second to Eldredge, with Burnell, Willy Grant and Wagner filling the top five.
At Thunder Mountain Speedway, Nick Nye won his first Modified event, tuning back Larry Meckick and Eric Leet. Ryan Jordan and Ken Hammond filled the top five. Billy Dunn wheeled his 358-Modified to a DIRTcar win, keeping Matt Meade and Lance Willix at bay. Glenn Forward and Colton Wilson earned top five credits. Hunter Lapp won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature with Alan Fink on his heels; Cody Jackson, Brandon Carvey and Rich Talada earned top fives.
In local division action, Brenton Miller won the 600cc modified feature over Devon Green and Justin LaDue. Steve Deinhardt was victorious in Street Stock action, sharing the podium with runner-up Don Russell and Jerry Lobdell Jr. Eric Winsor won the budget sportsman feature over Chris Clemons and Ethan Decker. Jason Rhodes took the win in the Factory Stock main over Mike Morse and Josh Towner. Evan O’Hara won the Junior Slingshot main, and Logan LaDue won the Junior 600cc Modified feature.
Oswego was scheduled to be off, and will return July 3 with the Jim Shampine and Tony White Memorials, along with a fireworks display.
Fulton was scheduled to be off in lieu of local graduation ceremonies.