Matt Sheppard was victorious yet again at Utica-Rome Speedway Friday night.
After starting the season with three straight runner-up showings, the pilot of the Hurlock Auto and Speed No. 9 wheeled his potent ride to his third straight win in Vernon.
The win paid $3,500.
The win was the middle victory during a solid week for Sheppard, who won Tuesday’s Super DIRTCar Series event at Ransomville Speedway and topped Anthony Perrego in the waning laps to win at Orange County Fair Speedway.
Between rainouts, the last month has been very Sheppard-esque. Prior to the win at Ransomville, Sheppard raced to third at Fonda Speedway during the Short Track Super Series event. He won at Utica-Rome prior to that, and was third at Land of Legends Raceway June 26. He won at Utica-Rome on June 25, and at Orange County June 17 and June 12. His only finish outside the top three in the last month was at Thunder Mountain.
Sheppard rolled off 10th at Utica-Rome, and immediately surged to sixth. Finding the high line to be preferred, he wheeled to third and then skated past Andy Bachetti to take second with just three laps recorded. Another caution period slowed the pace on lap three, and Sheppard overtook Brian Gleason when racing resumed. Bachetti suffered a flat on lap five; when the racing conditions resumed, the field went on an extended green run. Sheppard caught slower traffic on lap 14, and the pace slowed again on lap 20.
Alan Johnson, who started 21st, was battling with Rocky Warner for while Bachetti had clamored back into the top 10 as the field bunched behind Sheppard.
On the restart, Sheppard checked out again, and secured a 3.5-second win over Johnson, Bachetti, Warner and Dave Marcuccilli.
“We had an awesome race car; we’ve been tweaking it every week and it was a pleasure to drive tonight,” Sheppard remarked after the race.
The streak continued Saturday at Orange County, where Sheppard won his third straight feature and helped solve the Final Eight riddle.
At Orange County Fair Speedway, there will be only eight drivers vying for the season points title. It will be a combination of race winners, and the remaining top point earners. Saturday was the final installment; Sheppard was the point leader going in and had won twice. A third win would not only cement his spot but it would also mean a fifth driver qualified for the $25,000 championship showdown on point standings.
Sheppard navigated traffic to move to the runner-up spot behind Perrego. With a pair of cautions in the final laps, Sheppard had enough car and plenty of time. Jimmy Horton had troubles to set the stage for the final restart of the race. Sheppard pounced, and took the win unchallenged.
Tommy Meier and Stewart Friesen made the cut for the Final Eight as past winners. The rest of the field was filled by Billy Decker, Perrego, Bob McGannon, Billy VanInwegen and Tyler Boniface.
Sheppard will be in action again with the Super DIRTcar Series, racing the rescheduled Horsepower 100 Tuesday at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
Area ResultsThursday night, Genesee washed out their Gladiator MMXXI event, which featured big blocks and small blocks battling for a $5,000 prize. That has been moved to July 15, and will start at 7 pm.
Friday night at Brewerton, Ron Davis III won his second DIRTcar Modified feature. Mike Maresca was second ahead of Larry Wight, Tyler Trump and Jimmy Phelps. DIRTcar 358 bonuses went to Ben Bushaw and Gil Tegg. Brandon Carvey won the DIRTcar Sportsman event, holding off Quinn Wallis and Jeff Prentice, with Rich Townsend and Alan Fink placing in the top five. The fourth place for Prentice is recognized for now, but will not be etched in history until a tech review is conducted.
Clayton Brewer won the Mod Lite feature over Kyle Demo and Mike Mullen. Quinn Wallis won the four-cylinder feature ahead of Chuck Powelczyk and Jack Taskey. Bill Leonard (Modified) and Mike Houghtaling (unlimited) took Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour wins.
Friday at Can-Am, Jordan McCreadie won the DIRTcar 358-Modified feature. Ryan Bartlett was next, ahead of Lucas Fuller, Jackson Gill and Tim Fuller. Tyler Stevenson was victorious in the DIRTcar Sportsman main, holding off Ryan Shanahan and Brian Hudson. Tyler Bushey won the Pro Stock main and Tony Frezzo topped the Thunderstock field.
At Outlaw Speedway Friday, Danny Johnson bested Steve Paine on a restart with six to go, taking the top spot into the first turn and holding on to win. Paine put pressure on, and had moved to the lead using the inside line; Bobby Varin raced to third ahead of Brady Fultz and Jeff Daugherty. Ajay Potrzebowski won the American Racer Sportsman feature over Brian Fish, Alex Payne, Chris Fisher and Justice Mayo. Payne won the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman 25-lapper with Potrzebowski in tow; AJ Lloyd, Blake Parsons and Tim Guild filled the top five. In full-fender racing, Dylan Cecce won the Street Stock main event. He won the 20-lap feature over Jared Hill, Chuck Winslow, Gene Sharpsteen and Gene Balmer. Jayson Smart parked his ride in victory lane, topping the 20-car four-cylinder division. Scott Lehman Sr. was next, ahead of Matt Irwin, Kenneth Evans and Mike Stone. Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Bruce Kinner.
Other winners Friday at Utica-Rome included Addison Bowman, taking the checkers over Brad Alger and Dave Richer in the Sportsman ranks. Nick Stone won the pro stock 20-lapper, besting Beau Ballard and Bill Knapp. He also won the Limited Sportsman main and Matt Buckovan won the four-cylinder main. Kyle Fallis (All Star) and Corky Warner (Junior) earned slingshot wins.
Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. won his fifth modified feature of the year. He dominated the main, starting 16th before storming to the point. He took command on lap 11 and never looked back, winning over Larry Wight, Bob Henry, Ron Davis III and Pat Ward. Dave Moyer topped Jake Davis and Rick Miller in the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features. The latter was won by Tyler Murray, over Jeff Prentice and Chris Mackey. Sean Beardsley was victorious in the RUSH Late Model feature, leading Chris Fleming and Chad Homan at the line. Brett Sears won the Novice Sportsman feature. Josh West (Modified), Jack Miller (unlimited) and Brad Litzenberger (Nostalgia) earned Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour victories.
Twin modified features were on the menu at Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night. The rain-delayed modified feature, originally set for June 19, fell to Justin Haers. Haers held off Erick Rudolph for the win as Peter Britten, Alan Johnson and Tim Fuller filled out the top five. In the regularly scheduled main, Rudolph did one better, winning over Gil Tegg Jr., Haers, Fuller and Britten. Tim Baker won the Sportsman feature, holding off Dalton Martin and Ricky Newton. Zach Payne raced to fourth and Matt Guererri was fifth. Brandyn Griffin picked up the 305 sprint win over Darryl Ruggles and Alysha Bay. The Street Stock battled in a pair of mains, with the first one being carried over from June 19. Josh Pangrazio won that 20-lapper, topping Marc Minutolo and Jimmy Grant. Grant rallied to win the regularly scheduled main, with Pangrazio and Minutolo filling out the podium. Justin Eldredge won the hobby stock main with Jeremy Trank stalking from second; Minutolo’s night of podium efforts concluded with a third place showing in the hobby stocks.
At Oswego, there were double Supermodified and double small block supermodified features. Tyler Thompson won the regularly scheduled 50-lapper over Brandon Bellinger and Otto Sitterly. Michael Barnes and Lou LeVea Jr. were next. In the make up 35-lap supermodified main, Alison Sload parker her ride in victory lane, racing up from third. Barnes was second ahead of Bellinger, Joe Gosek and Dan Connors Jr.
Josh Sokolic doubled up in the small block super features, winning both 20-lap affairs. In the first, he started sixth and motored off to the win over Griffin Miller and Noah Ratcliff. Brad Haynes and Cameron Rowe were next. Ratcliff was chasing Sokolic in the second, with Dan Kapuscinski, Robbie Bruce and Miller in the top five. Sokolic started fifth in the latter main; the wins were his first and second career SBS division victories.
Saturday at Thunder Mountain, a number of talents earned their first wins of 2021, while others collected the first wins of their careers.
Shaun Walker won the Modified main, logging his first win of 2021. Alan Barker and Nick Nye were next with Eric Leet and Bailey Boyd filling the top five. Lance Willix won his first of 2021, taking the checkers in the 358-Modified main over Matt Meade. Tom Collins Jr. Jordan McCreadie and Colton Wilson earned top fives. Kinser Hill scored his first DIRTcar Sportsman win of 2021, holding off a game Alan Fink over a frantic final two laps. Brian White was third.
Ali Scutt won her first career race, taking the checkers in the 600cc modified main. Tracy Oliver flipped and caught fire in a scary wreck, but was not hurt. Damon Decker won his second Thunder Mountain Street Stock main in six days, topping Steve Deinhardt. Josh Towner inherited the lead when Mike Morse coasted to a stop on lap 2 of the Factory Stock feature. From there, Towner held off Jason Rhodes to post his first win of 2021. Johnathan Fowlston won the budget sportsman feature. Evan O’Hara won the junior slingshot main.
