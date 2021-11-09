The NGK NTK World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte capped a busy two weeks of racing, crowning year-end champions while serving as the backdrop for the final memorable and historic moments of the 2021 racing season.
Matt Sheppard secured his record eighth Super DIRTcar Series Championship Saturday night, finishing second to Brett Hearn in the Super DIRTcar Series season finale. The win was Hearn’s 920th victory, and first Super DIRTcar Series triumph since 2018.
Hearn set fast time in qualifying, and the 63-year old star won in dominating style. Peter Britten and Rocky Warner poked a wheel in Hearn’s view, but couldn’t piece together any serious bids at grounding ‘The Jet.’ The win adds to Hearn’s legacy. Hearn is the winningest DIRTcar Modified driver at The Dirt Track at Charlotte (5 wins); he owns 920 overall modified wins, 450 DIRTcar sanctioned victories and more than 100 Super DIRTcar Series wins.
Britten took advantage of a lap 14 restart following a wreck that collected Alex Payne, Larry Wight, Tim Sears Jr. and Duane Howard. Britten charged into the first turn, but it was for naught as Hearn held the point and scored the $10,000 win. Sheppard was reeling in Hearn after moving past Britten for second, but the lap counter clicked off the 30th circuit before Sheppard could improve one more position. Britten rode home third ahead of Demetrios Drellos, and Mat Williamson. Local star Justin Haers was sixth. Max McLaughlin passed 23 cars en route to seventh. Alex Yankowski, Jimmy Phelps and Billy Decker rounded out the top ten.
Sheppard’s record tying seventh Super DIRTcar Series Championship was recorded three seasons ago in 2018. There was no champion crowned in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A rocky start to 2021 made the quest for number eight a bit more perilous than the tally board may seem. His first top ten result did not materialize until the sixth race, and his first win was at Lebanon Valley Speedway. However, from there, he was in full championship form. He didn’t finish outside the top five for eight consecutive events, and he finished the year having recorded his 76th SDS victory.
The Super DIRTcar Series will enjoy a break until their shift at the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla. They are on the schedule from February 14-19.
Brad Sweet had clinched his third straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Championship Friday night. Saturday’s year-end celebration after the features made it official; he matched Steve Kinser and Donny Schatz as the only drivers to have won three straight titles. Sweet won 16 times in 77 starts, and finished outside the top ten only 13 times. He logged 17 top tens in a row, a streak that helped position him to clinch before the season officially concluded.
Brent Marks won the final race of the season for the WoO Sprints, taking the 25-lap feature in 15 minutes of work. Marks started fourth, and took the lead from Logan Schuchart with three laps to go. He won over Brock Zearfoss and Donny Schatz. Friday winner David Gravel was next and Carson Macedo filled the top five. Schatz, a 10-time champion in his own right, passed 22 cars to take third. Champion Sweet was ninth. Paulie Colagiovanni raced in the feature, but was scored 26th.
In five seasons as a full time driver, Brandon Sheppard has won the World of Outlaws Late Model series title four times, and the last three in a row. The win ties him with Josh Richards atop the career championship list with four. He missed the top 5 in each of the first 15 races, however after posting his win, he strung together 30 straight top 10 finishes, and only four of those were outside the top five. He has 77 wins, second to Richard’s all-time best 78 victories.
Jonathan Davenport passed Garrett Smith — twice — to win the World of Outlaws season finale. Davenport forged a pass, but had his momentum stalled by a slower car. Smith jumped back to the lead and Davenport had to find an opening again. The victory is his fifth of the World Finals, and 10th overall. Smith held second ahead of Sheppard. Tim McCreadie raced to fourth; he won the Lucas Oil Late Model Championship this year and is the 2006 WoO Late Model Series titlist. Chris Madden was fifth.
FridayContrasting the ageless Brett Hearn’s emotional reaction to his 920th win and first SDS win since 2018, Friday’s end result was equally moving. First-time winner Alex Yankowski had his grandfather in mind when the 17-year old banked his first ever Super DIRTcar Series feature. The youngster from Covington Township, Penn. noted his grandfather had passed Friday morning. While shaking off the fog and uncertainty, he refocused in the main to knock off Larry Wight for a $10,000 payday.
Yankowski, piloting the No. 84Y, had a potent mount, racing to fast time honors for the Friday program, and he logged a win in the qualifying heat. From there, he redrew sixth and was fretting the stout traffic ahead.
Wight took the lead in the first corners, leaving pole sitter Brett Hearn behind. A charging Kevin Root had his night end four laps in when a breakdown aboard Mike Mahaney’s mount resulted in a collision. Jack Lehner moved to second on the restart, and at the halfway mark, Yankowski passed Hearn and Lehner for the runner-up spot.
Closing in, Yankowski caught a break when Peter Britten suffered a cut tire with 10 to go. Yankowski settled in after giving up ground when the green was unfurled; he found his line and shook off a deft slider from Mat Williamson. Yankowski orchestrated a smooth crossover move to preserve second, and then used a bold inside dive to forge the winning pass in the third turn.
Jonathan Davenport checked out in winning the 50-lap World of Outlaws Late Model Series feature. Ricky Weiss was an early force, but Sheppard rolled the middle to cruise around Weiss on lap 12. Davenport closed, and found an opening on the inside line on lap 32. From there, Davenport had clean air and sped away from the field. Sheppard held second ahead of Dennis Erb Jr. and Tyler Erb, and Weiss.
Friday’s feature results helped Brad Sweet officially clinch the 2021 World of Outlaws Championship. With the math mostly finalized going into the main, David Gravel instead focused on winning at one of his best tracks. He logged his 69th career WoO Sprint series win Friday, bringing his 2021 win count to 11.
Logan Schuchart broke while leading, handing the top spot and ultimately the checkers to Gravel. Brian Brown was persistent but Gravel logged his fourth win in five Charlotte starts. The victory helps Gravel move past Joey Saldana and Jason Meyers on the Outlaws’ Charlotte win list; he is now second only to Donny Schatz (13 wins).
Kerry Madesen edged Brian Brown at the finish, with Carson Macedo and Donny Schatz filling the top five.
In Thursday’s heat races, heat pole sitters Brett Hearn, Mike Trautschold, Peter Britten and Alex Yankowski earned fast victories. Chris Hile and Kevin Root won last-chance races.
World Finals program expands in 2022The 2022 season marks the 15th anniversary of the World Finals, and a fourth day of racing was added for teams participating in 2022. Dates have been set for November 2-5.
The program will include the World of Outlaws Late Models, World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and Super DIRTcar Series Modifieds. Action will open Wednesday, Nov. 2 with three nights of racing to follow ahead of crowning the season champions in each division.
Complete schedules and details will be announced at a later date.
World Short Track ChampionshipsThe World Short Track Championships were contested Halloween Weekend, with the northeastern style Sportsman Modifieds and Pro Stocks racing on the card once again.
In the $4,000 to win Sportsman main, David Rogers scored a win, towing in all the way from LaFargeville, NY. The victory stands as a career milestone. Andrew Buff raced to second after starting 11th. Mike Fowler, Travis Bruno and Kevin Ridley raced to top five finishes.
A special All-Star race was contested for the division as well. Zach Payne negated Rogers’ bid at a sweep. Payne had a harrowing late race moment, with a caution period negating a monster lead with four to go. However, the young star was undaunted and stayed the course, holding off Rogers and Fowler, Brock Pinkerous and Robert Bublak.
Sheldon Martin needed every bit of the 20-lap Pro Stock distance to win the $3,000 prize. Luke Horning and Pete Stefanski each pressed Martin for the top spot, but Martin, the son of Kenny Martin, held strong. Martin lives in Mooresville, NC, and this stands as his first win on dirt. He was scored last in 2019; the Pro Stocks did not race at the World Short Track Championships in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pete Stefanski was second ahead of Sean Corr, Johnny Rivers and Horning.
Corr improved in the All-Star race, winning after falling to fourth. Horning, Stefanski and Johnny Rivers looked strong, but Corr rallied on the high groove and it paid off. Horning was second ahead of Stefanski, Rivers and Sheldon Martin.
Nick Hoffman won the UMP Modified feature, improving on his third place finish last year. In 2020, he rallied from 23rd to finish third. This year, he was the leader for all but two circuits, and the three time and defending DIRTcar national champion scored a $4,000 payday. He also won the All Star race, storming to the front from 11th.
Austin Holcombe was one of a few drivers who raced for multiple teams, pulling double duty at the World Short Track Championship. He won in the Pro Modified feature, scoring a $1,500 payday.
John Ruggiero won the 602 late model main. Dillon Brown waited on his opening, and won the Factory Pro 604 Late model main. On the opening lap, Brown waited for the top groove to open. Once he hit the berm, his car was on rails. He was leading at the line to complete lap one, and he led wire to wire. Tyler Nicely won the 604 Late Model All-Star race.
Ricky Green won a Street Stock thriller, with cars fanning three wide over an action-packed 20-lap main. Green won over Patrick Lyon and Calob McLaughlin; it was a flipped podium from last year’s top three finishers.
Johnny Raines won the Mini Stock feature long after racing concluded. Grayson Keaton took advantage of a restart with 10 to go, passing Raines and streaking to the line. But while he took the checkers, his car was found to have an exhaust infraction in post-race tech, and the win was awarded to Raines.
Newman Presnell and Jonathan Sarratt earned hornet wins.
