It is possible the greatest season of big block action in the modern era is playing out in live time, and Matt Sheppard is holding the pen.

A few weeks back, DIRTcar featured a piece on Sheppard where he was dialing in his season, focusing on wins and leaving point racing to the side. That was just over 14 days ago.

Since then, Sheppard won the Malta Massive Show, then Outlaw 200 at Fulton, the Modern Day Outlaw 50 at Utica-Rome, and both the 358 Modified and Big Block races at Super DIRT Week.

Now, this alone is a record-setting fact: Only ONE other time has anyone won the Outlaw/Victoria 200 at Fulton, and then swept Super DIRT Week with wins. Danny Johnson, in 2006, scored the 21st running of the then-Victoria 200 at Fulton and won both the Small Block and Big Block races at Super DIRT Week.

Others have been close. In 2021, Mat Williamson won the Outlaw 200 and the Whittaker Cars and Trux 200. In 2009, Billy Decker won the Outlaw 200 and the 358-Modified race at SDW. In 2004, Tim Fuller won the Victoria 200 and the big block SDW championship. In 2003, Alan Johnson was in the midst of three straight Victoria 200 wins — the last coming from the pole — and added a big block win at Super DIRT Week. In 1990 and 1991, Brett Hearn swept Super DIRT Week, winning both the big block and small block races. Billy Pauch won five straight Outlaw/Victoria 200s, and in 1987 won the Small Block 50 at Super DIRT Week.

Sheppard himself was close — twice. In 2017, Matt Sheppard won both the big block and small block races at Super DIRT Week while Decker won the Outlaw 200. In 2014, he won the Outlaw 200 and was second to Friesen after setting fast time for the Whittaker Cars and Trx 200.

A sweep at Super DIRT Week rarely happens (four times). Sheppard has done it twice in six years (five, if you take out 2020, which was lost to COVID restrictions). To win all three — and granted, the Outlaw 200 isn’t officially part of Super DIRT Week — is elusive at minimum.

He’s actually won all three SDW events — serving as the only driver to win Super DIRT Week in a big block (2009, 2017, 2022), a small block (2003, 2017, 2022) and a sportsman car (2000).

And Sunday, Sheppard ruled the roost. The No. 9s team swapped both rear tires and added fuel while Mat Williamson stopped for fuel only, right around lap 50. It took only 18 laps from there, and Sheppard was back to second. The strategy — tires — and the early stop proved crucial. Marc Johnson was being stalked by Sheppard, and a half-way competition caution allowed the field to pit for fuel and tires. Sheppard was in the pits again.

Sheppard pestered Johnson for around 100 laps, around the competition caution and after. On lap 160, Johnson’s car faded. Sheppard moved past and controlled the final 40 laps.

“There were a lot of points in that race where I just didn’t think we were good enough,” Sheppard said in a DIRTcar recap after the race. “I couldn’t steer good enough. Kind of like last night, at the end. We got steering good enough just to get the job done.”

Mat Williamson ended the day second, enduring the final five laps with a flat left front. Max McLaughlin roared to third, with Jimmy Phelps and Johnson filling out the top five.

The “Last night” to which Sheppard referred was the 150-lap Salute to the Troops 358-modified race, where Sheppard won. That victory was another reward, but almost didn’t happen. After the 150 win, Sheppard remarked that the small block engine was at the shop and there were no conflicts, so why not run the 358 race. It was his first start in the event in three years; he won it last in 2017 and was third in 2018.

So it appears this renewed focus is working for Sheppard and company. It also helps that he has been very, very good in an open wheel modified for a very, very long time.

But this could very well be the best season yet, not just for Sheppard, but all time. His season win count is approaching 40. He scored the track championship at Utica-Rome Speedway, and posted a record 12 wins at the Home of Heroes, adding the season’s 37th win at Utica-Rome’s Modern Day Outlaw 50 Tuesday night.

Since the unofficial modified post season started at the end of Aug./Labor Day, Shepard pulled down a win at Orange County Fair Speedway, taking their $5,000 finale and the $30,000 track championship. Sheppard won the $53,000-to-win Fonda 200 in Sept.. At the end of last month, Sheppard won his sixth Super DIRTcar Series race at Albany-Saratoga’s Malta Massive Weekend, worth $10,000. Then, Sheppard added in the $20,000-to-win Outlaw 200, the $20,000-to-win Salute to the Troops 150 and the Whittaker Cars and Trx 200, paying $50,000. And for good measure, Sheppard slipped in a quick run to Delaware to win the Blast at the Beach at Georgetown, worth $6,000.

Sheppard is leading the point standings in all series in which he is competing. At present, Sheppard is 33 points ahead of Max McLaughlin in the Short Track Super Series Elite standings, having won twice. Sheppard is leading the STSS Modified South Standings, with two wins and only seven points between himself and Ryan Godown. The STSS North Region points bracket shows Sheppard leading Mat Williamson by 121 markers, with five wins. His win at the Whittaker Cars and Trucks 200 will pad his Super DIRTcar Series lead, which was already a triple-digit advantage over Mat Williamson going into the 50th running of Super DIRT Week. In SDS series action, the eight-time and defending champion has won seven times and now back-to-back (Albany-Saratoga, Oswego). He is also the only driver to have ever scored three SDS Championships in a row — twice, from 2010-2012 — and he broke his own record by extending his second streak to four consecutive, from 2015-2018.

And there is still a month of racing to go.

Oct. 13-15 includes the Short Track Super Series’ Speed Showcase, a $50,000 to win three-day affair at Port Royal Speedway. Then, the series heads to Georgetown (Del) Speedway Oct. 27-29 for the Mid-Atlantic Championship/Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, paying $25,000 to win. Eastern States Weekend is parked in between, with Orange County Fair Speedway welcoming teams Oct. 21-23.

The Super DIRTcar Series is off until the World Finals Nov. 3-5, racing the season finale at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Keep that pen handy, there’s still pages to fill.

The week was loaded with racing action overall, both during Super DIRT Week 50 and away from Oswego.

Sunday, Cody McPherson won the DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75, leading all 75 laps to collect a $4,000 payday. McPherson’s win brings him to 16 on the year, best among DIRTcar Sportsman pilots. He is 19 points ahead of Zach Sobotka in the overall DIRTcar Sportsman Series Standings, and finished four points ahead of Andrew Buff in the DIRTcar Sportsman Hoosier Tire Weekly Championship point standings, which concluded Sept. 5.

While McPherson was out front, Matt Janczuk and Chris Mackey each nearly spun as a charging Soboka and Chad Edwards caught them, moving the defending Sportsman 75 winner and Edwards were on McPherson’s tail. A series of restarts kept the field bunched, and with eight to go, slower traffic allowed Sobotka to close to the rear bumper. The final green-white-checker, single-file restart saw Sobotka dive slow, and McPherson answered with a block. The contact opened the door for Edwards to jump to second and relegated Sobotka to third. Mackey and Janczuk were scored fourth and fifth, respectively.

Four dates remain on the schedule for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series.

Saturday, extended delays shuffled the schedule. However, Matt Sheppard was more than ready. Sheppard stormed to the win in the Salute to the Troops 150, rallying back from a flat left front at the halfway point. The win in the event marks Sheppard’s first start in the race in three years. Sheppard locked into the race in qualifying, starting sixth. Stewart Friesen was out front early, and caught slower traffic on lap 44. This allowed Marc Johnson and Sheppard to close in. Johnson peeked ahead, but the race was flagged and the potential lead change negated. Sheppard was nursing a flat on lap 91, which ended up serving as the competition caution. Most cars hit the pits, but Johnson stayed out. Johnson was benefitting from clean air as Friesen stormed around the outside, and took the lead back by lap 103. Sheppard was up to third by lap 131. Peter Britten ran out of fuel on lap 136, drawing a final caution period. On the restart, Sheppard flew past Johnson and then took the lead on lap 140 when he passed Friesen. With seven to go, Friesen suffered a blown right rear and Johnson ran out of fuel. The shuffle moved Max McLaughlin to second and a charging Tim Fuller — who started 17th — to third; Sheppard won by 1.3-seconds over the pair. Anthony Perrego was fourth and Mat Williamson took fifth. Ronnie Davis III raced from 38th to 10th.

The DIRTcar 358 Modified Series will conclude its championship battle at Brockville Ontario Speedway this Saturday. Dave Marcuccilli is leading Lance Willix by 42 points. Ronnie Davis III is next, 44 points behind. Billy Dunn, currently fourth, is the only driver in the top 10 at this point with a win, and his 52 points back. Mat Williamson won the 358 Modified Hoosier Tire Weekly Championship point standings, which concluded Sept. 5, with 10 markers on Chris Raabe.

Nick Stone added a key win to his DIRTcar Pro Stock legacy, taking the Super DIRT Week DIRTcar Pro Stock 50. He was out front for 39 of the 50 laps, holding off early leader Chuck Dumblewski through three overtime-style green-white-checker attempts. Stone found the inside line to his liking while passing fast-timer Kim Duell. Pete Stefanski raced to third ahead of Kenny Wallace and Bruno Richard. Richard clinched the series championship with the effort; the DIRTcar Pro Stocks will be featured as part of the World Short Track Championships at the DIRT Track at Charlotte, Oct. 27-29.

Saturday’s Modified 25-lap heat wins went to Sheppard, Williamson and Billy Decker. Andrew Buff, Matt Janczuk, Noah Walker and Chad Edwards won DIRTcar Sportsman heat races to set the field for Sunday’s 75-lap feature.

Friday at Oswego, Cody McPherson lapped the track in 22.699 seconds to set fast time in Sportsman qualifying. Sheppard was the fastest big block, earning the pole with a 21.737 lap. He was the 49th car to take time of the 76 entries.

On Thursday night, Stewart Friesen scored a win in a popular showcase, winning the 25-lap Past Champions event. The 14-car grid featured past winners of the Billy Whittaker Cars and Trx 200, and was slated to include Richie Tobias Jr. and Kenny Brightbill. However, Brightbill did not start the race in his No. 19B. Friesen won from the pole; he won the 200 back to back in 2010 and 2011, then three in a row from 2014-16, including the last at the Syracuse Mile and first at Oswego. He also set the fastest time in 358-modified qualifying, lapping Oswego’s 5/8-mile in 21.608 seconds. Kim Duell (25.320 seconds) set fast time in Pro Stock Qualifying. Heat wins in the 358-modified portion of Thursday Night Thunder went to Friesen, Mat Williamson and Marc Johnson. Duell and Chuck Dumblewski won Pro Stock heat races.

Away from the Super DIRT Week lights, Demetrios Drellos won the “Working Man’s Race,” becoming the 14th different winner in 14 runnings of the Short Track Supernationals. The event was contested at Afton Motorsports Park and drew 50 entries for the $5,500-to-win 50-lapper. Bobby Hackel was second ahead of Craig Hanson. Kreg Crooker won the Crate Sportsman event, leading all 25 laps to triumph over Tim Hartman Jr and Travis Green.

Wednesday night, Mat Williamson charged from 11th to win the Hurricane Harvey 75 at Brewerton. Williamson had Mac McLaughlin in tow at the finish, with Tim Sears Jr. scoring third ahead of David Marcuccilli and Jimmy Phelps. The 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman event went to Zach Sobotka, winning from ninth. Cedric Gauvreau was second and Cody Manitta was third.

Tuesday night, SDW kicked off at Weedsport Speedway. Max McLaughlin won the 75-lap DIRTcar 358-modified series feature over Anthony Perrego and Jimmy Phelps, racing up from 12th. Cody McPherson won the DIRTcar Sportsman race, taking the checkers from the pole over Gavin Eisele and Matt Janczuk. Josh Coonradt bested the DIRTcar Pro Stock field, winning over Jason Casey and Chuck Dumblewski.

Opposite the action at Weedsport, Sheppard won his 12th feature at Utica-Rome in the Modern Day Outlaw 50, topping Larry Wight and Demetrios Drellos. This event was not affiliated with Super DIRT Week action. Jason Barney won the Patriot Sprint Tour Cole Cup 25-lapper, besting Jonathan Preston and Matt Farnham. Jeremy Slosek won the Crate Sportsman feature over Chip Constantino and Jim Nagle.