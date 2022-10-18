In a storybook-type finish, Matt Sheppard scored yet another high-profile victory over the weekend. Sheppard rebounded from a flat right rear to win the Speed Showcase 75 at Port Royal, his second consecutive $50,000-plus triumph with the Short Track Super Series.

Sheppard passed Stewart Friesen with a bold move with less than two laps remaining in the 75-lap affair, after starting 11th. Sheppard endured a muted flow, picking up positions in chunks as frequent caution periods kept the field tight. Friesen started 24th and likewise leveraged the tight order to move to the front.

While battling with Mat Williamson for ninth, Sheppard tagged the wall and suffered a flat right rear tire. Sheppard restarted in the back while Friesen took command from leader Jimmy Phelps, who had the dominant car to that point.

Tire wear became an issue as cars fell victim to flats. Many cars opted to pit for rubber or adjust shocks to mitigate the situation, and Sheppard cracked the top 10 with 15 to go. With 10 to go, Sheppard restarted outside the second row. He powered to second, only for the yellow lights to come on again on lap 69. Friesen patrolled the inside line and Sheppard worked the extreme outside groove. With two to go, Sheppard gained momentum up top, and drew even entering the third turn. Coming to the line for the white flag, Sheppard was ahead, leading the final two laps for the win over Friesen, Phelps, Anthony Perrego and Alex Yankowski.

Logan Watt went wire-to-wire in the 602 crate sportsman feature, leading all 50 laps. Kyle Smith was second ahead of Stephen Kemery.

Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock 30-lapper ahead of Jason Morrison and Luke Horning.

The STSS River Valley Builders North Region hosts its championship round Oct. 21 at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, during Eastern States Weekend. The Hard Clay Finale is paying $10,000 to win. Oct. 22 will include the 358-Modified and Sportsman portion of the Eastern States Weekend card; the Sportsman will run a 50-lap main while the 358s will run 100 laps. The 61st Eastern States Weekend will conclude on Oct. 23, with the 25-lap Pro Stock feature setting the stage for the 200-lap Modified program.

The STSS South and STSS Elite series will then convene at the Mid-Atlantic Championship, scheduled for Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway. The card includes three modified features, the finale of the Elite and South Region Series, Super Late Models, the STSS Crate 602 Sportsman and RUSH Late Models. The weekend’s headline event is the 49-lap, $25,000-to-win Melvin L. Joseph Memorial.

Bonoffski, Miller, Fink score fall gold at BrewertonChris Bonoffski won a 25-lap four-cylinder open in Brewerton Speedway’s Fall Foliage event Saturday. Bonoffski held off Jacob Dupra and Jack Symonds in a deep field. Jack Miller took the win in the 20-lap Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour event, besting George Valenti and Rich Townsend. Alan Fink took home a $2,000 payday in the 200-lap enduro, a combined field of four- and six-cylinder entries were whittled down to the winner Fink, followed by Collin Mills and third-place finisher Shawn Mills.

Outlaw Speedway hosts Dutch Hoag Memorial Oct. 21-22Tyler Siri has made it a point to honor Dutch Hoag, the legendary pilot who made a name for himself racing through the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

The date remains a constant, and Outlaw will again welcome droves of races Oct. 21-22.

The show will open on Friday with the Patriot Sprint Tour, offering the winner $3,500 to win. The program will actually include the make-up PST event and the regularly scheduled event as well. The modifieds and street stocks will host dash races to lock into Saturday’s features as well. The four-cylinder stocks will round out the opening card, with a $1,000-to-win event contested under Outlaw Speedway division rules.

Saturday is the final curtain call for the racing in 2022 at Outlaw. The Modifieds will chase a $5,000 prize in the main event. The Open Tire Sportsman division is also paying $5,000 to win and $500 to start. The Empire 100 for Street Stocks will also be in play, paying $2,000. The Four-Cylinder stocks will race with open-rules, and the 600cc Mods and 600cc Micro Sprints will be racing features paying $1,000 to win. The night will conclude with the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour.

For more details and admission fees, visit outlawspeedwayllc.com. As always, weekend camping is free.