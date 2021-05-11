Two significant pieces of the ‘return to racing’ puzzle fell into place this weekend.
The touring stars of the Empire Super Sprints returned to action, racing through Genesee Speedway with a full points program. It was their first full points event there in 13 years. Likewise, after losing the entirety of 2020, Oswego Speedway’s checkers fluttered over the start of their 70th anniversary season.
At Genesee Speedway, Davie Franek picked up the poignant win, collecting $2,000 in his effort.
A late-race move to overtake a racy Matt Farnham in slower traffic sealed the win. Franek rolled off 10th in the 25-lap affair. Assuming sixth by lap four, a quick restart allowed him to jump two more positions and into the top five. On lap 10, a wild sequence resulted in many front runners exiting the feature early. When then-leader Chuck Hebing spun in the second turn, the ensuing restart attempt was answered by a major red flag. Scott Kreutter and Dylan Swiernik tangled coming to the green, creating a mess at the head of the pack and log jammed the front stretch. Matt Farnham had taken the lead when Hebing spun, and Franek moved to second after the melee. When the track was cleared, Farnham darted away from Franek. Things equalized in slower traffic, with Farnham bobbling while trying to find footing. Franek took advantage, forging a pass in slow traffic on lap 20 before collecting career ESS win No. 7. Taking second, Farnham shined in his first ESS start. Paulie Colagiovanni was third, ahead of Danny Varin and Denny Peebles, who started deep following a B-main win.
Jason Knowles went wire to wire in the Late Model feature. Starting outside the front row, Knowles scored the victory in commanding fashion. Austin Hauser and JJ Mazur dueled for second with Hauser taking the spot at the line. Doug Ricotta and Bud Watson filled the top five.
Jim Harbison also posted a flawless feature win in Sportsman action, leading the duration. Harbison won in a bit of a redemption tale, losing his car in a wreck last August. In his first feature run of 2021, Harbison held off Phil Vigneri III for his first win dating back to 2019. TJ Newton, Scott George and Cam Tuttle posted top five efforts.
Tommy Kemp won in another flag-to-flag romp, besting the Street Stock field for his first win of the 2021 season. Bill Taylor chased Kemp down, but was a car length short at the checkers. Pat Powers made a similar charge to wrest third from Jimmy Grant and Brandon Sherwood was fifth.
Brandon Shepard topped the mini stock field, holding on to win by less than a car length over Chris Leone in the 15-lapper. Rocco Conte was third. Andy Schumaker was scored fourth and Brad Whiteside was fifth after an illegal driver change was discovered.
Jake Bansmer forged the fourth and final lead change in the first of two Novice Sportsman features to take the win. Tyler Guzzardi dominated the second, leading all 15 laps. Alexis Traxler won her second consecutive youth feature, leading flag to flag.
This Saturday is the scheduled 30-lap Brian Ace Memorial Street Stock event, and double-features are booked for the Sportsman and Mini Stocks. Additional details are online at Genesee-Speedway.com.
At Oswego, Dave Shullick Jr. posted a win in the 50-lap Supermodied opener over Michael Barnes and Doug Didero. Otto Sitterly was fourth and fifth went to Dave Danzer. In the Small Block Supers season opener, Dan Kapuscinski picked up his first career victory with Andrew Schartner giving chase. Bryan Haynes, Josh Sokolic and rookie Griffin Miller filled the top five. Mike Nethishen won the 350 supers main over Kreig Heroth, Dalton Doyle, John Leonard and Kyle Perry.
Oswego will stay quiet until the first of two International Classic weekends in 2020. May 28 is marked as pole day for the SuperModifieds, with the New York Super Stocks and New York State Compact Championship underscoring that with individual feature races.
On May 29, The International Classic 200 for Supermodifieds will take center stage, along with the Small Block Supers 75-lap Classic, and the 35-lap 350 Supers classic. Gate admission for Saturday is $55. Follow up for full schedules and pricing online at OswegoSpeedway.com.
Area ResultsThunder Mountain was in rare company, completing their racing card May 8. Billy Deckers scored the win over Shaun Walker and Alan Barker. Nick Nye and Ken Hammond filled the top five.
Larry Wight roared to a DIRTcar 358 win over Rusty Smith, Colton Wilson, Dave Marcuccilli and Jeff Taylor followed in the back half of the top five.
Tom Collins won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Alan Fink and Todd Heyward. Hunter Lapp and Steve Marshall picked up top five credits.
Brett Bray was triumphant in the 600cc Modified feature over Chris Jordan and Tom Donahue. Lanson Albanese won his second Street Stock feature over Steven Deinhardt and Don Russell. Rich Sharpsteen won the factory stock feature, while Josh Towner and Buck Mills Sr. delivered podium finishes. Jonathan Fowlston took home the Budge Sportsman feature over Steve Schrader and Josh Akshar. Taylour Houghton won the junior slingshot feature.
May 15 will be another full program before the Empire Super Sprints visit on May 22. For details, visit www.Thundermtnspeedway.net.
Weather cancellationsFulton and Brewerton Speedways halted their programs in tandem. Brewerton will now open May 14, while Fulton returns to action May 15 with the Kings Smash’em Crash’em Demolition Derby and a full racing card. For more details, visit www.fultonspeedway.com or www.BrewertonSpeedway.com.
Friday, Outlaw Speedway cancelled early in the day. They turn attention to Mike Jackson Memorial Night May 14, with a 7:30 start time. The event will be a full seven-division program. Details are online at www.OutlawSpeedwayllc.com.
Can-Am also called off their racing. The small blocks are set to open the weekly campaigns May 14. Additional details are online at RaceCanAm.com.
Utica-Rome Speedway also rained out Friday night. The re-opening of the oval has been moved to May 14 with a $4,000-to-win 35-lap modified feature. The sportsman division will battle for $1,500. Pro Stocks will chase $1,000 in their feature, and the limited sportsman and four-cylinders will also be on the card. Racing is set to start at 7:30 pm. For more, visit www.uticaromespeedway.com.
Land of Legends lost their program in the rain, with a good surface left untouched due to exceptionally wet pit conditions. The program will move ahead to this Saturday, with $2,500-to-win Modifieds, $1,000-to-win Sportsman and $100 added winner’s purse for the 305 Sprint Cars, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks. Details are online at www.landoflegendsraceway.com.
- Weedsport Ready to Open
Weedsport Speedway will reopen May 16 with a test session at noon. Pit access is $25, and spectators can catch the action for free. Masks, social distancing and health screening is required.
Practice is being held ahead of the Super DIRTcar Series Heroes Remembered 100, set for Sunday, May 30. DIRTcar Sportsman and CRSA Sprints are also on the card.
Last week, Tim Fuller took the Super DIRTcar Series win over Stewart Friesen at Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway. It marked his first win since 2018 on the series, and is his 32nd career win on tour, moving him past Jack Johnson. The win also avenged a loss at Fuller’s home track in the tour opener; Friesen slipped past Fuller to win at Can-Am last month.
On May 31, the series will head to Lebanon Valley Speedway for the annual Mr. Dirt Track event.
For additional race details, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com or SuperDirtCarSeries.com.