Three of the coming week’s major racing events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Land of Legends Raceway, Weedsport Speedway and Outlaw Speedway had marquee programs planned over the next several days, but with fan and other limitations remaining in place statewide, the decision was made to amend schedules.
First, the Super DIRTcar Series has changed the racing programs planned for Land of Legends and Weedsport.
“Land of Legends Raceway promoter Paul Cole and I spoke, and with the uncertainty that still surrounds New York state, in general, we just both felt it was best to cancel this show in July and move our full focus to the already scheduled Aug. 13 event,” Super DIRTcar Series Director Dean Reynolds said. “Super DIRTcar Series events are large-scale events that you want to have all your resources in place, and with the uncertainty right now, it was best to have our eyes on August.
“Paul still wanted to have a special show on (July 22) for the DIRTcar Big Blocks, and I think he has some great ideas. It’s going to be a cool show.”
The Aug. 13 event Reynolds referred to is the Gerald Haers Memorial.
DIRTcar also worked with Weedsport in halting the Hall of Fame 100 set for July 26. That has been canceled in full, including Hall of Fame induction ceremonies.
At this juncture, Weedsport will remain closed until fans are allowed in the grandstands. These cancellations follow other top-tier deletions from the Super DIRTcar Series schedule, with the Big Show at Albany-Saratoga put on hold until 2021. It was scheduled for the end of last month.
Outdoor and mass gatherings in the Canadian province of Ontario have been placed on hold in almost universal fashion, and the United States-Canada border remains closed, resulting in those over-the-border Super DIRTcar events being canceled.
The Summer Nationals at Ransomville Speedway were moved to Aug. 24.
However, the Super DIRTcar Series’ King of the Big Blocks event will go on as planned July 29 Bridgeport (NJ) Speedway and its new 0.4-mile configuration.
Back to Land of Legends. Cole will instead celebrate his 50th birthday Wednesday with a 50-lap Modified special, boasting a $5,000 top prize. Racing starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for seniors. Children 15 and younger get in free.
The Sportsman division is booked to race Wednesday, also, and feature a 25-lapper worth $1,500 to the victor. A 20-lap Street Stock race will reward the winner with $500.
Land of Legends will be quiet later in the week, as there is nothing scheduled in its normal Saturday slot.
This past Saturday, a series of red flags and a chaotic finish in the Sportsman division were amplified by the 11 p.m. curfew. By way of social media, Land of Legends posted a follow-up to sequence of calls that affected the Sportsman feature outcome. With the stringent policies in place, Land of Legends did not want to toy with breaking curfew, and elected to halt the program prior to the Modified feature.
The night’s winners included Matt Guererri topping Alex Payne in the 25-lap Sportsman feature. Zach Sobotka, Paul Guererri and Kane Bristol secured top-fives.
Cory Sparks won the CRSA Sprint Car event, with Darryl Ruggles, Jeff Trombley, Andy Jacobus and Bobby Parrow rounding out the top five.
Josh Pangrazio picked up a win in the Street Stock main, reigning over Parker Smith, Jimmy Grant, Quinn Sutherland and Mike Welch.
Tyler Burnell won the Hobby Stock main over Casey Wagner, Josh Oles, Jim Claypool and Shawn Lloyd.
The third local event affected this week is Outlaw Speedway’s Summer Nationals scheduled for Friday. The program has reverted to a standard night of racing, as the Nationals are off the 2020 menu.
“The New York state regulations have not changed one bit over the past several weeks, and we still can not have spectators in the grandstand seating area,” Outlaw owner Tyler Siri said. “We need butts in the bleachers if we are going to stage any of these high-profile events, and it’s just not happening, so we have no other choice but to reevaluate the Summer Nationals and just go with a Regular Super 7 Show featuring all of our weekly classes and make it a one night affair.
“We hate having to continually cancel all these big shows. Thus far in 2020 we have had to nix virtually everything outside of weekly events featuring our regular classes of competition. We had high hopes that the state would have started relaxing many of these regulations by now seeing how the number of COVID-19 cases are on a steady decline within our region. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. We will continue to play by the state’s guidelines and not allow fans into the stands.”
The first green flag Friday night waves at 7:30 p.m. Action will air on DirtTrackDigest.TV as well.
This past Friday, Steve Paine scored the 30-lap Modified victory over Kyle Coffey and Alan Johnson. Tyler Siri and Erick Rudolph filled the top five.
Ajay Potrzebowski bagged his third American Racer Tire Sportsman victory of 2020, topping Karl Comfort, Alex Paine, Doug Kline and Kaiden Dgien.
Will Shields captured his second Hoosier Tire Sportsman main in a makeup feature held over from the week prior. He had Travis Grover, Zach Sobotka, AJ Lloyd and Tommy Collins chasing him across the finish line. It was Alex Payne’s turn to log his first victory in the regularly scheduled main, prevailing over Tommy Collins Jr., Sobotka, Tony Velez and Lloyd.
Glenn Whritenour garnered his third Street Stock main of the year over CJ Guererri, John Carpenter, Jake Karlnoski and Jared HIll.
Kevin Smith topped Rodney Morgan in the IMCA feature, with Bumps Scutt, Brad Smit and Shawn Bruce following.
Wayne Ellison picked up his fourth Hobby Stock victory of the year, besting Marc Minutolo, Jeremy Trank, Bruce Kinner and Jason Clugstone.
Scott Lehman Jr. ruled in the 4-Cylinder main, with Bob Doolittle, Rich Conte, Jayson Smart and Scott Lehman Sr. following.
Abbie Decker grabbed the checkered flag in the Youth 4-Cylinder feature.
At Can-Am Speedway, Tim Fuller (Modified), Jeff Stevenson (Sportsman), Ryan Shanahan (Sportsman), Shawn Kirby (Pro Stocks), Francis White (Thunderstocks), Mike Mullen (Mod Lites), and Fire Swamp (Limited Sportsman) scored feature victories.
Genesee Speedway’s next date is unknown, as the balance of the July schedule has been put on hold. Saturday’s card was contested without fans. Zach George (Sportsman), Jimmy Johnson (RUSH Late Models), John Zimmerman (Street Stocks), Dante Mancuso (Mini Stocks), Brandon Close (Novice Sportsman), and Jake Bansmer (Youth) earned checkered flags.
In other news:
Utica-Rome Speedway remained closed Sunday, and it is evaluating its schedule on a week-to-week basis. …
Oswego, Fulton and Brewerton speedways remain closed. …
With Outlaw’s Summer National cancellation, the Patriot Sprint Tour will attempt to race at Outlaw Aug. 14. …
The Empire Super Sprints will be off until Aug. 7 at Can-Am Speedway. The Aug. 8 event at Brockville Ontario Speedway remains on the schedule, although the border restrictions that are in place leave that race in doubt. For now, the tour’s Aug. 9 Legends Reunion at Weedsport Speedway is still scheduled.