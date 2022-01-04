Proud Motorsports and pilot Camden Proud have acquired the Doug Didero Supermodified operation, which will hopefully serve as the backbone to improvements in 2022.
Didero’s combination included a John Colloca chassis, initially prepared in 2018. That’s a noted step ahead of the car from last season. Proud had been wheeling a 2010 Hawk car, racing a full season in 2019, and select starts in 2021. The Rookie of the Year honoree registered two top ten finishes - one of which was logged at the 65th International Classic - and a heat win.
The Colloca car is an ‘18, with independent front suspension and new equipment from end to end.
“My excitement is through the roof to be able to bring the 3 home to our shop,” Proud said in a statement from Oswego Speedway. “I want to thank my parents and sponsors for their tremendous support in making this possible, along with Doug Didero and John Colloca who have already gone above and beyond to help us through this process.”
The Oswego Speedway schedule will open with the return of the Port City 150, booked for May 28. The Jim Shampine Memorial, a 75-lap main for Supermodifieds will be the first event for Proud and the new equipment.
Oswego will have a total of nine events for the Supermodifieds, and three Winged Challenge Series events. The three race Winged Super Challenge Series will be contested with $140,000 in prize money and contingency awards on the line.
The events will include both Oswego Speedway and Midwest Supermodified racers combine for the three dates, racing June 4, July 9 and August 13. Each race will feature at $41,000 purse with $6,000 reserved for the winner. Races will pay $1,200 to start the main. Each event awards points toward the International Super Modified Association championship chase, as well.
“Events of this caliber belong at Oswego Speedway with the best in the sport going for the money,” said Oswego Winged Super Challenge Promoter, John Nicotra. “We’ve assembled a great cast of sponsors and supporters to help make this happen and look forward to team and fan support to make this a true success.”
The top 10 drivers will split a $15,000 championship fund, with $3,000 delegated for the overall champion. Race formats will include time trials, a top 12 invert for heat races, and a feature redraw. The Oswego Speedway 350 Supers will be on the card for all three challenge events.
For more information, visit www.oswegospeedway.com.
***OCFS adds high-dollar SDW qualifier
Orange County Fair Speedway has added a $10,000-to-win event to the Super DIRTcar Series Schedule, stretching the Napa Super DIRT Week Qualifier event schedule to eight dates. Each of the events will pay at least $10,000 to win.
Middletown’s hard clay oval will host the 73-lap main on July 28, slipping on the qualifier schedule between the Hall of Fame 100 July 24 at Weedsport and the Mr. Dirt Track USA event September 3 at Lebanon Valley Speedway.
The qualifier schedule opens with a double header at Atomic Speedway. Atomic will host action March 25-26, paying $10,000 and then $12,000 to win, respectively. May 30 is reserved for the first of two Mr. Dirt Track USA events at Lebanon Valley Speedway in 2022, with the first paying $12,500 to win. Weedsport’s Hall of Fame 100 is next, then Orange County and the second Mr. Dirt Track USA event before the final qualifiers in September. Cavalcade Weekend is September 11 at Weedsport Speedway, paying $10,000 and then the final qualifier is Malta’s Massive Weekend, a $10,000-to-win affair September 24 at Albany-Saratoga Speedway.
The eight chances to lock into the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 will be awarded to the winner of the designated race. However, if that driver is already qualified, the spot will move down to the next non-qualified finisher.
“The 2022 season will be a big year for the Super DIRTcar Series with the historic running of the 50th NAPA Super DIRT Week, and we’re very pleased to present a schedule worthy of the year-long buildup to that event,” DIRTcar CEO Brian Carter said in the announcement release. “With racing in Pennsylvania and Ohio, the addition of SummerFAST (Aug. 16-18), and the return to several of New York’s greatest dirt tracks, we couldn’t be more excited to unleash the Big Block Modifieds for another spectacular season.”
The 2022 season continues to evolve as one of the more historically lucrative seasons ever, with the overall point fund swelling to $200,000, and the champion will receive $60,000 alone. The series will visit six states, and race a total of 30 events between February and November.
***Empire Super Sprints release 2022 ledger
The Empire Super Sprints released their 2022 schedule, featuring 28 total events at 16 venues.
The season will kick off April 29 at Fulton Speedway, the first of nine straight $2,000-to-win features. From there, Utica-Rome and Fonda Speedways will have a double-header weekend, May 13-14, and the Don Gillette Memorial will be part of a Brewerton Speedway-Fulton Speedway double header, May 27-28. June opens with a stop at Albany-Saratoga (June 3) and Airborne Speedway (June 4). The Ron Lux Memorial will be contested at Ransomville June 10 and the series heads back to Genesee Speedway June 11 before the $3,000-to-win Kevin Ward Jr. Asphalt Spectacular at Evans Mills September 18.
From there, the Empire Super Sprints will host the annual CNY Speedweek, racing five times in five days, with each feature paying $2,500 to the winner. Can-Am Speedway will host the opener on Wednesday June 29. Then Thunder Mountain Speedway joins the schedule on Thursday June 30. The action concludes July 1-3 with stops at Brewerton, Fulton and finally Weedsport Speedway. Orange County Fair Speedway (July 9), Freedom Motorsports Park (July 15) and Albany Saratoga Speedway (July 22) round out the month.
August is a lighter month, with Utica-Rome and Fonda hosting another double dip on the August 5 and 6 ahead of the held-over $10,000-to-win 2021 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals at Ohsweken Speedway in Ontario, Canada.
The final stretch of the season opens Labor Day weekend, with a Brewerton-Fulton double header Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3. Can-Am Speedway welcomes ESS back on September 9, followed by Weedsport on September 10. The series will visit Land of Legends Raceway for the points finale on September 16, ahead of the regularly-scheduled 2022 Canadian Sprint Car Nationals September 17 at Ohsweken Speedway. This event will also pay $10,000 to win.
The racing season concludes with the Cole Cup at Utica-Rome Speedway, a $5,000-to-win event booked for October 4, and year-end celebrations are set for Vernon Downs Casino Saturday, November 12.
For additional series information, visit www.empiresupersprints.com.