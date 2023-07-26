WATKINS GLEN — When it comes to one of the best races on the NASCAR calendar, it’s never too early to get excited. In less than a month, the roar of the NASCAR V8 returns to New York state.
The top five in the Cup Series standings are separated by less than 100 points. The four drivers above and below the top 16 cut-off are separated by just 33 points. The Go Bowling at The Glen is already setting up to be a major shootout for the top drivers and the middle of the pack.
With Denny Hamlin winning the Pocono 400 on Sunday, three races remain before the drivers and teams make their ways to one of the favorite courses on the NASCAR schedule.
In 2022, Kyle Larson swept the weekend with a Saturday win in the Sunoco Go Rewards 200 Xfinity race before squeezing out a win on Sunday. Currently, Larson sits seventh in the points standings, and last year’s favorite, Chase Elliott, sits in 21st. Both drivers love racing at The Glen and will look to have a big weekend to make their ways back up the points standings.
Larson looks to be the first driver since Jeff Gordon to win three in a row at The Glen. Gordon won the first three NASCAR races at WGI from in 1997-99.
The last driver other than Larson or Elliott to win at The Glen was Martin Truex Jr. in 2017, which is also the last time Hendrick Motorsports hasn’t won at the Mecca of North American road racing. While Truex Jr. — who is having a remarkable season — will look to add a second career victory at WGI, William Byron will be eying his fifth race win of the season and hoping to undue the run of poor luck he has had at the road course in recent years.
After originally slated to start fourth in last year’s race, a post-qualifying inspection failure shoved him to the back of the starting grid where he could not recover. He finished 22nd in last year’s lightning-delayed race.
In the Xfinity race the day before, Byron set the lap record and won pole for the race. Battling Ty Gibbs for the lead throughout the entire race, Byron and Gibbs made contact and knocked each other out late in the race, allowing Larson to take advantage. Larson held off AJ Allmendinger over the final four-and-a-half laps to win.
Larson will look to make history, Byron seeks to avenge 2022, Truex Jr. eyes another Watkins Glen trophy and the rest of the field will fight for vital playoff points.
Lots will happen before NASCAR returns to The Glen next month, but it’s never too early to mark calendars and get excited about a vital late-season race as drivers make their pushes towards the playoffs.