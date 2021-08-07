WATKINS GLEN — NASCAR sprints back to action following its Olympic break — and with a bang. The Cup and Xfinity series make their triumphant returns to Watkins Glen for the first time since 2019, and the playoff chase is very much on.
The Truck Series also returns to The Glen for the first time since 2000.
The Cup Series (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) at the historic road course represents one of two road courses left until the playoffs begin in four races from now, and back-to-back defending champion Elliott is, unsurprisingly, the overwhelming favorite.
It’s impossible to ignore Elliott’s road course résumé. Seven of his 13 career victories have come on road course and 2018’s victory at The Glen was the No. 9 driver for Hendrick Motorsports’ first career victory. In 2019, Elliott put on a masterful performance where he led 80 of the 90 laps and won all three stages. After that win, the Dawsonville, GA native said he has never felt more at home so far away from his actual house.
To go for the three-peat, Elliott has a lot to overcome.
In the last 16 races at the 220.5-mile track, the winner has come from the Top 10 pole position 14 times, with the exception being Tony Stewart from 13th in 2009 and Joey Logano hauling from 16th in 2015.
After finishing 18th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway before the Olympic break, Elliott will start at 11th. Not only that, but Go Bowling at The Glen will be the first race following the two-week Olympic break, and according to Elliott’s teammate William Byron, that rest will be huge for every team beginning the final push for the playoffs.
“I feel like, for a number of reasons, it’s good,” Byron said to the Times. “I feel like in the aspect of mental and physical preparation it’s good for the teams to revamp and recoup. I think our sport is probably the most grueling in terms of the schedule of any, just because go from February to November.
“I think the last piece of (the Olympic break) that’s good is that it gives the drivers and the Cup Series a chance to go race other things. I was able to race the late Model race this past week that I typically wouldn’t be able to,” Byron added.
With four races left before the 16-driver playoff field is set, Denny Hamlin tops the standings, leading Kyle Larson by 13 points and Byron by 125. Kyle Busch is fourth, 134 behind, and Joey Logano is 141 back.
Given that just three automatic berths remain in the postseason field, Sunday’s race presents a huge opportunity for the winless Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Tyler Reddick. The current state of things for Harvick and Hamlin couldn’t be any different from last season when the two combined for 16 wins but have none this season. Austin Dillon is five points behind Reddick for the last playoff spot.
Being one of the most well-known road courses in the country, drivers like Byron are mentally preparing for the race that kickstarts the final push of the season.
“I think turn 1 is really critical. Turn 2 is a momentum corner and then the bus stop is tough,” Byron said of the chicane on the southeast corner of the track. “Every corner at The Glen has a lot of emphasis on it because there’s less turns than most road courses. Each corner builds on itself and each corner leads to a straightway at Watkins Glen so it’s really critical to get through different places on the track. It’s such a difference maker if you can get (the car) through turn 1 good, you can be three-tenths up on other guys by the time you get to the bus stop.”
Regardless of what transpires Sunday, the Finger Lakes’ national racing scene roars back to life this weekend with all three NASCAR series running in the same weekend for the first time ever.