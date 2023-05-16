The Land of Legends Raceway fans were met with a welcome sight as the gates opened Saturday.
The new section of grandstands planned for off-season installation had been completed.
“Our fans couldn’t wait to find their new seat and settle in for a great night of racing,” said Paul Cole.
Last week, during the formal season opener — which had been delayed by weather until the first weekend of May — fans packed into the existing seating structures in the first and fourth turns, and the pit area stands.
Heading into Saturday’s program, LOLR social feeds were celebrating the opening of the seating areas, which passed final local and State inspections. The Ontario County Ag Society and State Grants helped Paul Cole and Land of Legends Raceway management secure the upgrade.
“The Ontario County Agricultural Society took the facility to a new level this spring by installing the aluminum grandstands,” said Cole.
The bleachers that were removed have been sold to the Pageant of Steam organizers. The sale helped offset additional costs with the purchase and installation of the new section, which stretches from the main entrance to the seating area at the Ontario County Fairgrounds half-mile oval down to the scoring booth and flag stand.
The aluminum seating section replaces the old wood plank seats and has a new support structure underneath. The section that opened this weekend was originally erected at the Homestead-Miami Speedway.
“With our increased attendance and growth of the Ontario County Fair events, this has been a great improvement for the community,” Cole said.
The VIP booths that were planned for the first turn have already been constructed beyond the current grandstand seating section at that end of the oval.
Fans were treated to another dynamite card of racing, with the touring CRSA Sprint series joining in on the weekly program.
Jordan Hutton leveraged a strong week one effort to a touring win with the CRSA Saturday night. Hutton held off Dalton Herrick and Tomas Radivoy to win the sprint main while last week’s winner Bobby Parrow took fourth ahead of Kyle Pierce.
Erick Rudolph, who surged from 19th to fifth in the season opener, won the modified feature over Tim Fuller and Alex Payne. The winner of the opener, Peter Britten, raced to fourth ahead of two-time defending modified track champion Justin Haers.
Kevin Ridley was looking fast in the sportsman opener before a steering issue sidelined his efforts. His car was equally as fast Saturday, and with no gremlins aboard the No. 20, Ridley parked the car in victory lane. Ridley had previously won the season finale last fall, and now the former division champion has won two of the last three Sportsman division features he has entered at Land of Legends. Matt Guererri worked to second ahead of Karl Comfort and Kasey Coffey, with Nick Root taking fifth. Kennedy Payne tallied a popular New Legends Sportsman win over Brad Sawyer and Angel Sperring.
Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature with Frank Burnell on his bumper; Nate Peckham scored third in the overall standings ahead of Danny Kerrick and opening night winner Tyler Burnell. Jimmy Grant was the lone repeat winner, doubling up from his opening night victory; Grant is putting a full-court press on his season at Land of Legends and has two wins to show for it. Mike Welch was battling for second, besting fellow top five finishers Carl Johnson, Nick Dandino and Carl Cleveland.
Land of Legends will open for a regular card this Saturday. General admission is $15 for adults, and grandstand gates open at 5 p.m. For additional pricing, classes and pit gate times, visit landoflegendsraceway.com.
FRIDAY
At Outlaw Speedway Friday night, Chris Fisher won his second sportsman feature of the season. The 49-lap Mike Jackson Memorial main was set by a revenge redraw, where drivers had to give the starting position they pulled to another competitor. Greg Crooker was second ahead of Dale Welty, Kenny Peoples Jr., and Brian Fish. In other Sportsman action, Ely Mangiarelli won the Rookie Sportsman 12-lap main.
In modified action, Cory Costa scored his second win of the young season, topping Billy Paine and Danny Johnson. Regular front runner Steve Paine was fourth ahead of Ajay Potrzebowski.
Shane Wolf took his second win of 2023 at Outlaw, winning the Street Stock 20-lapper; Chris Woodard, CJ Guererri, Gene Sharpsteen and Dave Yehl followed. Marc Minutolo took his second Hobby Stock win at Outlaw, besting fellow podium finishers Ed Stevens and Alex Dykes.
Corky Grant took the four-cylinder 20-lap feature ahead of Adam Delgrosso, Lee Fritz, Jayson Smart and Scott Lehman. Gavin Hall won his first youth four-cylinder feature over Zach Daugherty and Marcus Kerr.
Tony Stewart’s Tezos All Star Circuit Of Champions 410 sprint cars will visit Outlaw Speedway May 19.
At Can-Am Speedway, Tim Fuller posted his first win of the year, winning from ninth in the 358-Modified feature. Ryan Bartlett started on the pole and rallied for second ahead of Derek Webb, Shaun Shaw and Scott Webb. Gavin Eisele won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Greg Brinklow and Dustin Hutton while Mike Fowler and Tyler Corcoran filled the top five. Sid Harmer won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature with Tyler Bushey, Pete Stefanski, Eli Gilbert and Rick Dusckas in tow. Josh Verne tallied the 602 Crate Sprint feature from sixth; Michael Cousins, Mike Bowman, Bruno Richard and Andrew Hennessy filled the top five. Justin Pope (Thundercar) and Brady Howard (Limited Sportsman) also earned class wins.
Matt Sheppard went wire to wire in the Modified feature at Utica-Rome Speedway Friday night, triumphing in the 30-lap main over Andy Bachetti and Alex Yankowski. Alan Johnson and Pat Ward filled out the top five. In the Empire Super Sprint feature, Paulie Colagiovanni was victorious, topping Danny Varin and Shawn Donath. Jordan Poirier and Jeff Cook earned top five credits. Matt Janczuk was back to his winning ways at Utica-Rome, winning the 25-lap Sportsman feature over Payton Talbot, Jim Nagle, Mike Richmond and Willy Decker Jr. Bret Belden won the Pro Stock feature ahead of Andy Graves and AJ Walters. Connor Prokop (Limited Sportsman) and Rudy King Jr. (four-cylinder) also took divisional wins.
Brewerton kicked off the Mother’s Day Weekend in style, with Max McLaughlin winning the 35-lap Modified feature. The 30-car starting grid was whittled to three standouts in the closing laps, with McLaughlin besting Tim Sears Jr. at the checkers. Jimmy Phelps, Chris Hile and Dave Marcuccilli filled out the top five; Marcuccilli earned both hard charger honors and was the top finishing 358-Modified entry. Stephen Marshall won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Justin Williams cruised to a ModLite win over Zack Babcock. Chris Bonoffski charged from fifth to lead the four-cylinder feature, but as he was checking out and en route to a sure win, the engine let go at the halfway point. Corey Valade inherited the lead and translated that to a win.
SATURDAY
At Fulton, Ronnie Davis III scored a victory over Tim Sears, Jr. and Dave Marcuccilli. Larry Wight, who won last Saturday, was fourth ahead of Andrew Ferguson. Tyler Corcoran won the Sportsman feature ahead of Andrew Buff and Robert Murtaugh. Owen Bird (Novice Sportsman) and John Pietrowicz (Hobby Stock) earned class wins.
At Thunder Mountain, Brandon Walters topped defending track champion Alan Barker to win the modified feature. Tyler Siri finished in third with Brian Malcolm and Matt Meade filling out the front five. Additional divisional results were not posted as of deadline.
At Genesee Speedway, Dave Conant won the Sportsman make-up feature ahead of Jacob Bansmer and Dave DiPietro. Conant took the point from Bansmer on lap 14 and led the balance of the 25-lapper. Adam Hilton won the regularly scheduled feature, taking command on lap six. Behind him. Ray Bliss was second ahead of Dave DiPietro. David Pangrazio won the Late Model feature ahead of Dave DuBois and Chad Homan. In the make-up Street Stock feature, Byron Dewitt led the final 14 laps to best Dale Rissinger and Jesse Qutermous. In the regularly scheduled Street Stock feature, John Zimmerman wired the field, leading all 20 laps. Dennis Cummings and Eric Stone finished second and third. DJ Williams (mini stock), Ely Mangiarelli (Novice Sportsman), Raiddan Wilson (youth four-cylinder make-up) and Seth Johnson (youth four-cylinder) earned class wins.