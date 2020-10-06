In a more typical reality, we would be eyeing the start of Super DIRT Week, the traditional meeting of all four DIRTcar Northeast Touring Series.
But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, nothing is typical. Racing has changed at the local, regional and national levels, and the annual autumn SDW racing and satellite event calendar squares are now occupied by DIRTcar’s OktoberFAST.
More parts evolution than replacement, OktoberFAST kicks off this week, racing from October 6-11 with more than $300,000 in purse money on the line. The week of racing will start at Albany-Saratoga Speedway and then head off to Utica-Rome Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway and Weedsport Speedway for consecutive nights of racing. The week culminates in a $10,000 modified showcase at Weedsport Speedway.
The collection of races will award no points, but features five 7,500-to-win Super DIRTcar Series races in addition to the $10,000-to-win event at Weedsport, three $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series races, three DIRTcar Pro Stock Series races at $1,000-to-win, and five DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Series races also for $1,000-to-win.
The richest week in DIRTcar Modified racing has become more lucrative as sponsors have pledged an additional $40,000 in incentives. The prizes and awards will range from winning the pole, to winning a last-chance shootout race, or being a race-long hard charger.
At Albany-Saratoga, Bart Contracting has signed on to dish our nearly $4,000 in prize money. At Utica-Rome the next night, SRI Performance will offer a total of $5,000 to the field. Penske Shocks has added in an extra $5,000 for night three, hosted by Fulton Speedway. October 9, St. Lawrence Radiology will offer nearly $5,000 to the racers at Can-Am Speedway. Stirling Lubricants has posted nearly $4,000 in rewards at Weedsport Speedway.
A partner for the Land of Legends event October 10 is being discussed.
Pro Stock and Sportsman racers will be entered in a drawing to win a Chevrolet Performance 602/604 crate engine, receiving one chance to win for every race they enter. One engine will be awarded to a competitor in each of those two divisions.
DIRTvision will carry the week’s racing under a $39.99 Fast Pass promotion.
As for Super DIRT Week, the 49th running will be postponed until 2021. Tickets and camping will automatically carry over to next year, with racing scheduled for October 6-10, 2021.
For additional details, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com or www.DIRTvision.com.
Outlaw rained out
Early evening showers cancelled the fourth installment of Outlaw Speedway’s fall series.
Round five is set for Friday, October 9. Gates open at 5:30 pm, with racing set for 7:30 pm.
Outlaw Speedway issued an invitation to any Woodhull Raceway Hobby Stock competitors for this Friday, adding an extra $100 to the highest finisher from the track dubbed ‘New York’s Toughest Bullring.’
For additional event details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
Short Track Super Series season doesn’t stop
With the various fall events in New York remaining limited by gathering restrictions, touring series have become creative.
The Short Track Super Series is preparing for the Cajun Swing, visiting Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La., and Chatham (La.) Speedway for three events. The event is being contested in partnership with the Louisiana-based Southern Super Modified Series. The winner’s share for the three races scheduled is $29,000.
BD Motorsports Media LLC has leased the Ark-La-Tex Speedway for a pair of races, competing November 11 and November 12. The November 11 event is a $4,000-to-win 40-lapper paying at least $400 to take the feature green. The next night is a 50-lap affair with $5,000 to win and $400 to start. The series will trek east to Chatham Speedway for a two-day event November 13-14. The Mods in the Marsh 100 will pay $20,000 to the winner of the 100-lap main; Friday will be qualifying night with Saturday featuring the 100-lap grind paying $500 to take the feature green.
The Mods in the Marsh 100 program stands as the second major event for Northeast Modifieds at Chatham. The Southern Super Modified Series sanctioned a pair of high-purse events in May won by Larry Wight and Matt Sheppard. Fans are permitted at all Cajun Swing events, and action will air live on Dirt Track Digest via pay-per-view.
Big and small-block engines must weigh 2,400-lbs, while DIRTcar, PA/NJ legal small block cars have a 50-lb break at 2,350 lbs. CT-525 and W-16 powered entries are allowed to weigh 2,300-lbs. Front tires must be American Racers, with the left rear having only the American Racer 44-compound allowed. The right rear can be an American Racer 48 or 53 compound only. Full information will be posted on the Short Track Super Series info channels in the coming weeks.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 789-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com