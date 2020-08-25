History will document well the impacts of COVID-19 on the local racing scene.
Elements and adjustments to racing in the present form, resulting from the various Executive Orders, will show good and bad; it will show cooperation and innovation, and it will show frustration and push back.
Good came in the form of drivers and fans playing by the rules, promoters adapting to live-streaming and pay-per-view formats. Social media will serve as a reminder of the empty grandstands, and various promotions explaining general admission gates will not be open. The calendars will show spotty racing, and myriad landmark events cancelled.
Oswego Speedway, as a direct result of Executive Order 202.32, and the extension into mid-September, will show a blank chapter. This weekend, the oval on Lake Ontario cancelled the balance of the year, including the 64th running of International Classic Weekend, set for September 4-6.
“It is with a heavy heart that for the first time in the Steel Palace’s history, we announce that the International Classic will not run. We are devastated,” said Oswego owner John Torrese. “I want to apologize to our fans, drivers, teams, and advertising partners. While we took as much time as possible to carefully weigh options before making this difficult decision, we feel it is for the best, and hope to hold the 64th annual edition of the Classic on Labor Day Weekend 2021.”
Oswego Speedway will start to reorganize for 2021, celebrating the oval’s 70th anniversary. The track first opened in 1951. The track remains the only track in existence to feature weekly supermodified racing.
“We will look forward to 2021, and hope to have our fans back in the seats, teams on the track, and all of us enjoying the races again,” Torrese continued in the track’s statement. “Thank you to everyone in our racing community for the continued support and patience this season. Stay safe, and healthy, and we’ll see you when the green flag drops in 2021.”
The reset will include season-long plans for the Supermodifieds, Small Block Supers, 350 Supers, and the traditional Labor Day Weekend Budweiser Classic. That weekend is expected to include all the weekly divisions, plus NASCAR’s Modified Tour, the New York Super Stocks and the Midwest Compact Touring Series. All six divisions had been booked for this year’s installment.
The news, of course, put into motion the questions of Super DIRT Week 49, which was scheduled for October 4-11 at Oswego Speedway. As of Monday, that schedule had not been changed.
Super DIRT Week is the crown jewel event for DIRTcar Modifieds. The Mr. DIRT Track USA is another of those crown jewel events, and is scheduled for September 5 at Lebanon Valley. It is unclear if that event will go forward; August 22 is advertised as the season finale and no full calendar is listed on their website. Utica-Rome is scheduled to host the Super DIRTcar Series September 6, but has not contested any racing since mid-June. The Cavalcade 100, part of Weedsport’s Cavalcade Cup Weekend, was to feature the Super DIRTcar Series on September 12, but no announcement had been made as of Monday morning. The Gerald Haers Memorial is scheduled at the Land of Legends Raceway for September 19, but tour events have been shuffled around the calendar with weekly division racing instead on special event nights this year. The Albany Saratoga Speedway is booked for September 26, which is past the EO extension, but no full schedule appears for 2020 on the website. The track has been racing through July and August without fans.
Fulton and Brewerton Speedways did not open yet in 2020, with the typical point season conclusions booked for Labor Day weekend. Weedsport featured select karting action, but the full size track did not open as of yet, either. Utica-Rome Speedway opened twice in 2020, and was able to host their planned Motocross action. Matt Janczuk won two events at Utica-Rome, and Erick Rudolph logged a victory in the lone 358-Modified division feature.
Brewerton, Fulton and Utica-Rome are scheduled to host consecutive events with the Empire Super Sprints September 4-6. Weedsport is scheduled to race Cavalcade Cup September 11, where the ESS cars are also booked. The Ohsweken Speedway Canadian Sprint Car Nationals have been cancelled on the Empire Super Sprint calendar. Outlaw Speedway’s Fall Nationals are scheduled for September 25-26; that event has been changed on the track webpage as part of the Outlaw Fall Mini Series program with a caveat allowing the track to go back to the planned fall menu if guidelines change.
Outlaw Speedway will crown champions this weekend, with the Outlaw Fall Mini Series to begin September 4 and carry on through October 30. Classes include: $2,000-to-win Modifieds, separate $750-to-win American Racer Sportsman and Hoosier Tire Sportsman divisions, $500-to-win Street Stocks and $300-to-win features for the four-cylinder and Hobby Stock divisions. Events will operate under a heat draw/ feature redraw format.
Updates on Super DIRT Week will be posted online at SuperDIRTWeekOnline.com, and additional Oswego News is available at OswegoSpeedway.com.
AREA RESULTS
FRIDAYMatt Sheppard won at Outlaw Speedway, taking home his eighth checkered flag of the year at the oval. Alan Johnson and Danny Johnson were chasing him at the checkers, while Kyle Coffey and Jordan Siri rounded out the top five.
Glenn Whritenour won his eighth as well, scoring a victory in the Street Stock ranks. CJ Guererri was next, followed by Jake Karlnoski, John Carpenter and Kane Stebbins. Karl Comfort and Ajay Potrzebowski shared the American Racer Tire victory lane.
Potrzebowski won his fifth of the year in a make-up main over Troy Sperring, Will Shields, Chris Fisher and Comfort. Comfort improved to win the regularly scheduled main, besting Chris Fisher, Zach Sobotka, Casey Williams and Potrzebowski. Sobotka won his fourth Hoosier Tire Sportsman main over AJ Lloyd, Will Shields, Alex Payne and Tommy Collins.
Rodney Morgan scored his ninth IMCA Modified win ahead of Shawn Bruce, Jared Spalding, Brad Smith and Rich Karlnoski.
Scott Lehman Jr. took home his second four-cylinder victory of the year ahead of Robert Decker and Scott Lehman. Kenneth Evans and Jeremy Bunn filled out the top five. Abby Decker took home the youth division checkers.
Tim Fuller won the DIRTcar 358-Modified headline event at Can-Am over Jordan McCreadie and Michael Maresca. Jackson Gill and Bob Henry Jr. followed in the top five.
Addison Bowman topped Nick Heywood and Cory Castell in the first DIRTcar Sportsman main. Jack Meeks won the second, with Dustin Bradley and Remington Hamm following. Sid Harmer won the DIRTcar Pro Stock main, while Josh Verne (Thunderstock), Mike Mullen (Mod Lites) and Justin Nier (Limited Sportsman) collected divisional checkers.
Paul Grigsby won the RUSH Late Model main at Genesee Speedway; this coming weekend will be championship night. Beamer Guzzardi followed Grigsby, with Dustin Waters and Jimmy Johnson filling the top five.
Zach George won the DIRTcar Sportsman main ahead of Kyle Inman and Cam Tuttle. Dave Conant and Sarah Johnson rounded out the top five. Pat Powers (Street Stock), Brandon Shepard (Mini Stock), Scott Wolfe (Novice Sportsman) and Jake Bansmwer (youth four-cylinder) took division wins.
SATURDAYLand of Legends Raceway has two weeks of points to go.
Larry Wight padded his lead with a win in the Modified ranks, edging Matt Sheppard at the line by .17 seconds. It was Wight’s fifth at Land of Legends. Billy Dunn, Tim Fuller and Erick Rudolph filled the top five.
Kevin Ridley delivered in the DIRTcar Sportsman main, winning over Zach Payne, Tim Baker, AJ Lloyd and Dalton Martin. Jason Whipple scored a win in the 305 Sprint division, with Alysha Bay, Kyle Pierce, Steve Glover and Darryl Ruggles in tow.
Mike Welch scored a division win over Rick Crego in the Street Stock finale, with Adam DePuy, Josh Pangrazio and Jimmy Grant following. Tyler Burnell won the hobby stock main over Jaren Israel, Derek Excell, Casey Wagner and Shawn Lloyd.
Billy Decker won at Thunder Mountain Saturday night, his third of the year there. Bailey Boyd, Shaun Walker, Jeremy Smith and Alan Barker earn top fives. Brandon Walters won the DIRTcar 358s over Rocky Warner and Willy Decker. Corey Cormier and Jordan McCreadie rounded out the top five.
Alan Fink picked up the win in the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Matt Meade and Mike Button. Lanson Albaneses won over Eric Boynton and Gene Sharpsteen in the Street Stock main. Tom Donahue (600 modified), Mike Morse (Factory Stock) and Josh Allen (Rookie Sportsman) bagged divisional wins.