Outlaw Speedway in Dundee opens later this week for the penultimate event of its 2019 schedule. The two-day Fall Nationals, arguably the Yates County oval’s biggest racing weekend of the year, are Friday and Saturday.
The card will be packed as always, highlighted by the World of Outlaws Late Model Series’s second visit to Outlaw. Last year, Brandon Sheppard scored the victory. Darryl Lanigan and Shane Clanton are among the contenders for this year’s checkered flag as well.
A host of New York and Pennsylvania drivers are expected to test their skills against the touring stars in Friday’s main event.
Friday’s program also includes 15-lap qualifying events for the 360 Sprint and Modified divisions. The winners will lock down the front-row spots for Saturday’s features.
The Friday program will include the Hoosier Tire Crate Sportsman and Outlaw Speedway 4-Cylinders.
On Saturday, the IMCA Fastshaft division will share the spotlight. The Hobby Stocks, American Racer Tire Crate Sportsman Series and Street Stocks will stage features as well.
General admission is $30 Friday and $25 Saturday. Racing each day begins at 7 p.m.
Touring
Super DIRTcar Series
Mat Williamson stormed past Billy Dunn and Matt Sheppard to win a tour event at Mohawk International Raceway Saturday night, a day after he scored a victory at Brewerton Speedway.
By virtue of Saturday’s triumph, Williamson is guaranteed to start the Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week. Erick Rudolph and David Hebert followed Williamson, Dunn and Sheppard across the finish line.
On Friday, Williamson won the Duel at the Demon, topping Chris Hile, Larry Wight, Sheppard and Rudolph.
The final tour stop before Super DIRT Week is Saturday at Albany-Saratoga Speedway. The winner earns a guaranteed starting spot in the Whittaker Cars 200.
More results
Lancaster Speedway
Patrick Emerling won the 31st annual US Open 125 Race of Champions Modified Series event Sunday, his second victory in the event.
Emerling took the lead when Matt Hirschman and Eric Beers pitted. Andy Jankowiak followed with Chuck Hossfeld, Kevin Miller and Tommy Catalano in tow. Jankowiak pressured Emerling, but began to fade over the final 15 laps. Emerling won by over a second, extending his lead in lapped traffic.
Eldon King III won the Race of Champions Late Model Series feature, while Rick Sharpe captured the US Open Street Stock feature for the fourth consecutive year and fifth time in the last six runnings of the event.
On Saturday, Hossfeld took the Joe Reilly Crown Royal Classic 54 Race of Champions Sportsman Modified event. John Macuso scored the John Julicher Memorial Race of Champions Super Stock feature triumph. Josh Schosek won the Race of Champions 4-Cylinder Dash. Bobby Holmes was victorious for the second time in his career in the US Open Race of Champions TQ midget main.
Friday night, Hirschman won the Tommy Druar/Tony Jankowiak 110. It was his fourth win in the event. The race had been halted after six laps a month ago when an accident damaged the wall.
A final caution period Friday with five laps remaining set the stage for a dramatic finish, but Hirschman was up to the challenge, turning back Emerling, Beers, Kevin Miller and Catalano.
It was announced Race of Champions will work with the speedway again in 2020. Dates will be released in November, with events focusing on the Race of Champions Modified Series, Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, Late Models, Lancaster Street Stocks, TQ Midgets and 4-Cylinders.
Ohsweken Speedway
Scott Kreutter won the 35-lap Ohsweken Sprint Nationals Saturday, topping Matt Farnham, Parker Price-Miller, Jordan Thomas and Steve Poirier. ESS regulars Dylan Westbrook and Chuck Hebing raced to eighth and ninth, respectively. Series champion Paulie Colagiovanni was 12 and Jason Barney 17th.
Kelly Hebing, Dave Franek, Westbrook and Thomas won heat races. Jordan Poirier (B-main) and Dave Axton (C-main) posted wins, also.
While rain threatened to interrupt Friday’s action, it did not. Cory Turner, Barney and Price-Miller won 15-lap qualifying races.
2020 news
Fulton and Brewerton speedways announced their 2020 season lineups.
Brewerton will host the Modified, Sportsman, Mod Lite and 4-Cylinder divisions.
At Fulton, the 358-Modifieds will be the backbone of the weekly program. The schedule also will feature Sportsman, RUSH Late Models and Novice Sportsman.