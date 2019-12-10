From the start of his tenure as owner of Outlaw Speedway, Tyler Siri has been checking items off his personal to-do list.
The opening items were a general facelift — specifically, improving and updating fan amenities like the menu and concession areas. This off-season, there will be a flurry of activity, with some of the more extensive upgrades already underway. The most important is the attention being paid to the front-stretch wall.
While Siri has been in command for four years, the front wall and fencing system has been in place since the mid-1990s, erected under the direction of Lin and Cindy Hough. Siri explained the wall has been beaten up in its three decades of use, wear and tear that was accentuated by the new track surface put down under Siri’s command. The extra clay raised the track surface as much as 3 feet, essentially lowering the track’s front wall. This left the chain-link and cable system vulnerable, and, of more concern, the seating area was at heightened risk.
Concrete highway barriers were placed inside the existing wall, and the track was subsequently lowered to allow the concrete the endure the brunt of impacts. All things considered, there were still situations where cars reached past the concrete, necessitating an emergency fix.
No one was hurt and racing continued in each instance, but it underscored the need to upgrade that portion of the track.
“It is almost impossible to do a major construction project during race season, but now is the time to make the necessary upgrades,” Siri said in a track-issued press release. “We had hoped to make these changes last spring. However, the months of February and March included some very harsh weather, coupled with record rainfall in March and April, which curbed our plans to do the work during that time frame.”
The off-season plans include adding height to the wall, and further work will be invested in the retention fencing and cables network, adding stability and safety for fans and racers.
On the track, new clay was put in over Thanksgiving weekend, helping the first and third turns.
“We had several days of some really nice and dry weather around Thanksgiving, so we were able to address the trouble spots on the racing surface in turns 1 and 3,” Siri explained. “The track was dug up in those areas and several new loads of clay were put down and cleated in with a dozer. The entire racing surface was also worked in and sealed up for winter. “
The track plans to open for racing next April.
Upgrades were completed last year to the scoring tower and announcer’s stand. The VIP rooms were improved as well.
Fans can follow along with improvements and 2020 plans and announcements on the track’s active Facebook page (OutlawSpeedwayLLC) or at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
McCreadie will drive Longhorn car in 2020
Tim McCreadie will take aim at the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series championship in 2020 by wheeling the No. 39 Longhorn Chassis House Car, which is owned by Donald and Gena Bradsher.
Their first race together will be at Golden Isles Speedway in Brunswick, Ga., early next year. Before that, McCreadie will pilot a Jim Neuman-owned ride during the Chili Bowl Nationals in mid-January.
The changes mean McCreadie and longtime car owners Ann and Carl Myers, Vic Coffey, and Sweetener’s Plus have parted ways. They originally teamed in 2002, when McCreadie was hired to drive the team’s second Modified at Land of Legends Raceway.
“First off, I have to thank Ann and Carl Myers, Vic Coffey, and Sweeteners Plus for everything they have done for my racing career since 2002,” McCreadie said in a statement. “It was a very successful partnership and we were able to win a lot of big races and championships together. While I still have a great relationship with them, I’m excited about this new chapter in my racing career driving for Donald and Gena (Bradsher).
“As a driver, all you can ask for is to have the equipment, the manpower, and the resources available to compete at the highest level possible, and there is no doubt that the Bradshers are putting together that caliber of a team. I’m ready to get back to racing and hopefully it will be a big year for us in 2020.”
McCreadie has finished runner-up in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series standings two of the past three season.
His new car will be on display at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show in Indianapolis. Additional input will be available online at TimMcCreadie39.com, and a new website is being finalized to reflect the Longhorn-Bradsher-McCreadie effort.
New date for Ransomville Summer Nationals
The Ransomville Summer Nationals will be next July 7. The 36th annual running will pay $7,500 to the victor.
Last year, the event was rained out for the first time. The congested schedule resulted in the event’s cancellation. The hopes are moving the event from its traditional August date will provide options in case of rain.
Stewart Friesen won the 2018 running of Summer Nationals. His sixth triumph in that event tied him with Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson and Danny Johnson for most Summer Nationals checkered flags.
NASCAR’s Pinty’s Series to race at Ohsweken
Canada’s only national stock-car series will contest a dirt race at Ohsweken Speedway next Aug. 18.
NASCAR Pinty’s Series sanctions events as far west as British Columbia and as far east as Nova Scotia. The circuit has never raced on a dirt track, though.
Ohsweken Speedway is where Friesen and Tony Stewart won their first World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series events.
Tickets for the Aug. 18 event go on sale tomorrow. Find additional details at www.npsondirt.com.
Halmar Friesen Racing partners with Toyota
Halmar Friesen Racing announced plans to chase the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship with the support of Toyota Racing Development.
The team recently relocated to Statesville, N.C., and it will buy trucks from Kyle Busch Motorsports.The team has retained Tripp Bruce as crew chief, and Gene Nead has signed on as competition director.
Friesen won twice in 2019 and advanced to the final round of the championship before winding up fourth in the series standings.