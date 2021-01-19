Outlaw Speedway released their 2021 plans. Facing the uncertainty of COVID-19, new variants and the current vaccine push, it would be easy to take a wait-and-see approach. However, with a proven blueprint from 2020, Outlaw Speedway forged ahead with racing plans for the balance of the spring, summer and fall.
The standard practice of the season will include a gate time of 5:30 p.m., hot laps at 6 p.m. and the first heat starting at 7:30 p.m. A weekly menu will include Modifieds, 360 sprints, American Racer Tire Sportsman, Hoosier Tire Sportsman, Street Stocks, Hobby Stocks and four-cylinders.
The calendar opens with the annual Arnot Mall Car Show, set for March 27-28. Open practice follows, knocking the shine off the new paint jobs on April 3 and April 9. Pit admission those days is $25 and if open, grandstands will be free admission.
The gates open for Tyler Siri’s sixth season as owner of Outlaw on April 10, welcoming the Modifieds and Sportsman to the track for the Lucas Oil Nationals. The Modifieds have a $3,000 prize waiting for them, while each of the two regular Sportsman Divisions — the Hoosier Tire and American Racer Tire classes — will race for $1,500 each. The Street Stocks join in the fun in a $1,000 contest, with the Crate Late Models vying for $1,200 to win. The four-cylinder mini stocks and hobby stocks will see $750 paydays for the winners.
The Cindy Lane Memorial is next in April, scheduled for April 16 and April 17 is reserved as a rain date. The Cindy Lane Memorial Spring Nationals will boast a $3,000-to-win event for the 360 Sprint Cars, with the same winner’s pay planned for the Hoosier Tire Sportsman ($1,500), American Racer Tire ($1,500) and four-cylinders ($750). The Street Stocks will race for a healthy $750 to win, as well.
April will wrap with the Roy Silvers Memorial, and stands as the first point paying night of the year for all seven weekly divisions. Outlaw concludes April with Little League Baseball night, and another seven-division Friday.
The Mother’s Day special is set for May 7, followed by the Mike Jackson Memorial Night May 14. All divisions will be in action that evening. The only mid-week event of 2021 is booked for four days later, with the Short Track Super Series Modified Tour visiting on May 18. An open tire sportsman event will be on the card with $1,000 to win and the event will be underscored by the four-cylinders and hobby stocks, racing for $750 to win. There will also be autograph signings during the program.
The busy week in mid-May concludes with Active Duty and Veterans night on May 21 with all seven divisions scheduled for action. The month ends with the Gary Montgomery Memorial, featuring the Rush Crate Late Model Series, racing for a $2,000 win as part of a packed card.
June’s kick off will be the Arthur and Cynthia MacMillan Super 7 event, held on June 4, and followed by FireFighter/EMS night June 11. The Jeff Searles Memorial is booked for June 18, and the Summer Kick Off event is slated for June 25.
The annual Fireworks Extravaganza and Super 7 show is set for Friday, July 2 and Girls and Boys Club Night is set for July 9. The first round of one-on-one spectator races are set for July 16. Boy Scout Night is set for July 23.
The month of July ends with the two-night Steve Kent Memorial Summer Nationals. The ULMS Super Late Models will duke it out for $3,000. The 360 Sprints and Modifieds will also be featured, with each class racing for $3,000 to win. An open tire sportsman main will pay the winner $1,500. The street stock winner will collect $1,000 to their efforts, with the four-cylinder and hobby stock racers going for $750. The event is set for July 30, with July 31 set as a rain date.
August opens with NASCAR Night August 6, followed by the Gene DuPuy Memorial on August 13, then American Legion Night on August 20 and United Way Night on August 27. Each race night in August is a standard seven-division show.
Points will conclude September 3, with double points awarded in all divisions.
Taking three weeks off in September, the oval opens for their fall campaign September 24-25. Dubbed the Fall Nationals, the Modifieds and 360 Sprints will host qualifying events on Friday night and contest $4,000-to-win features. The American Racer Tire Sportsman division will race for $1,500. The Street Stock main event will race for $1,000, with the Hobby Stocks and Four-Cylinders racing for $750 on Friday. The Friday card will conclude with the IMCA Modifieds and the 600cc modifieds. Saturday will be headlined by the $4,000-to-win Gunslinger 50 for Modifieds. Hoosier Tire Sportsman racers will chase a $1,500 payday. Four-cylinder, Hobby Stock, and 600cc Modified racers will see $750 paydays. IMCA modifieds and Street Stocks will also be on the Saturday card.
The track will break again to prep for the busy Dutch Hoag Memorial Weekend, set for October 21-22. The two-day program will include 360 Sprints, Modifieds, Crate Sportsman, Street Stocks, 4 Cylinders, Hobby Stocks, Street Stocks and IMCA Modifieds.
The schedule can change, so stay tuned into OutlawSpeedwayllc.com.
DIRTcar Sportsman racers set to visit Lake View Motor Speedway.
The first South of the Border Showdown, at Lake View Motor Speedway in Nichols, SC, is booked for January 28-30.
The event will feature the DIRTcar Sportsman division; the idea was hatched in August of last year, and took form in the fall. The purse for the event has swelled to $25,000.
So far, Kevin Root — who is eyeing a transition to big block racing — has already signed up. Other local notables include Zach Sobotka, Robert Delormier, Nick Guererri, Kevin Ridley and Jeff Prentice.
“We are just extremely excited on how the event has been received so far and just can’t wait to January 28-30,” noted track promoter Scott Tripp in a release from DIRTcar, “Tim (Clemons) and I always wanted to see the DIRTcar style cars from the Northeast at our track and the Sportsman teams have been responding tremendously.
“We already had a good purse set up for the teams coming down but now thanks to so many great sponsors we have added over $3,000 to the cash payout,” Tripp talked about the extra funding, “We sold all the laps on both nights and have come up with a bunch of other awards that will spread out the prize money to so many. We still have a little over three weeks to go and we will keep adding to the event.”
The event will pay the winner $2,000 and $150 to start Friday’s event. The Saturday feature pays $3,000 and $200 to start. Other ovals have added lap bonues, with Glen Ridge Motorsports Park and West End Towing sponsoring every feature lap on Friday, and Devils Bowl Speedway and Bruno’s Trucking teaming to account for every lap of Saturday’s main. Fast timers each night will take $100, heats will pay $50. A free Hoosier tire will be given away each night. All last-chance showdowns will pay $50 to win with $25 for second. The hard charger will pay $100. A hard luck driver will pocket $100 and the halfway leader of the feature will take $50.
Thursday, January 28 will be an open practice event, followed by a meet-and-greet. The Friday program will be a 30-lap main, with Saturday’s feature scheduled for 51 laps. Speed 51 will stream the race and the event will be taped and then produced for a future MAV TV broadcast.
For more visit www.lakeviewmotorspeedway.com.
History will be written when DIRTcar heads back to Volusia
There have been cars circling Volusia Speedway Park for 50 years, and this week DIRTcar released an interesting look back on the history of the modifieds at Volusia.
Wins in the Sunshine State, and week-long point championships have added to legacies, and underscored Hall of Fame Careers for the likes of Jack Johnson, Bob McCreadie and Kenny Brightbill. At present, the oval is serving as the same backdrop as Brett Hearn, Matt Sheppard and Larry Wight add to their own stories careers.
The first DIRTcar event was held there in 1978 when Glenn Donnelly brought big block racing down south. The first series included nine nights of racing. The first-ever D.I.R.T win recorded went to Lou Lazzaro, with Walt Breeding and Gary Iulg taking the next two. For those drivers, the wins stood as their lone DIRTcar National victories. Through history, other drivers have etched their name in the record books only one time, with stars like CD Coville, Richie Tobias Jr., Craig VonDohren, JR Heffner and Andy Bachetti, Dale Planck, Rob Bellinger, Justin Haers and Tyler Siri among those who have won once in Florida.
During that nine-race series, Kenny Brightbill won three straight, and only two others have done the same. Brett Hearn won four in a row in 2000 and 20001, with Larry Wight using his streak to anchor his championship run last year.
After that opener in 1978, the big blocks were back in 1982, with Merv Treichler winning a 100-lap main. Billy Pauch, Jack Johnson, Jimmy Horton, Doug Hoffman and Danny Johnson ruled the Sunshine State with the same force exercised in the Empire and Keystone States through the rest of the 1980s era visits.
With a change to asphalt looming, Hoffman won back to back events in 1989, and those stood as the last DIRTcar Nationals wins until a 3/8-mile dirt surface was opened in 1993. Only 10 big blocks races were contested on the shorter format, with Hearn winning his first DIRTcar Nationals event on that layout. He won four on that track overall. In his time there, Hearn has scored nine DIRTcar Nationals titles, and his 500th career win was logged at Volusia..
The dirt was laid back down on the half-mile in 2000. Jamie Mills picked up the first win to usher in the new era before Hearn rattled off four straight (he won the last three in 2000, and the first in 2001).
The modern era was recognized in 2005 when wins counted toward career statistics in Super DIRTcar Series scoring and events were contested as non-point events on the annual tour. With it came the historic efforts of Sheppard, Stewart Friesen, Wight, Mat Williamson and others.
The 2021 edition of the DIRTcar Nationals is set for February 9-13. Tickets are available online, or Fast Pass subscribers can watch on DIRTvision.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every other Tuesday during racing’s offseason. Contact Chris at (315) (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.