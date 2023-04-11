Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING... High pressure centered over the Carolinas and a weak cold front approaching from Quebec will support strong winds across the region this afternoon and early evening. West to southwest winds for most areas will average 15 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 40 mph. Drying fuels and low relative humidity values to 25 to 35 percent will maintain elevated fire weather concerns. A reminder that the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th.