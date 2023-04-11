A tremendous opening round of action welcomed racing back to Outlaw Speedway this weekend.
Friday’s program included testing and then front-row dashes before a remarkably full card Saturday afternoon.
The rain over the past week offered fans a technical backdrop as the races played out; an atypical Outlaw line developed around the extreme inside portion of the oval whereas the track is typically fastest in the middle and outside grooves.
Chad Homan was up to the task, however, netting his third straight opener in his late model. Homan, of Macedon, took the checkers from the pole, earning the front row start by way of a dash victory Friday night. Behind him, Jeremy Wonderling and Mike Wonderling, Austin Allen and Aaron Miller filled the top five.
“I wish we had more races at Outlaw,” said Homan, who was a regular there in late model action back in 2018. “All the laps we’ve run there have helped us with the special shows they do.”
Homan was able quickly find clear sailing from the pole, and had his pick of the lines entering the tricky turns.
“It was a technical race, and interesting how the conditions ended up,” said Homan, noting his preferred line ended up being right around the bottom. “Starting up front helped in that I could set my own pace.”
The lucrative win was important given the amount of prep that goes in during the off-season; getting the cars freshened up for the coming year — where Homan will again run without a home track — and taking both a payday and showing good speed helps for momentum and confidence.
Homan racked up career win No. 88 in the late model, his seventh season aboard the full-fendered machine. While in modifieds for 10 years, he won three times.
“This has been a lot of fun. Knowledge is key, right,” quipped Homan, nodding to his partnership with Bernheisel and Lazer Chassis. “We’ve had such great support over the years, and knowing what they taught me, I wish at times I could go back to the modified days.”
Homan began running a touring schedule in 2021, after the RUSH Late Model weekly program was discontinued at Fulton. Traveling from track to track may have offered benefits in disguise.
“I think that helped my racing going to different tracks and difference scenarios,” Homan said.
Homan will be running RUSH tour shows, including at Genesee and Freedom Speedways, and Penn Can Raceway. The team is waiting for the engine for the Super Late Model to be finished, and then that car will be ready, as well.
Taking note of different scenarios, Jimmy Grant prevailed in a situation that never was.
Grant was looking to shake down a new Paul Gauvenda powerplant in his street stock, getting it ready for a season-long assault on Land of Legends Raceway and the Empire Street Stock Series. During hot laps, the car showed speed, and then a jingle took the rear quarter off the brand-new body.
“It was a beautiful racecar, but they don’t stay nice,” Grant joked.
After opting to finish Friday night, Grant won the dash and started on the pole. From there, the new powerplant was able to showcase some serious muscle, building a nearly half-lap lead on the field in just eight laps. Easing it back, Grant held on to win Street Stock Feature over Chris Woodard, Damen Decker, Dakota Sharp and Gene Balmer.
“We were twisting on it there the first eight laps. That first caution, the crew said we had a huge gap. We could have lapped second if it stayed green,” Grant said.
He settled in for a solid performance on Easter Weekend, staying square in the corners to low and fast.
“I was a lot flatter. Slower is faster on that track. That’s my opinion, and it seems to be a good one,” said Grant. “I could roll in... Everyone goes in hard when it is heavy; they think they need to drive in. I was rolling in as flat as possible and letting it get on the right rear.”
And it wasn’t just Jimmy who had a great weekend. Ellie, his 14-year-old daughter, and his nephew, Brighton, fared well — Brighton scored a second in a dash Friday — as the duo moved up from youth four-cylinders to hobby stocks.
“I would rather see Ellie win over me any day; it’s a cool experience seeing your kids follow in the footsteps,” Grant recalled. “Ellie made good, adult decisions. A hobby stock is hard to hold onto for a 14-year old, fighting the wheel. She held her line, she made good choices.
Grant is going to focus on the Empire Street Stock Series, which will visit Freedom, Ransomville, Woodhull, Genesee and Land of Legends raceways. Grant has won on all but Freedom; on a whim, the team went to Ransomville last year and won in his own visit to the Niagara Frontier.
“We unloaded fast, and we didn’t have the right gear in the car. But, they couldn’t get past us in the corners. We went out, we won and we never went back,” Grant said with a laugh. “That series is the cream of the crop.”
A new car is on order, and if that car is finished before the end of the year, Grant might make some visits to Outlaw. In the meantime, the focus is on Land of Legends the next two weeks, and the NYSS series.
“For now, with one car and with work, it’s too much to go back and forth with one car,” Grant admitted.
Jeff Daugherty was back on top in modifieds, winning a thriller over Steve Paine and Danny Johnson. Brent Ayers scored a popular win in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature over James Friesen, Brett Buono, Stacy Jackson and Zach Sobotka. On the American Racer Tire side of things, Carter Crooker scored an emotional win over Chris Fisher, Levi Riley, Reese Hackett and Donnie Lawson. Mike Dickerson won the four-cylinder opener, topping Craig DeCamp, Mike Stone, Ray Hyer and Kenneth Evans. Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Phil Yaw, Lanson Albanese, Josh Towner and Brian Lloyd. Ely Mangiarelli won the rookie sportsman feature.
The dash results from Friday set the front row for Saturday’s features.
Daugherty and Danny Johnson won Modified dashes. Homan and Jeremy Wonderling (LM), Riley and Dale Welty (American Racer Sportsman), Alex Payne and Ayers (Hoosier Sportsman), Grant and CJ Guererri (Street Stock), Yaw and Brighton Grant (Hobby Stock), Hyer and Chris Bonoffski (four-cylinder) occupied the front row on the heels of their respective dash outings.
Sheppard wins Hard Clay open
Matt Sheppard took home a $12,000 paycheck after winning the Hard Clay Open at Orange County Fair Speedway. The race served as the Elite Series opener under the Short Track Super Series banner.
With 40 to go in the 50-lapper, Jimmy Phelps made a bold move to pass Bobby Hackel and Billy Decker. Sheppard was third behind Phelps and runner-up Larry Wight with 18 laps in the books; Sheppard started 12th.
Jimmy Horton moved to the lead with 19 laps on the board, building steam with a three-wide bid on second before darting under Phelps. Horton was on the rails and stayed out front until Wight started peeking under him; Sheppard was poised to strike from third.
With 16 to go, Wight moved to the lead off the fourth turn, and then Sheppard followed to second. Sheppard was working the extreme inside line but was finding slower traffic. Swinging to the top with 11 to go, Sheppard took control of the race. He powered off the second turn even, and then used a slower car as a rolling pick to pin Wight to the inside and then checked out en route to the checkers.
Sheppard and Wight stayed in order; Mat Williamson followed ahead of Dillon Steuer, Jack Lehner and Phelps.
Sheppard won this race in 2022 and 2019. It was not contested in 2021 and 2020. Stewart Friesen (2018 & 2015), Andy Bachetti (2017 & 2014) and Tommy Meier (2016) are the other winners of the STSS-sanctioned editions of the race.
Busy weekend ahead
Land of Legends Raceway will open for its first laps this weekend. The Ontario County oval will test from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, with initial safety inspections starting at 2 p.m. All cars on all tire combinations are welcome; Pit admission is $25. Grandstand seating is free.
This weekend offers all three of the four premier touring DIRTcar divisions a chance to tour Can Am Speedway in LaFargeville.
The two-day Thunder on the 1000 Islands event will offer racing Friday night and Saturday night.
Friday’s card will feature a $4,000-to-win DIRTcar 358 Modified Series event along with DIRTcar Sportsman racing. Saturday’s card is headlined by the Super DIRTcar Series, racing a 75-lap, $7,500 to win feature along with a $1,000-to-win DIRTcar Pro Stock Series program and more DIRTcar Sportsman action.
Looking south of us, Thunder Mountain Speedway is gearing up for testing next weekend ahead of its opener April 22. The track will feature Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Factory Stocks and 600cc mods on their weekly menu, with the opener offering $2,500 to win to the Modifieds.
Genesee Speedway is practicing 5-8 p.m. April 15 ahead of its opener at 6 p.m. April 22. The card will include the Rush Late Models, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks, Novice Sportsman and youth four-cylinder divisions.