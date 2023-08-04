Friday night, Outlaw Speedway will host its third annual Gene Dupuy Memorial.
The highlight of the evening’s card is the Street Stock Division, where Dupuy focused a bulk of his racing attention during his career. The Street Stocks will chase a $1,313 prize in their feature, and a custom trophy to commemorate the event. Dylan Cecce won the inaugural Gene Dupuy Memorial in 2021 and Shane Wolf Jr. triumphed last year.
At this juncture in the season, the looming conclusion of the points race is starting to wear heavily. Wolf is trailing Chris Woodard in the season-long chase, yet Woodard has not yet scored a win on the year. Cecce returned to Outlaw and tallied wins three weeks in a row. CJ Guererri has continued his hot streak, as well. Woodard is out front with 478 points while Wolf and defending class points champion Guererri are tied with 470. The three wins have propelled Cecce to ninth in the standings; Dave Yehl and Gene Sharpsteen fill the top five with only a few weeks to go.
The top 13 starting spots will be seeded via “Revenge Draw,” where the top 13 heat race qualifiers draw a number, and then choose which driver, to their left or right, will start in the drawn position. The Modifieds, Sportsman, Rookie Sportsman, Hobby Stocks, Four-Cylinders and Youth Four-Cylinders are also on the card.
Each division will see an added $13 tacked on to the winner’s share of the prize money, honoring Dupuy’s number, 13x.
Dupuy was known as Mr. Outside, and started racing in 1969. Dupuy tried his hand at street stocks, late models, 4 cylinders and even pro trucks. His more poignant chapters of racing history were authored while driving Street Stocks. He picked up dozens of wins and several championships at Dundee Speedway and Black Rock Speedway (which evolved not into Outlaw Speedway), Skyline Raceway, Canandaigua Speedway (now named Land of Legends Raceway). Once he hung up the helmet, he stayed busy with local tracks as a fan and was the scales operator at Outlaw Speedway, a post he held until 2020 when he passed.
Daughters Karla, Jessica, Amanda and Megan, who likewise enjoyed racing, planned a memorial event in 2020 but COVID-19 forced the event to be tabled until 2021.
Admission for the Gene Dupuy Memorial is set at $15 for adult general admission and $13 for seniors. Pit admission will be $40. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 5 p.m. Racing will start at 7:30 p.m. Free camping is also available at Outlaw Speedway.
Last Friday night, Jared Zimbardi scored the Empire Super Sprints victory during Outlaw’s Summer Nationals. Ryan Montgomery scored his first ULMS victory. Dylan Cecce won his third Street Stock feature, and Scott Lehman won his first four-cylinder main of the year. Also posting season-first victories, Kreg Crooker (Sportsman) and Mike Maresca (Modifieds) were in victory lane.
On the topic of points at Outlaw, Danny Johnson is leading the way with one win to his credit in the Modified ranks, scoring 492 points thus far. Cory Costa has won five times, and is four points back, and Steve Paine rides third, with 484 points to his credit. Paine has not won as of yet; all three Paine Motorsports rides are in the top 11 in points. Brady Fultz is fourth (446 points) and Tyler Siri sits fifth, with 432 markers.
Chris Fisher, the defending American Racer Tire Sportsman champion is leading the Sportsman division again, compiling 520 points. Brian Fish is next, 24 markers off the lead pace. The rest of the top five — Justice Mayo (453), Ben Feldman (452) and Dale Welty (448) — are in a tight battle. Defending Hoosier Tire Sportsman champion AJ Lloyd (418 points) is holding onto a narrow two-point edge over Stacy Jackson. Blake Parsons has 412 markers to his credit, and is followed by Brett Buono (406) and Loren Lincoln (402).
The top four hobby stock racers are separated by just 74 points, but a familiar face is leading the charge. Marc Minutolo has amassed 428 points to lead the division standings, while Brian Lloyd (408), Ed Stevens (390), Doug Batterson (354) are giving chase.
Brian Grant Sr. is leading the four-cylinder division with 470 points. Ray Hyer is next with 437. There have been multiple different winners, but consistency has anchored the top two. Lee Fritz is next with 360 points, followed by Mike Stone (347) and Jayson Smart (344).
Gavin Hall (408) leads Zach Daugherty (400) in the youth bandit chase by just eight points. Hannah Guererri has things in control among the Rookie Sportsman division, missing only one race all year. She has amassed 344 points thus far; Tim Grady is second with 180, winning three times in his only three starts.
Land of Legends back in action
After a scheduled week off for the Ontario County Fair, action at Land of Legends Raceway returns on Saturday. The racing card will include the CRSA Sprints in addition to the Modifieds, Sportsman, Street and Hobby Stocks and New Legends Sportsman.
Going into the final month of racing there, the modified points picture shows consistency pays. Justin Haers has started 10 races, and has been in the top 10 for nine of those, and in the top five for eight. He has amassed 527 points, a solid 39 markers ahead of three-time winner Peter Britten. Alan Johnson is a single point behind Britten; Johnson has nine starts and Britten has 10. They each have eight top 10s, but Britten has logged six top fives and Johnson, who is winless, has three. Danny Johnson (451) is fourth and Alex Payne (448) sits fifth.
Zach Sobotka is leading the Sportsman chase, having one win and piling up 524 points with six top fives and 10 top 10s in 10 starts. Matt Guererri has been just as consistent, sitting eight points behind with six top fives and 10 top 10s in 10 starts. Frank Guererri Jr. is next, with two top fives and 466 points. Karl Comfort (453) and Nick Root (438) have each won a feature, and ride fourth and fifth overall.
Jordan Hutton has been a force in the 305 sprint division, winning five times in seven starts and he has not finished outside the top five yet. He has 388 points to his credit, 41 more than James Layton. Ethan Gray is third with 346 points; his win is the lone stat line difference as both Layton and Gray have three top fives and five top 10s in seven starts. Matt Rotz (322) and Dillon Paddock (320) fill the top five.
Jimmy Grant has been the most dominant driver at the speedway this year. In nine starts, he has not finished outside the top five and has scored seven wins. He is 90 points ahead of CJ Guererri, who won once. Mike Welch is third with 496 markers while Marc Minutolo (464) and Nick Dandino (450) fill the top five. Minutolo has the only other division win.
The competitive Hobby Stocks are being led by Frank Burnell Jr. who has won four times in nine starts and has not finished outside the top five. His 550 points sets him eight markers ahead of Marc Minutolo, a two-time winner with eight top fives and nine top 10s in nine starts. Daniel Kerrick has won twice as well, and is third with 510 points. Nathan Peckham (460) and Tyler Burnell (458) are in a tight race for fourth and fifth.
Saturday’s card will also feature kids’ powerwheel races. Grandstand gates open at 5 pm and main gate admission is $15, with kids under 16 admitted free.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every week during racing season. Contact him at 315-729-3999 or smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.