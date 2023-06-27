Outlaw Speedway will celebrate 66 years of racing in Dundee with a massive fireworks display this coming weekend.
Racing Friday, June 30, the oval will put $20,000 in pyrotechnics into the air along with a seven-division program to commemorate our Nation's Independence and the anniversary of racing at the oval.
“Every year I try and make the Fireworks Show bigger and better and our show on June 30 will be our best yet as I have purchased $20,000 worth of supplies to light up the night,” Owner Tyler Siri offered in a statement.
Like nearly every track this weekend, Outlaw rained out Friday night and quickly turned their attention to the coming weekend.
The modifieds will be on the card, where Danny Johnson is the current division point leader, having won on Military Appreciation night the first weekend of June. Cory Costa won the STSS series date, but the track has been otherwise silenced this month; Costa is a thin 4 points behind, with 294 markers compared to Johnson's 298. Steve Paine is third with 276, followed by Jeff Daugherty and Tommy Collins Jr.
AJ Lloyd is leading the Hoosier Tire Sportsman division points, with a win to his credit and four points in hand over Loren Lincoln. On the heels of two wins to open the season, Chris Fisher is leading the American Racer Tire Sportsman chase, with 16 points over Brian Fish.
Friday's card will see both Sportsman divisions in action, along with the Rookie Sportsman division where Hannah Guererri leads the points chase by 60 over Lee Fritz.
The NAPA Hobby Stocks will anchor the full-fendered portion of the card. Marc Minutolo has two wins in five starts and leads Brian Lloyd by 10 in the season-long chase; Lloyd has won twice as well. CJ Guererri has authored a solid start to the Street Stock campaign; he is winless but has finished in the top three three out of five full-point efforts. He leads Chris Woodard by 12 points while Shane Wolf and Dave Yehl are tied and sit only 14 points behind.
The Four-cylinder standings are being led by Jayson Smart. Smart has also yet to win, but has been staying in the top five discussion all season long. Brian Grant is third, just two points back and two-time winner Ray Hyer is third, only three points off the lead pace. The youth division will round out the seven division program, where two-time winner Gavin Hall leads the points race.
Additional details and other information along with ticket give-aways will be posted at www.Facebook/OutlawSpeedwayLLC/.
Camping at Outlaw Speedway is free, along with rides on the Official Monster Truck, Outlaw Crusher.
Grandstands open at 5:30 pm with adult admission priced at $15. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.
TOURING SERIES
The four-date CNY Speedweek kicks off this Wednesday. The Empire Super Sprints will race four straight nights, opening with the Pabst Shootout at Can-Am Speedway. Can-Am was scheduled to be off this week ahead of the Pabst event. Each of the four nights will pay $2,500 to win. The series will then head to Utica-Rome Speedway on Thursday night; Utica-Rome rained out Friday this week. Then, Brewerton will welcome the series on Friday June 30 before the finale at Fulton Speedway on July 1.
Land of Legends Raceway will be off July 1, and will welcome the Super DIRTcar Series on July 3. Land of Legends Raceway was rained out Saturday night this week. The CRSA Sprints will be on the Tuesday card with opening ceremonies set for 6:30 pm. Grandstand admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children aged 5-16.
Fulton Speedway hosted their Highbank Holdup event the middle of this week and was off this past Saturday. Mat Williamson won the 60-lap DIRTcar 358 Modified Series feature ahead of Larry Wight and Amy Holland. Matt Janczuk won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature and Outlaw 200 Sportsman Shootout starting spot, but the win was turned over to Richard Murtaugh when, as the speedway said, Janczuk did not “complete his obligations in post-race technical inspection."
Friday
Brewerton Speedway canceled in the face of the likelihood of rain Friday night.
After a series of rainouts, Utica-Rome Speedway will host some racing on Thursday nights and offered a release explaining the schedule changes.
Friday night, the track was under a rain delay before losing the show. That card was to include the Thunder on the Thruway Series paying Modifieds $4,000 to win, Crate 602 Sportsman paying $1,500 to win and Pro Stocks, paying $1,000 to win. The card included Limited Sportsman, Four Cylinders and the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Racing Series.
Now, a number of events are being considered for make-up dates, and Utica-Rome will feature the ESS CNY Speedweek Tour during Bill Shea Memorial Night. The Thunder on the Thruway Modified series will be back, along with the Crate 602s and Pro Stocks. All winning shares stay the same and show up points for each division will be awarded.
The Allstar Slingshots and Junior Slingshots have been added to the ‘Richie Evans Remembered’ event on Thursday, July 20. The $5 Friday promotion has been moved to July 28.
Additional Utica-Rome information is available on their website, UticaRomeSpeedway.com
SATURDAY
At Oswego, Dave Shullick Jr. won the supermodified feature, charging from 11th to win the 50-lap main over Brandon Bellinger and Tyler Thompson. Jeff Abold was next, with Dan Connors finishing fifth.
Josh Sokolic won the 350 Supers feature, starting fourth overall. He took the win in the 25-lap main ahead of Bobby Holmes and Jason Spaulding. Ryan Battle and Kyle Perry filled the top five. Andrew Schartner won the 30-lap Small Block Supers feature ahead of Noah Ratcliff and Greg O'Connor. Schartner started seventh and won the race to the front while Ratcliff and O'Connor started ninth and tenth, respectively. Drew Pascuzzi and Mike Fowler filled the top five.
Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off.