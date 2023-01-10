On the heels of the joint Woodhull Raceway/Outlaw Speedway Arnot Mall Car Show announcement at the end of 2022, Tyler Siri and the Outlaw Speedway team released the 2023 schedule.
Siri enters 2023 with a host of specials at the top of the calendar ahead of his eighth season as the owner of the fabled Dundee, NY oval.
The schedule will again include the Cale Lane Memorial Spring Nationals, the Steve Kent Memorial Summer Nationals and the Outlaw Fall Nationals. The season will start with the Lucas Nationals, and end with the Dutch Hoag Memorial.
“Generally, I try and get the race schedule out prior to the first of the year so that teams and fans can make their plans for the upcoming season. 2023 will mark my eighth season owning the track and this upcoming year could be our best with a mix of specials for all the weekly classes plus several touring groups,” Siri said in a release.
NASCAR night will be highlighted by the second of two All Star Circuit of Champions 410 Sprint Car events; the first date will be May 18 followed by the appearance during NASCAR’s visit to Watkins Glen International on August 18.
The RUSH Crate Late Models will be part of a Memorial Day card on May 26. The Short Track Super Series returns on June 6.
The Empire Super Sprints will take the spots typically occupied by the Patriot Sprint Tour. Mike Emhof announced at the annual year-end banquet the PST would not be making any appearances in 2023 or beyond. The CRSA Sprints and MEM Parts business will continue on. CRSA Sprints and ULMS Super Late Models will also be on the 2023 menu.
Special recognitions are planned for Roy Silvers, Mike Jackson, Gary Montgomery, Gene Dupuy and Dave Machuga. Promotional nights will offer admission breaks throughout the schedule, honoring moms on Mother’s Day, Little League ballplayers, Active Duty Military, Girls and Boys Club, EMS and American Legion members.
Fireworks are back on June 30, and the track will enjoy ‘off’ nights on June 9, July 21 and Aug. 25. The season will also feature King of the Ring races and 1 on 1 spectator race events.
“Everyone needs a break throughout the season. Money gets tight and everyone needs to relax occasionally. There are times when we need to do work at the facility that we can not do racing every week, so the “Nights Off” are well received by everyone,” Siri said.
The joint Arnot Mall Car Show is set for March 10-12. The opening round of practice is set for April 1. For more on the 66th consecutive season of racing, visit OutlawSpeedwayllc.com
Sesely wins Ironton Global Indoor main
Anthony Sesely scored his sixth TQ Midget win in the Indoor Auto Racing Championship kickoff, racing to a win in the PPL center in Allentown Sunday.
Sesely rolled off fifth for the 40-lap main, dueled with Oswego Speedway Super Modified track record holder Tyler Thompson. Leading the first time on lap 24, Sesely forfeited the point for a circuit before reclaiming the lead on lap 26. The battle was not over, and continued through lap 34, when fortunes smiled on Sesely. On a restart with six to go, Thompson was flagged for jumping the leader on a double-file restart. Penalized two spots, Thompson never recovered. Favorite Ryan Flores was second, followed by Tommy Catalano and Erick Rudolph. Catalano stormed from 14th to net a podium finish while Rudolph’s top five run started 12th on the grid. Andy Jankowiak was fifth.
TQ Heats were won by Mike Christopher, Jr., Timmy Catalano, Rudolph and Ryan Susice. Thompson won the dash, paying $500. Kyle Lick and Andrew Nye won B-mains. Ryan Flores, and Sesely won TQ Triple 20s Friday night.
The TQ Dash sponsored by Ironton Auto Body worth $500 to win was earned by Tyler Thompson over Briggs Danner, Shawn Nye, Andy Jankowiak, and Anthony Sesely. Ryan Flores, Andy Jankowiak, Joey Bailey, Scott Kreutter, and Jeremy Haudricourt finished sixth through ninth. The finishing order of the Dash determined the top nine starting positions in the TQ A-Main event.
Two 12-lap TQ B Mains sponsored by Mahoning Valley Speedway were taken by Kyle Lick ahead of Cole Mullen and by Andrew Nye, who narrowly shaded Craig Pelligrini, Jr. at the checkered.
Scott Neary topped John Redner and Michael Lapicki in the Slingshot 20-lap main. Tyler Brown won the Champ kart 20-lap feature over Jon Keister. Brian Smith won Friday night’s slingshot feature and Mike Perry scored the Champ Kart main Friday night.
The Indoor Auto Racing Championship returns to action during Atlantic City Indoor Races Jan. 27-28 at the famed Boardwalk Hall. For more information on visit www.IndoorAutoRacing.com
Patriot Sprint Honors champs as series comes to a close
Davie Franek was officially crowned the final Patriot Sprint Tour Champion, edging out Jonathan Preston and Dalton Rombough in the final standings. The drivers and teams were celebrated in Vernon, NY.
Rombough was named Rookie of the Year. Hutton Racing was recognized as the 2022 Patriots of the Year. Josh Aylsworth was recognized with the Jerry Farrell Sportsmanship award. Denny Peebles (Just Missed the Points), Franek (Worst Drawer, avg 39.1), Jordan Thomas (Tough Luck), Dave Axton (Best Appearing), Steve Glover (Most Improved), Ryan Rumsey (Mechanic of the year), and Mike Emhof (Dedication to Motorsports) earned special recognitions. Danny Varin (Lap Leader), Franek (Hard Charger) and Axton (Dash Series) earned contingency honors.
Mike Emhof officially announced news that had been circulating: The Patriot Sprint Tour had come to the end of its run. The CRSA and MEM Parts will continue to operate in 2023.
ESS returns to Canada, Poirier heads to FL
Jordan Poirier, the 2022 Empire Super Sprints Champion, will head to Florida to race four events with the USCS Sprint Series.
Poirier will race at Volusia Speedway Park Jan. 27-28, and then head to Hendry County Motorsports Park (Clewiston, FL) for events Feb. 3-4. Patriot Sprint Tour champion Davie Franek will also make the trip to compete as well as Canadian star Jacob Dykstra.
Celebrating the 40th anniversary season, the Empire Super Sprints will visit a total of 19 tracks, and will return to Canada. Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 will feature the ESS’ return stops to Brockville Ontario Speedway and the Cornwall Motor Speedway ahead of the start of the 2023 CNY Speedweek.
Later on, Autodromes Granby and Drummond will welcome back America’s Race Cars, hosting the 360s on August 25 and 26th, respectively.
The season will start April 15, with Outlaw Speedway’s Cal Lane Memorial Spring Nationals.
For schedule details, visit empiresupersprints.com or visit their social media feeds.
Winter Warmer Party at Jammer’s set for Feb. 18
Fulton and Brewerton Speedways will host their annual Winter Warmer and DIRTcar Nationals viewing party Feb. 18 at Jammers Sports Bar, on Walters Road in Syracuse.
The night will include 2022 point fund distributions, upcoming notes for the 2023 season, schedule plans and the final night of the 2023 DIRTcar Nationals from Volusia Speedway will be aired.
The event is casual, and free to attend. A buffet dinner will be available to purchase, and Jammer’s offers a full menu. Fulton Speedway opens April 22 with practice from 2-4 p.m., with the Highbank Holdup weekend set for April 28-29. The card will include SS Sprint Cars, DIRTcar’s 358-Modified and Sportsman Series, Mod Lites, Vintage and 4-Cylinders. Brewerton will return to action Friday May 5, hosting Modifieds, Sportsman, Mod Lites and four-cylinder super stocks. Final schedules will be released soon.
Stay tuned to FultonSpeedway.com and BrewertonSpeedway.com for details.