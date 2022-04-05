The opening round of laps were turned this weekend, with practice sessions dominating the headlines among Finger Lakes region tracks. Additional testing is set for the coming weeks, and with some seasonal cooperation, most tracks should open by the end of April.
Outlaw Speedway was testing this weekend. Saturday welcomed a healthy car count, and the oval will be hosting a final test session April 8.
Ahead of the weekend testing, Tyler Siri shared some insight on the Dundee oval, which is heading forward with their 65th year of operations.
“This place drains very quickly," said Siri in the statement. "The track surface is in perfect shape, the pit area is hard and dry and spectator parking spaces have dried up very nicely despite some recent rain and snow squalls... Barring any early April snow or heavy rain we are ready to go.”
This weekend's test program is expected to draw a number of out of towners, with the Lucas Oil Nationals scheduled for the following night (April 9).
Seating for the test sessions in the grandstands is free. However, pit admission is $25 for practice.
“I always like to put up a lot of purse money for the first few weeks that we race each season," explained Siri. "Most other tracks wait till a week or two later before they open and many of the racers want to get their season going earlier so they come to Outlaw.”
The modifieds will be battling for a $3,500 prize in the headline features. The American Racer Tire Sportsman division and the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman classes will be chasing $1,750. The crate late models will also enjoy a $1,750 payday. A $1,200 winner's share is set for the Street Stocks; the Mini stocks, Hobby Stocks and 600cc modifieds division winners compensated with a $900 prize.
The Lucas Oil Nationals will also be streamed on the track's pay per view Outlaw TV platform, for fans unable to attend. There are several events from 2021 posted now for on-demand viewing.
Event details are forthcoming this week, and will be shared on Outlaw Speedway's social media feeds and website. Class rules, directions, and the 2022 schedule are also posted online at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
***Sheppard wins the STSS Elite Hard Clay Open
The Short Track Super Series Elite Series was back in action Saturday, where Matt Sheppard dominated the $25,000-to-win, 50-lap feature at the Orange County Fair Speedway.
The House of Power was the backdrop for the most lucrative Hard Clay Open in history, with more than $80,000 dolled out through the night.
Sheppard fired from the pole and was insurmountable in a stupendous effort, besting runner-up Max McLaughlin and Mat Williamson. Dan Creeden won a heat and scored fourth, while Ryan Godown - fresh off his appearance earlier this week with Mike Payne on Off Track TV - raced to fifth. Andy Bachetti, Anthony Perrego, Alan Johnson, Michael Maresca and Mike Gular rounded out the top 10. Stewart Friesen earned hard charger honors, racing from 31st to 14th in the 50-lapper. Sheppard, McLaughlin, Maresca, Mahaney, Alex Yankowski and Jimmy Horton joined Creeden as heat race winners.
This edition of the Hard Clay Open was moved to the spring, and was back on the STSS schedule again after a two-year hiatus. The STSS has been to the 5/8-mile 11 times overall, and the Hard Clay Open was under STSS direction for the first since 2019.
The next Elite Series event is set for Sunday, September 4 at Utica-Rome Speedway.
The event was a points double-dip for STSS followers, with the race serving as a start for the 2022 STSS Modified North Region. The next event in line for the North Region competitors is the Battle of the Bullring at Accord Speedway. The event is set for Tuesday, May 10 and the 50-lap main pays $6,000-to-win.
To follow along, visit shorttracksuperseries.com.
***Genesee Speedway opens for testing
This Saturday, Genesee Speedway will open for practice. The gates and track will be open to all classes from 3 to 6 pm.
A second open practice is booked from 5 to 8 pm April 23
The racing season kicks off under new promoters Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins direction April 30 with the late models, sportsman, street stocks, mini stock, novice sportsman and four-cylinder youth divisions on the card. Race time is 6:30 pm.
For details, visit genesee-speedway.com
***Can-Am Speedway, DIRTcar delay Thunder on the 1000 Islands
Miserable weather conditions left the Can-Am Speedway grounds heavily saturated and the Super DIRTcar Series Thunder on the 1000 Islands event was moved to May 18.
The Super DIRTcar Series last two attempts to start the 2022 season have been turned aside. Atomic Speedway's Rumble in the Hills weekend had previously been postponed from the scheduled March 25-26 dates. On a side note, Atomic Speedway has postponed four of their opening six events; only the Lucas Oil Late Model Series Buckeye 50 was contested last month.
Regarding the Super DIRTcar Series' Thunder on the 1000 Islands and Can-Am Speedway, the DIRTcar Pro Stocks Series remain part of the May 18 date.
“Tyler Bartlett and I agreed that the Super DIRTcar Series is such a marquee event on the Can-Am schedule every year that it needed a make-up date,” said Dean Reynolds, Super DIRTcar Series Director, in a release. “He also mentioned that the response from the Pro Stock teams was through the roof, so we made sure to include them, as well.”
The start of the Super DIRTcar Series 2022 championship season will now wait for May 3. The docket will start at the Bridgeport Motorsports Park during the King of the Big Blocks program ahead of the trek back to LaFargville, NY and the rescheduled Thunder in the 1000 Islands.
The DIRTcar 358 Modified season will get started ahead of the big block opener, racing the Highbank Holdup with the DIRTcar Sportsman Modified East at Fulton April 30. The DIRTcar Sportsman Modified North-US Region Series will be at Airborne Speedway.
Can-Am Speedway still has practice booked for April 22, with the season opener set for April 29 with the card including DIRTcar 358s, DIRTcar Sportsman, DIRTcar Pro Stock, 602 Crate Sprints, Thundercars, and Limited Sportsman
For more information, visit the Can-Am Speedway social media feeds. For more information on the Super DIRTcar Series schedule, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com
****More than $30,000 added to the 50th Anniversary Super DIRT Week purse
The 50th Napa Super DIRT Week will feature a combined $30,000 boost in purses paid for DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock features during the action set for October 3-9.
Feature purse boosts aren't all. Each DIRTcar Sportsman and DIRTcar Pro Stock heat race will pay through the field, with $500 reserved for the winner. The 358 Modified heats will pay $1,000 to win, and the big block heats will pay $4,000 to win with a purse spread through the fields. Debuting at the 50th anniversary, the changes will stay in place for the coming iterations, as well.
The 50th anniversary running will also feature a one-time Big Block Past Champions race, with more than $9,500 set aside. Invitations are being offered to drivers who have won the crown jewel event through the years.
The DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 will pay $20,000-to-win, and $500 to start with every position from 11th on back enjoying at least a 10-percent boost in payout. The DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance 75 will remain $4,000 to win, but second is now $2,500 and third is $1,500. At least a 50-percent increase continues through the order and the race pays $300 to start. The DIRTcar Pro Stock 50 pays $2,000 to win, with $1,300 for second and $1,000 for third. There is at least a 33-percent increase through the running order and will pay $200 to start.
The Past Champions race was added to the Thursday October 6 program, with the $50,000-to-win Billy Whittaker Cars 200 set for October 9.
Visit www.superdirtweek.com for more information.
***Decker and VonDohren honored in the 2022 Northeast Dirt Modified HoF Class
Billy Decker and Craig VonDohren will be part of the 2022 Northeast Dirt Modified Hall of Fame inductees this summer. The class will also include north country star and 1950s era standout Don June, Guy Madsen, Eric Mack, C.J. Richards, Ace Lane Jr. and Mimi Lazzaro.
Induction ceremonies are Wednesday July 22 at 7 pm at the Northeast Dirt Modified Museum and Hall of Fame on the grounds of Weedsport Speedway, ahead of the Super DIRTcar Series Hall of Fame 100 on Sunday July 24. The Hall shared recaps of the drivers' stellar careers.
Billy Decker is a four-time winner of the Super DIRT Week headline event. He won seven times in his rookie season at Penn Can Speedway, and was a student of his father, Floyd and Jack Johnson. He won his first small block feature at Fonda in 1985, and scored his first modified win in 1986. Decker was on fire in 1988, taking the Lebanon Valley 200, and 100-lap specials at Fonda and Rolling Wheels over the course of eight days. That was Decker's calling card, scoring wins in lucrative events. Of his 308 modified triumphs, more than a third (128) of them have been logged in races more than 50 laps. Decker posted six Modified pole awards at Super DIRT Week, and won the race four times. His 358-modified resume is even more stellar, with seven SDW wins overall (six at the NYS Fairgrounds and one at Oswego). Decker won the SDS Championship in 1998, 2008 and 2014; he's scored track championships at Brewerton (5), Fulton (4), Weedsport (4), Rolling Wheels (2), Lebanon Valley (2) and Land of Legends Raceway. His career win list includes 35 different venues in nine states and two Canadian provinces.
Von Dohren scored his first win at the age of 17, winning at Big Diamond Raceway in 1980. His streak of winning seasons has already been extended to 43 straight; he won earlier this year at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware. That streak is second only to Alan Johnson. VonDohren is a 12-time track champion at Grandview, the most all-time. He is the top performer at Big Diamond as well, winning four small block titles there. He was the 1995 champion and Lebanon Valley 100 winner at the Penn National Speedway during Tri-Track Series action. VonDohren has won seven small block and six big block titles in Delaware State Championship races; he has won the Freedom 76 race five times, took the Coal Cracker at Big Diamond four times and scored the Forrest Rogers Memorial checkers nine times. Von Dohren has 347 career victories in all, covering 13 tracks in five states.
Don June was a dominant force at Edgewood Speedway. In 1951, he won 11 times in a car that had a meger $50 sunk into it. He won the 1951 Adirondack Stock Car Club title, competing in sanctioned races at Watertown Fairgrounds and Edgewood. He career was limited by his service to the United States, but he was still the ASCC' top winner and competed well in the Northern Stock Car Club events in the 1960s. At times, tracks would make June start on the backstretch, a half-lap behind the field due to his dominance. He retired from racing and became the North Country's first Hoosier Tire representative and as tech inspector at Can-Am Speedway before his passing in 1999. He was 69.