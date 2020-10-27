With a shadow of uncertainty looming week after week, Outlaw Speedway concluded a successful 2020 racing season this past weekend.
Though the general admission gates remained locked and the pit area layout was slightly different than before, the season ended on a high note.
In all, 150 entries signed into the pit area.
Erick Rudolph shrugged off a litany of heartbreaks and a hard-charging Tyler Siri to win the modified portion of Friday Night’s card. Rudolph started fifth, and worked past Cory Costa and Nick Nye to setup his run to the checkers. Rudolph assumed the lead following early leader Ron Cartwright Jr.’s flat tire on the fifth lap. Once out front, Rudolph was well in command, and had two withstand two caution periods on lap 12 and lap 22. The final restart allowed Siri to close, but after drawing even, Siri settled for second about a car length back. Alan Johnson, Costa and Bobby Varin filled the top five, with Varin advancing from 17th on the initial start.
Steve Paine won the Fall Series Championship over Siri and Danny Johnson.
In the American Racer Tire Sportsman main, Karl Comfort posted his third win in the division. Billy Paine placed sixth and secured the Fall Series Championship in the division. In other Sportsman action, Zach George won his second Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature of the year, denying Comfort a double. Alex Payne was third ahead of Dalton Martin and Tim Guild. Payne won the Fall Championship in the division, besting Brett Buono and Comfort. Jared Spalding won his second IMCA Mod feature, topping Justin Chaddock, Brad Smith, Rick Watt and Keith Lamphere. Chaddock took the Fall Series division title.
Adam Depuy won his second Street Stock division feature of the fall, and led CJ Guererri and Jake Karlnoski at the checkers. Depuy’s two wins anchored his run to the division’s Fall Series crown. The Hobby Stock win went to Tyler Burnell, topping Marc Minutolo and Jared Dennis. Minutolo’s consistency paved the way for his Fall Series Championship run in the division, scoring a track-high 292 points in fall action. Kenneth Evans won the four-cylinder feature ahead of Cole Susice and Scott Lehman Jr. Rich Conte and Ray Hyer posted top five efforts. Hyer secured the Fall Series four-cylinder title over Jack Ormsby.
With less-than-favorable weather ahead, Siri and Outlaw Speedway management have elected to forgo the final week of racing this month, and as a result, the track will remain idle until next spring.
Officials extend appreciation to everyone who helped make the season possible, and will have 2021 plans together after a well-earned break.
Stay tuned for details online at www.outlawspeedwayllc.com.
Weedsport swap meet cancelledThe annual Racers Swap Meet hosted by Weedsport Speedway has been delayed until 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 social distancing rules.
The track will continue to monitor the guidelines and regulations relating to pandemic protocols, and are looking to move the event to next Spring.
“It is a tough decision to postpone after the growth we have had in the previous years,” said Weedsport Speedway Promoter Jimmy Phelps. “However, in the current social climate, where limited interaction and distancing seems to be the safest method to remain healthy, we felt it best to look at a date further down the road.”
For more details, visit www.weedsportspeedway.com.
Williamson wins Eastern StatesMat Williamson posted a huge $25,000 payday at Orange County Fair Speedway, winning the 2020 Eastern States Weekend Modified 200.
Williamson worked to fourth by lap 115, and leveraged a lap 122 restart to take second. Like at Port Royal a week ago, Williamson stalked Friesen. Chewing up the one second gap, Williamson took the lead by lap 144 and had two seconds in hand over Friesen by lap 150. Mike Mahaney took second on lap 156, and ran down Williamson quickly. Mahaney worked to take the lead, but his anticipated pass never came as a caution period on lap 164 halted his momentum. Friesen pitted before the lap 177 restart, and had rallied to fourth by lap 180, and took third two laps later. Mahaney had caught the leader as Friesen was overtaking a lapped car. Contact sent the slower car sliding, and drew a caution on lap 194. Williamson held on for the final six circuits, winning over Friesen, Mahaney, Tim Sears Jr. and Tyler Dippel.
Williamson won the $100,000 160-lap OCFS Centennial event, and $15,000 in the 358-modified Eastern States event last year. It’s his third 200-lap win as well, taking Super DIRT Week Modified 200 and the Port Royal Speedway 200 last weekend.
Jimmy Phelps dominated this year’s 358-Modified race, leading all but one lap. It is the second time winning the event; Phelps won it previously in 2011. Phelps moved ahead of Sears and Billy Decker at the initial start, and he maintained an edge without traffic issues due to a lap 9 caution. Sears Jr. stayed in second ahead of Rocky Warner, Billy Decker, and Larry Wight.
Young Tanner VanDoren, 12 years old, won the 50-lap Eastern States Sportsman 50 and Jim Hajkowski won the Street Stock main
Charlotte hosting Last CallThe World of Outlaws and The Dirt Track at Charlotte announced the Can-Am World Finals will be moved to 2021. Instead now, the World of Outlaws Late Models will race there Nov. 4-5, and then the World of Outlaw Sprint Car Series will race Nov. 6-7 as part of the 2020 Last Call. The Super DIRTcar Series will not be part of the program due to New York travel restrictions.
“Unfortunately, the current restrictions make it impossible to have the world’s three premiere racing series in the Pit area together,” said World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter. “If any year needs to end with a bang it’s 2020. As frustrating as 2020 has been, we’re going to end it in spectacular fashion. All dirt roads still lead to Charlotte.”
Select tickets and pit passes are on sale at worldofoutlaws.com. All grandstand tickets will be General Admission, and there will be no crossover between pit and grandstands access. Single-day tickets, if still available, will go on sale on Oct. 28.
Those with Can-Am World Finals tickets will have first access to the 2021 tickets, or may get a full refund. Visit CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com for further details regarding renewals for 2021 or refunds.
STSS to Bubba FLAThe Short Track Super Series will race at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla Jan 26-30, 2021.
The card will open Jan. 26 with practice sessions. The formal racing follows Wednesday, Jan. 27 with the STSS Mods racing a 30-lapper paying $4,000. The Crate 602 Sportsman will race a $1,250-to-win 25-lap main. Thursday’s card will feature a 35-lap, $5,000-to-win Modified main and another 25-lap, $1,250 to win Sportsman main. Friday’s program will feature a $6,000-to-win 40-lap modified main, underscored by a 30-lap, $1,500-to-win Sportsman show. The headliner will be Saturday’s $8,000-to-win Modified 50-lapper and a final 30-lap, $1,500-to-win Sportsman main. Champions for the week will be recognized.
For more details, visit the Short Track Super Series online at http://shorttracksuperseries.com/
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears each Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com or at (315) 789-3999.