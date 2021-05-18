Outlaw Speedway will host a midweek event tonight.
The Short Track Super Series will visit the oval for Round No. 2 of the 11-race STSS North Region Series for big block/small block competitors. This marks the fourth race contested at Outlaw under the STSS banner, with the 2020 edition scuttled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The Modified feature is set for 50 laps, paying $5,000 to win. A total minimum purse is $25,170, as several other contingency bonuses available. Tenth place will take home $1,000, and drivers who start the feature are guaranteed $400 to take the green flag.
“Like so many other special events that we had scheduled last season, the STSS had to be scrubbed due to the pandemic,” Outlaw Speedway owner Tyler Siri said in a statement. “The STSS is a high-profile event paying big money not just to the winner, but it also provides serious money and contingencies to everyone that starts the event.”
The last STSS event at Outlaw, in 2019, was won by Stewart Friesen; it was shortened to 33 laps due to rain and Erick Rudolph, Mat Williamson, Jeremy Smith and Danny Johnson were chasing at the line. Friesen was the 2018 winner as well, while three-time track champion Matt Sheppard prevailed in 2016.
The program will include an “open-tire” 602 Crate Sportsman feature paying $1,500 to win. The Street Stocks will battle for a $1,000 top prize, while the Hobby Stocks and 4-Cylinders contest $750-to-win features.
In addition, Outlaw has booked an autograph session with popular stars.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m., followed by grandstands at 5. Racing is set to begin at 7.
For ticket prices and other details, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com or ShortTrackSuperSeries.com.
The STSS North Region kicked off May 11 with Anthony Perrego winning Accord Speedway’s Battle at the Bullring.
Area results
FRIDAY
Outlaw
Ajay Potrzebowski won the Mike Jackson Memorial Crate Sportsman main. Alex Payne put up a fight, chasing the winner before settling for the runner-up spot. Will Shields was third, ahead of Tommy Collins and Donnie Lawson.
Modifieds were on the card too, with Danny Johnson winning over Bobby Varin and Kyle Coffey. Steve Paine and Jim LaRock filled the top five.
Jordan Thomas won the 360 Sprint main ahead of standout wheelmen Paulie Colagiovanni and Chuck Hebing. Jonathan Preston and Jake Karklins were next.
Dylan Cecce derailed the Glenn Whritenour train in the Street Stock division. Whritenour was second, with Gene Sharpsteen, Adam DePuy and Jared Hill filling the top five.
Scott Lehman was victorious in the 4-Cylinder main ahead of Matt Irwin, Brian Grant, Derrick Puryear and Rich Sharpsteen.
Will Easling won the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Justin Eldredge, Marc Minutolo, Josh Oles and Brian Lloyd.
Brewerton
Cars filled the Brewerton Speedway pits for the first time in more than a year, and fans were treated to a barnburner of a feature.
Billy Decker posted his 68th career win at the track, charging from 13th to victory lane. A late caution period set up a seven-lap dash, with Larry Wight and Jimmy Phelps ahead of Decker. With the white flag flying, Decker’s low line paid dividends; he was scored the leader by inches. At the checkers, Decker was ahead of Wight, Phelps, Chris Hile and Tom Sears.
Alan Fink (DIRTcar Sportsman), Kyle Demo (Mod Lite) and Chuck Powelczyk (4-Cylinder) also won features.
Can-Am
After consecutive rainouts, Tim Fuller parked his No. 19 Modified in victory lane. Billy Dunn, Lance Willix, Jordan McCreadie and Carey Terrance followed.
Sid Harmer (Pro Stock), Chris Bonofski (Sportsman), Mike Greenfield (Thunderstock) and Blayden Arquette (Limited Sportsman) collected feature triumphs, also.
Utica-Rome
The grand reopening had a familiar ring. Stewart Friesen pocketed the $4,000 win in the first event contested during the Brett Deyo era, setting the stage for his weekend double that included a victory at Fonda on Saturday.
Friesen’s victory came in event No. 2 on the Thunder on the Thruway series. Matt Sheppard, Andy Bachetti, Jessica Friesen and Rocky Warner crafted top-five finishes as well.
Matt Janczuk (Sportsman), Nick Stone (Pro Stock), Clayton Dumond (Limited Sportsman) and Justin Pope (4-Cylinder) won feature races too.
SATURDAY
Land of Legends
After several attempts to get the season started, Land of Legends opened with a $2,500-to-win 35-lap Modified showcase. Matt Sheppard triumphed Erick Rudolph, Justin Haers, Peter Britten and Garrison Krenz completed the top five.
In Sportsman action, Zach Sobotka was victorious over Nick Guererri, Matt Guererri and AJ Lloyd.
Bobby Parrow picked up a 305 Sprint victory ahead of Alysha Bay, Darryl Ruggles, Brandyn Griffin and Ethan Gray.
Jimmy Grant won the 20-lap Street Stock feature over Marc Minutolo, Mike Welch, CJ Guererri and Rick Crego.
Justin Eldredge took the checkers in the Hobby Stock 15-lapper, winning over Tyler Burnell, Brian Lloyd, Jeremy Trank and Marc Minutolo.
Fulton
Tim Sears Jr. drive his Modified into victory lane. Larry Wight, Todd Root, Pat Ward and Ron Davis III rounded out the top five.
Josh Livingston won the first 25-lap Sportsman feature and Richard Murtaugh the second. Brian Knowles (Late Model), Paul DeRuyter (Novice Sportsman), Adam Buteu (4-Cylinder Demolition Derby) and Freddy White (Truck and Van Demolition Derby) posted victories, also.
Genesee
Phil Vigneri won the makeup Sportsman feature, then doubled up by winning the regularly scheduled event later in the night.
Meanwhile, John Zimmerman won the Brian Ace Memorial Street Stock feature. Other winners: Andy Gayton (Mini-Stock makeup), Dante Mancuso (Mini-Stock regular), Jake Bansmer (Novice Sportsman) and Alexis Traxler (Youth) also won.
Thunder Mountain
Eric Leet won his first Modified feature of the young season. Nick Nye, Shaun Walker, Alan Barker and Darren Smith filled out the front five.
Rusty Smith (358-Modified), Daryl Krebs (DIRTcar Crate Sportsman), Brenton Miller (600cc Modified), Damon Decker (Street Stock), Mike Morse (Factory Stock), Jeremy Hamilton (Budget Sportsman), Dom Kerchubrger (Junior Slingshot) and Taylor Wilk (Junior 600cc Mod) delivered first places in other division.
Oswego
It was a special night in Oswego for Max McLaughlin. Teammate Tyler Thompson ran out of fuel in the 50-lap Supermodified main, and McLaughlin parked the No. CraZ8 in victory lane for his first Supermodified triumph. Thompson was second, beaten to the start-finish line by a nose as he coasted to the checkers. Dave Shullick Jr., Brandon Bellinger and Jeff Abold completed the top five.
Brad Haynes (Small Block Supers), Nicholas Kinney (350 Super) triumphed in the lower division.
South Butler Car Show
South Butler Dragway will host its season-opening car show ahead of next month’s first racing event. While paving begins this week, track management is planning the meet-and-greet summer kickoff for Saturday.
Full event details and a season schedule is available on the track’s social media outlets. Look up “South Butler Dragway.”
The track races “Fun Run”-style events with four divisions on the last Sunday of June, July, August and September.