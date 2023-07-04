On the news of Fulton Speedway raining out, Paulie Colagiovanni was jubilant. Not that the young star didn’t want to race, but instead he was celebrating second career CNY Speedweek Championship.
The four-race miniseries included four $2,500-to-win races in succession, with the tour starting Wednesday night at Can-Am Raceway, then Utica-Rome Speedway and Brewerton Speedway before a finale at Fulton. Rain cut the tour to three stops, and Colagiovanni’s combined efforts of second (Can-Am), fifth (Utica-Rome) and then a victory at Brewerton paved the way for his second reign at the CNY Speedweek Champion.
At Brewerton, Jason Barney was an early race leader before Jacob Dykstra moved to the point. A red flag stoppage for Lacey Hanson offered a shuffling of the order on a restart. Colagiovanni took the lead on the restart and was on rails. With nine to go, Colagiovanni caught lapped traffic; behind him, Chuck Hebing was hounding Jason Barney for second. Hebing eventually delivered some last-lap heroics to get second place, but could not do anything with Colagiovanni. Larry Wight followed Hebing past Barney for third; Barney fell into fourth and Danny Varin was fifth.
A late caution period bunched the modified feature, erasing a nearly insurmountable Larry Wight lead. And it proved to be costly. On lap 26, Tim Sears Jr. found new life in his machine, having raced to second from 16th. He used the high line to drive past Wight, and ultimately seal the win as he went untouched to the checkers. Wight took second ahead of Chris Hile, Tom Sears Jr., and Chris Mackey. Mackey was the top finishing 358-powered modified.
Brandon Carvey won a thrilling Sportsman feature, taking the checkers over Zach Sobotka. Carvey won with a bold move to take the lead on a restart with 10 laps to go. Carvey drove deep into the corner, getting past leader Mike Button and fellow challenger Brett Sears. He was untouched through the balance as he took his second win of 2023; Button, Dorian Wahdan, and Cody Manitta completed the top five.
Zack Babcock won the Mod life feature, starting ninth on the grid. He beat eighth-place starter Kyle Demo to the lead, and won the 25-lapper with Demo giving chase from second. Brad Harris, Justin Williams and Joseph Garafolo filled the top five.
In the second stop on the CNY Speedweek tour, Danny Varin posted another Utica-Rome Speedway win. Varin pushed off fourth, and quickly flexed his muscle, taking the lead and darting off to a convincing win. Chuck Hebing scored a runner-up finish ahead of Jeff Cook, Jordan Poirier and Paulie Colagiovanni.
Sharing the marquee was the Modifieds’ Bill Shea Memorial, a 30-lap feature contested in memory of the former promoter of the speedway who passed unexpectedly last fall. It was also the second stop on the Thunder on the Thruway Series; Stewart Friesen took the win and it was worth $4,000. Friesen raced from sixth to third before the pace was halted by a massive crash.
Bobby Hackel IV was out of shape on a restart, collecting Matt Sheppard, Alex Payne, Andy Bachetti and JaMike Sowle. Following the clean up efforts, Friesen passed Willy Decker and Alan Johnson and set sail for Alex Yankowski. With 20 to go, Friesen was stalking Yankowski, and forged the race-winning pass on lap 13, and rolled off the next 25 laps without interruption or mistake.
The victory put Friesen back out front on the career win list there, but he would only stay there for 24 hours before Sheppard would tie him with his 64th URS win on Friday night.
Matt Janczuk won the 602 Sportsman feature, leading flag to flag. Tanner Warner was second ahead of Blaine Klinger. Nick Stone won the Pro Stock feature over AJ Walters and Ivan Joslin.
Can-Am Speedway’s Pabst Shootout served as the backdrop for the Empire Super Sprints’ CNY Speedweek festivities. Jordan Poirier scored the opener from the pole, leading the 25-lap main at the checkers while Paulie Colagiovanni was nipping at his heels. Shawn Donath was next, with Jason Barney and Dylan Swiernik filling the top five.
The DIRTcar Sportsman Central and North Series earned points in the 30-lap Sportsman feature, won by outside pole sitter Tyler Stevenson. Kyle Devendorf was next, with David Rogers, Nick Heywood and Tyler Corcoran rounding out the top five. Billy Dunn won the 358-Modified 30-lap feature, with Tim Fuller, Jordan McCreadie, Shaun Shaw and Ran Arbuthnot giving chase.
From here, the Empire Super Sprints will visit Freedom Motorsports Park and Woodhull Raceway for a pair of $2,000-to-win features on July 14 and July 15, respectively.
SATURDAY
At Oswego Speedway, Otto Sitterly won the ISMA/MSS Supermodified 50-lap feature, taking the checkers from the pole ahead of a charging Ben Seitz and Trent Stephens. Michael Muldoon was fourth and Rich Reid took fifth. Jesse Bearup won the Pathfinder Bank SBS feature, storming from 10th to win the 35-lap feature. Cameron Rowe was second ahead of Noah Ratcliff, Mike Bruce and Greg O’Connor. Josh Sokolic won the 350 Supers feature, winning the 25-lap main after starting seventh. Jason Spaulding fell from the pole to rank second in the main, followed by Kyle Perry, Dave Cliff and Nick Barzee.
Genesee Speedway and Fulton Speedway each rained out.
The Fulton Speedway will return to action this Saturday, featuring DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, Novice Sportsman, Hobby Stocks and the Dirt Modified Nostalgia Tour. Adult general admission is $15 and full details are posted on FultonSpeedway.com. Genesee Speedway will open again July 8, hosting the 30-lap $1,000-to-win Brian Ace Memorial for Street Stocks, along with a regular card. It will also be autograph night. For more details, visit genesee-speedway.com.
Land of Legends Raceway was scheduled to be off in lieu of Monday’s Super DIRTcar Series race. This Saturday, Land of Legends Raceway’s card will include the Big Block Modifieds, Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks, and the New Legends Sportsman. Adult admission is $15. A full schedule of events is posted on landoflegendsraceway.com.
FRIDAY
Utica-Rome also hosted their regular weekly program on Friday night, the day after the Bill Shea Memorial. Matt Sheppard rallied from a rough crash on Thursday to win the regularly scheduled show, paying $4,000. With his 64th win there, Sheppard is again tied with Stewart Friesen atop the Utica-Rome Speedway all-time win list.
Sheppard started third and rolled to the win in the 30-lap Thunder on the Thruway series showcase, storming to the lead and leaving Billy Decker and Andy Bachetti chasing the potent No. 9s. Willy Decker and Alex Payne filled the top five. Thursday, Sheppard blew an engine and then totaled a racecar in a wreck. His run at Utica-Rome featured a car powered by a new Wegner Automotive 434-inch power plant.
Payton Talbot won the 602 Sportsman feature ahead of Matt Janczuk and Allan Hodge; Mike Richmond and Chip Constantino followed. AJ Walters won the Pro Stock feature, holding off Bret Belden and Ivan Joslin. Nick Stone and Josh Coonradt filled the top five. Nick Zielinski won the limited sportsman feature. Corey Valade won the four-cylinder feature.
At Outlaw Speedway, Cory Costa won the modified feature. Brian Fish scored his second Sportsman feature of the year. In full-fendered action, Ray Hyer posted his fourth four-cylinder win of the year. Willy Easling tallied a win in the Hobby Stock main and Shane Wolf Jr. won his sixth the Street Stock feature. Tim Grady scored a win in the Rookie Sportsman feature and Gavin Hall won the youth four-cylinder feature.
Can-Am was scheduled to be off.