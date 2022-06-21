The Super DIRTcar Series will host a pair of events before the end of June.
The tour will head off to Albany-Saratoga Speedway, racing a 71-lap feature on June 24 before trekking back to the Land of Legends Raceway June 30 for the Stars and Stripes 76.
The date in Malta, NY is the follow-up to the Memorial Day double-header. Stewart Friesen posted a win in Weedsport Speedway’s Heroes Remembered 100 and then the King of Spring 100 at Lebanon Valley fell in favor of LJ Lombardo.
Thus far, there has not been a repeat winner on the Super DIRTcar Series trail.
Last season, Mike Mahaney posted a win in the lone stop at Albany-Saratoga. This edition will boast a $7,500 winner’s share. Anthony Perrego won during the OktoberFAST festivities in 2020, and Demetrios Drellos (September 21) and Friesen (June 25) split wins in 2019. Friesen added SDS wins in 2016 and 2018. The Series had at least one stop at Albany-Saratoga since 2012; Jimmy Horton won the inaugural stop in 1984, and the first return to Malta was won by Billy Decker in 2005. It would be seven years before Bobby Varin would win the opener to the current streak, taking the checkers in 2012’s return. Brett Hearn (2013), Danny Johnson (2014), Jimmy Phelps (2015) and Tim McCreadie (2017) have also won tour dates at Albany-Saratoga.
Turning attention closer to home, Land of Legends Raceway will host the SDS in a 76-lap prelude to the Independence Day holiday, paying $7,600 to win. The combined DIRTcar Sportsman Series will also be in action, with the stars of the Central and West trails converging at the Ontario County half-mile.
Land of Legends Raceway has served as the backdrop for nearly 50 SDS events, dating back to 1980, when Lou Lazzaro won the first contested trail race on July 23. Mike McLaughlin won the second that year, taking the checkers on September 6.
Last year, Peter Britten won the first of two features contested on August 4, with Stewart Friesen winning the evening program. Matt Sheppard won in 2020 and 2019, and swept the July 2 and May 20 events in 2015. Danny Johnson scored a win in 2018, and Tim Fuller tallied a win in 2016. Sheppard’s 2015 sweep marked the return of the series to the oval, having a hiatus between 2012 and 2015. Danny Johnson won in 2012. Only twice in history has a driver won three straight SDS stops at the Ontario County Fairgrounds; Steve Paine (1999-2001) won three over three years while Bob McCreadie swept two events in 1993 and added his third straight in August 1994.
Britten scored a win this past weeked at Land of Legends Raceway, topping Justin Haers and Erick Rudolph for his first win of the year at the half-mile. James Sweeting and Kevin Root were following in the top five. Alysha Bay won the CRSA Sprint Series main ahead of regular front-runners Darryl Ruggles and Jason Whipple. Trevor Years and Jordan Hutton followed in the back half of the top five. Popular sportsman driver Frank Guererri Jr. took the 25-lap victory over Dalton Martin and Matt Guererri. Paul Guererri and Tyler Corcoran were next. Mike Welch took the 20-lap Street stock feature ahead of Rick Crego and Carl Johnson. Tyler Burnell edged out Frank Burnell to win the Hobby Stock feature ahead of Brian Lloyd, and Greenly George won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
The LOLR regulars will have one more tune up ahead of the Super DIRTcar Series event, racing June 25 in the Mid-Season Championships.
TOURING SERIES
Danny Varin celebrated a win Thursday night in the Kevin Ward Memorial, winning the Empire Super Sprints tour stop on the asphalt at Evans Mills Raceway. Matt Tanner took second while Kelly Hebing raced to third. The ESS troops will contest the popular CNY Speedweek starting June 29-July 2, racing four consecutive $2,500-to-win events at Can-Am Speedway, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Brewerton and then Fulton ahead of a stop at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown July 9.
Varin added a second win on the weekend, taking the checkers at Utica-Rome Speedway over Jordan Poirier and Shawn Donath at Utica-Rome Speedway. Davie Franek and Jordan Thomas filled Friday night’s top five. The Patriot Sprint Tour will race next June 25, at Fonda Speedway.
Phil Vigneri III won the 35-lap DIRTcar Sportsman feature at Genesee Speedway, celebrating the Light Up the Night for Kenzie. Ryan Barrett was second ahead of Jim Harbison, Billy Bleich and Cameron Tuttle. Vigneri led wire-to-wire.
FRIDAY
At Brewerton Speedway, Larry Wight picked up the win. Gil Tegg and Wight were racing in traffic and having a dandy battle before a caution period with nine to go cleared the slower cars out of the way. From there, Wight whipped around Tegg on the high side and motored to the win; Tegg held for second ahead of Tim Sears Jr., Chad Phelps and Ronnie Davis III. Dale Caswell won the DIRTcar Sportsman main ahead of Alan Fink and Amy Holland; Tucker Halliday won the Mod Lite main and Chris Bonoffski won the four-cylinder feature.
At Can-Am Raceway, Ryan Bartlett won the 358-Modified feature over Tim Fuller and Taylor Caprara. The opening lap was red flagged when a wild wreck sent six competitors to the pits with damage; Jack Meeks spun in front of the field and a melee ensued. Jamie Brown won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature from the pole, taking the 20-lapper over Tyler Corcoran and Eric Nier. Bruno Richard won the ProStock main from the pole, as well. Jordan Bennett (Crate Sprints), Paul DeRuyter (Limited Sportsman), and Tony Frezzo (Thundercar) earned class wins.
Class rookie Alex Payne tallied his third modified win of the year at Outlaw Speedway, winning a thriller over Bobby Varin. At the line, Payne’s margin of victory was a thin 25-thousandths (.025) of a second. Steve Paine was third ahead of Jeff Daugherty and Danny Johnson. Chris Fisher posted his first win of the season in the American Race Sportsman division, with Dale Welty and Brian Fish following. Tim Guild logged his first win of the season in the Hoosier Tire Sportsman main, topping AJ Lloyd and Blake Parsons. CJ Guererri earned his first win of 2022 in the Street Stock division; Glenn Whritenour was scored second but was disqualified for an engine infraction. Jared Hill was tallied third. Phil Yaw posted his first win of the season in the Hobby Stock main, and also won the King of the Ring elimination challenge. Brian Lloyd was next, followed by Marc Minutolo. Jayson Smart won the four-cylinder main by nearly eight seconds over Brian Avery and Craig DeCamp. Chelsea Beebe won the 600cc modified feature and Gavin Hall scored the youth four-cylinder win.
Matt Sheppard scored his fifth 30-lap Modified feature at Utica-Rome Speedway, and his 53rd all time. This has closed the nearly-unstoppable Sheppard within six wins of the all-time win lead, and adds to his point lead in the division with his seventh straight top two showing. Billy Decker was second ahead of Rocky Warner while Alan Johnson and Andy Bachetti filled the top five. Payton Talbot topped Chris Mackey in the Sportsman feature, leading Matt Janczuk, Mike Richmond and Rocco Leone to the stripe. Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock feature ahead of Bret Belden and Ivan Joslin. Zach Welch won the limited sportsman feature, while Corey Valade won the four-cylinder main.
At Chemung Speedrome, Jimmy Zacharias scored the win in the Modified division. Jim House won the Super Stock main. Randy Mathews (hobby stock), Nick Robinson (four-cylinder), Chase Sinsabaugh (Bandolero Bandit) and Joey Allowatt (Bandolero Outlaw) took class wins.
SATURDAY
At Fulton Speedway, Marshall Hurd scored a popular win. Hurd was fourth going into the weekend’s action, pairing several good runs in the modified division but like every other driver in the class, had not visited victory lane. Tim Sears Jr. had controlled the modified ranks, winning every feature contested there this year. Hurd changed those fortunes, winning by more than two seconds over Ron Davis III for his first career modified win while cashing in on the bounty on Sears. Dave Marcuccilli, Larry Wight and Todd Root filled the top five. Davis had taken the lead for a lap, but contact drew yellow flags on consecutive laps, and Hurd had gathered himself up to establish the winning margin. Sears had stopped for a moment following contact with Larry Wight, but continued to the finish. Kyle Devendorf won the first of two 25-lap DIRTcar Sportsman features, with Amy Holland and Brandon Carvey following; Ryan Dolbear won the second over Tony Finch and Rocky Grosso. Russ Marsden won the Hobby Stock feature over Jim Evans and Ron Marsden. Jason Parkhurst won the Novice Sportsman main and Dan Dennis won the Trailer Race.
At Genesee Speedway, Jeremy Wonderling won the RUSH Late model feature over Jimmy Johnson and JJ Mazur. The Pro Mod special was won by Dennis Lunger with Steve Dixon and Adam Ashcroft in tow. Dennis Cummings won the street stock feature over Mike Kelly and Tommy Kemp. The Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial 25-lap Mini Stock main went to James Gayton, ahead of Cole Susice and Olivia Coniber. Greenley George (Novice Sportsman) and Bryson Hill (youth four-cylinder) earned wins, as well.
At Oswego, the small block supers and the 350 supers enjoyed twin features. Dan Kapuscinski won the initial 20-lapper over Noah Ratcliff and Russ Brown; it was the third straight for Kapuscinski. The second went to Tim Proud, and Kapuscinski was chasing at the line while seeking his fourth in a row; Noah Ratcliff was third. The first of two 350 Supers twin 25s fell in favor of 16-year old Chase Locke, posting his first career win over Dave Cliff and Kyle Perry. Tyler Thompson tallied the second, with Cliff again following in second ahead of Dalton Doyle.
Thunder Mountain’s racing program was canceled due to a family medical emergency.