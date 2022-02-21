Jimmy Phelps helped Heinke-Baldwin Racing to the 2022 DIRTcar Nationals Championship, leading the 50-lap finale at Volusia Speedway Park wire to wire. The win was worth $6,000.
Phelps was notably gobsmacked after the win.
“I got to be honest, it’s kind of shocking,” Phelps said after the race. “We typically come down here to just run respectfully. We never really felt like we had a handle on this place. We unloaded really good and kept tweaking and getting better and better and better from there. It was fun.”
Phelps pieced together a masterful week, running consistently in the top six before surging at the end of the five-day series. Phelps was fourth, second, sixth, second and then the winner. Entering the final night, Phelps was down five points in the overall standings to teammate Max McLaughlin. However, with valuable points to be had during qualifying events, Phelps set fast time and won his heat race. These factors combined helped Phelps enter the feature one-point up on McLaughlin, and Phelps drew the pole for the main.
From there, Phelps stormed off to the lead and Adam Pierson eventually fell to Matt Sheppard’s pressure to take second. Then Sheppard chewed into the mammoth lead, patrolling the inside as the track began to take rubber. Sheppard closed within two car lengths, and then the rest of the top five began to fall into lock-step formation on the inside line.
With the track taking rubber, tire choice became a factor. Only 10 laps in, Kyle Coffey suffered a flat right rear. A series of blown tires helped keep Phelps out of slower traffic, and the track situation allowed Phelps more control over the pace.
In the closing laps, Sheppard and Williamson suffered blown tires, and in victory lane, Phelps’ right rear was ground smooth, with nary a trace of tread. Larry Wight could see the issues developing on the cars ahead of him, and waited for the opportunity.
Wight admitted he could see Sheppard’s right rear coming apart, showing a white patch of the underlying canvas as the rubber eroded away with several laps left. Williamson was in a similar situation. Wight took second ahead of Friesen, Mike Mahaney and Rich Scagliotta. Williamson fell to seventh, Britten was 10th and McLaughlin was 17th. Sheppard was 25th.
As winners, the five drivers — Phelps, McLaughlin, Williamson, Britten and Friesen — combined to make history over the week. It is the first time there were five different winners during the DIRTcar Nationals in 51 years of running.
The 2022 Super DIRTcar Series championship chase will start next month, with the season-opening events at Atomic Speedway planned for March 25-26.
Max McLaughlin and Jimmy Phelps paired for the first Heinke-Baldwin racing top two sweep since 2015 in the fourth night of racing. McLaughlin drew the front for the 30-lap main Friday, side by side with Demetrios Drellos. Drellos battled to the lead, and then Mat Williamson slipped past for second. With the first three nights of racing ending in frustration, McLaughlin immediately began to worry about missing the setup. Point leader Peter Britten slowed with a broken shock, slowing the pace. A second quick caution period for Matt Sheppard’s flat tire ordered the field again, with McLaughlin this time pulling ahead of Drellos down the back stretch. With six to go, Britten suffered a flat tire, drawing a final caution. Williamson was called for jumping the restart and was penalized a position. Phelps took the restart next to McLaughlin, and settled in for second behind McLaughlin over the final circuits. With Britten’s troubles on Night 4, McLaughlin moved to the point lead for the week-long DIRTcar Nationals standings. Friesen was pulled away to focus on the NASCAR Truck Series race, leaving Williamson and Phelps five points behind McLaughlin and Britten down 18. Williamson took third ahead of Wight and Marc Johnson.
Stewart Friesen, Max McLaughlin and Mat Williamson battled in the third feature of the week, a 30-lap affair that Williamson and the Buzz Chew team were eyeing like the lucrative Billy Whittaker Cars 200. Williamson was in the back half of the top 10 for two straight races during the DIRTcar Nationals, and rallied focus and calculated decisions to improve. Friesen moved to the lead with a bold move early on, but Williamson’s momentum allowed a healthy counter. When the pace was slowed for a caution, Friesen matched pace with Williamson’s high line. On lap 17, Friesen threw a slide job, but the high line momentum again paid for Williamson. Then, McLaughlin entered the picture, slipping past Friesen for second before edging ahead of Williamson. Again leaning on the momentum line, Williamson went to the lead for the final time with eight laps remaining in the 30-lap feature. His win kept the international streak going with two Canadians and an Australian visiting Volusia’s victory lane in each of the first three Super DIRTcar Series’ DIRTcar National features. It was Williamson’s third win in the sunshine state. McLaughlin was second ahead of a surging Peter Britten, Matt Sheppard was fourth and Friesen fell back to fifth.
Peter Britten won the second feature of the week, scoring a dramatic victory in the 30-lap main over Jimmy Phelps. With one to go, Britten was two car lengths behind the leader. Britten threw his modified into the first turn, braving the rough inside terrain to draw even with Phelps. The launch off the corner allowed Britten to emerge with the lead, but he skated high in the third turn. Phelps edged back ahead, but Britten roared off the top of turn four to take the win at the line. Phelps redrew on the pole next to Stewart Friesen, who was seeking his second win in as many nights. Britten was next to Jack Lehner, who was rebounding from an accident in a qualifying heat in the opening night of the DIRTcar Nationals. Phelps looked good for the middle part of the feature, but Britten’s closing charge paid off with a .025-second win. Lehner was third behind Phelps, with Kyle Coffey and Larry Wight rounding out the top five.
The first night of racing was delayed by weather, pushing the kick off to early Wednesday morning. Popular star Stewart Friesen came out on top after an epic battle with Peter Britten. Following a lap 14 restart, the duo traded dive-bomb passes and slide jobs. Britten and Friesen were trading the top spot back and forth in traffic before Britten hit a turn one rut and launched into a wheelie. Britten cracked the throttle to gather the car, allowing Friesen to move ahead and seal the win in the opening feature. The win was Friesen’s 10th DIRTcar Nationals win. Britten held second ahead of Max McLaughlin, Jimmy Phelps and Rich Scagliotta.
In testing last week, Demetrios Drellos posted the fastest lap of the 41 entries, circling Volusia Speedway Park in 17.290 seconds.
Elite Short Track Super Series event this weekend in Gaffney, SCCherokee Speedway in Gaffney will serve as the backdrop for the Rebel 50, the first of six ‘Elite’ Short Track Super Series events paying at least $25,000-to-win, $1,000 for 16th and $500 to start. Qualifying will be on February 25, with the big/small blocks racing in 20-lap, $1,000-to-win qualifying races ahead of Saturday’s 50-lap main. The crate 602s will be on hand as well, racing in a 30-lap feature Saturday worth $2,000-to-win. Their heat races on Friday will be $500 to win and 15 laps in length. In all, there will be more than $80,000 in prize money on the line.
This is the second time the series has visited Cherokee, with Stewart Friesen taking the last modified checkers in May 2020; Tim Hartman won the sportsman portion of the twinbill.
Larry Wight won the Sunshine Swing championship after the final day of racing was rained out last week at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.). Dylan Madsen won the Sportsman Sunshine Swing championship. Matt Sheppard won the opening race among the modifieds, with Steve Davis taking the crate sportsman checkers. Wight took the second night of modified racing, and Scott Hitchens scored the 602 win. The third night of racing was won by Mike Maresca, and Michael Ballestero won the sportsman main. Day 4 at All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Fla. rained out.
Almost more notably, extensive technical violations were found through the week as the Short Track Super Series crew dove deep into the sportsman division. The elaborate look put the racers on notice. The feedback was generally positive on the series’ social media feeds as the move is expected to help clean up the crate ranks.
Fulton and Brewerton host annual kickoff party March 26Fulton and Brewerton speedways will host the March Meltdown 2022 Season Kick Off Party at RFH Hideaway, on Route 57 south of Fulton Speedway, March 26. Festivities kick off at 7:30 pm.
Officials will be discussing the upcoming season, and distribute 2021 point fund monies. The Super DIRTcar Series race from Atomic will be aired live. Dress is casual, and there is no RSVP or cost to attend.
Fulton will open April 23 with practice from 2-4 p.m. and then a $2,000-to-win enduro. The Highbank Holdup will follow April 29-30, welcoming the DIRTcar Sportsman Series and ESS Sprints Friday before the DIRTcar 358-Modified series takes to the track Saturday.
Brewerton wll open May 6, featuring the big blocks.
