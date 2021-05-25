Memorial Day Weekend offers a trove of racing action. With schedules jumbled by a near-total absence of races 2020, this coming weekend’s activities are highlighted by the first of two Classic Weekends, the re-opening of Weedsport Speedway and the Empire Super Sprints first double-header weekend.
Weedsport Speedway roars back to life May 30 as the Super DIRTcar Series contests the Heroes Remembered 100. Lebanon Valley Speedway will follow up on May 31, hosting their Mr. Dirt Track 100.
Max McLaughlin scored the win in the last event contested at Weedsport, winning during OktoberFAST last fall. He also is hoping to leverage the momentum off his first Supermodifed win at Oswego, translating that into series success and a fruitful venture at Super DIRT Week this October in Oswego. The Heroes Remembered 100 will pay the winner $7,500.
Erick Rudolph won the 2019 Heroes Remembered 100, and Stewart Friesen won it in 2018.
Lebanon Valley has hosted one SuperDIRTcar Series event each season dating back to 2001. Kenny Tremont has won the last two series stops (2019, ‘18) with Brett Hearn (2017, ‘14, 12), JR Heffner (‘11, 10) Matt Sheppard (‘16), Stewart Friesen (‘15) an Andy Bachetti (‘13) posting wins over the last decade. The Mr. DIRT Track event boasts a $13,500 purse.
At present, Stewart Friesen leads the points chase on the heels of three wins. Mike Mahaney is next, 70 points back and Max McLaughlin is third, trailing by 76 points. Matt Sheppard and Tim Sears Jr. are tied for fourth, facing a 78 point deficit.
Additional details are available on SuperDIRTcarSeries.com
Fresh off their visit to Thunder Mountain, The Empire Super Sprints will contest a Memorial Day double this weekend, racing at Brewerton Speedway Friday night and then Fulton Speedway Saturday.
Friday’s program is set for a 7:30 p.m. start time, with Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. Both shows are booked for $2,000 to win.
Jason Barney won at Thunder Mountain, racing to the checkers ahead of Davie Franek and Billy VanInwegen.
Additional details are online at EmpireSuperSprints.com.
Oswego Speedway was scheduled to be off this past weekend. Looking ahead, the rescheduled 64th International Classic will be contested Memorial Day Weekend.
Practice is set for May 27, from 5 pm to 9 pm. May 28 will include the Pole Day events and The New York Super Stocks and New York Compacts championship events.
The 64th Classic Weekend will conclude May 29. The 350 Supers 50-lapper will be at 3:15 pm. The Small Block Supers Classic 75 is set for 5 pm, and the International Classic 200 for the Supermodifieds is booked for a 7 pm start time.
Additional information is online at www.oswegospeedway.com
FRIDAYBrewertonAt Brewerton, Mike Maresca won his first DIRTcar Modified feature at the ‘D-Shaped Dirt Demon.’ Maresca secured the lead on lap 4, and endured several early restarts before battling in three-wide lapped traffic to best Jimmy Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. Billy Decker and Larry Wight earned top five showings. Chris Mackey won the DIRTcar Sportsman main over Amy Holland and Alan Fink. Justin Williams won the Mod Lites feature, and Chuck Powelczyk won the four-cylinder feature.
Can-AmBilly Dunn posted a dominant win in the DIRTcar 358-Modified feature. Tim Fuller was chasing and Tyler Meeks was third ahead of Preston Forbes and Dylan Zacharias. Tyler Corcoran scored a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman main, winning over Taylor Caprara and Gavin Eisele. Burton Ward won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature. Steve Smith (Thunderstocks) and Paul DeRuyter (Limited Sportsman) also picked up wins.
OutlawRacing was stopped during the American Racer Tire Sportsman feature following a heavy crash. Ajay Potrzewbowski was involved, but the track reported Saturday Potrzebowski is sore and banged up, but home.
The Sportsman Feature and the Street Stock features will be contested at a later time.
Kyle Coffey won the Modified feature ahead of Phil Vigneri III and Bobby Varin. Steve Paine and Jim LaRock completed the top five. Jared Zimbardi won the 360 Sprint feature, topping Jonathan Preston and Craig Lane. Scott Holcomb and Jason Barney posted top five efforts. Alex Payne won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature ahead of Potrzebowski Jr. and AJ Lloyd. Kenneth Evans won the four-cylinder feature over Mike Stone and Matt Irwin. Justin Eldredge picked up the victory in the Hobby Stock main, topping Joshua Oles and Marc Minutolo.
On Tuesday, Steve Paine scored a popular victory in Short Track Super Series action. Mike Mahaney chased Paine at the line in the 50-lapper, with Anthony Perrergo racing to third. It marked Paine’s first win in Short Track Super Series action, secured by less than a car-length at the line, and he is the 32nd different winner in tour history. The win paid $5,250.
Utica-RomeJessica Friesen became the first woman to win a Modified race at Utica-Rome Speedway Friday night, winning her first-ever Modified feature. Previously, Friesen had a successful sprint car career and a championship-winning stint in Sportsman action at UR-S. Matt Sheppard was second ahead of Andy Bachetti, Alan Johnson and David Schilling.
Matt Janczuk won the 25-lap Sportsman main. Chad Edwards and Brian Calabrese followed. Nick Stone topped Jim Normoyle to win the Pro Stock feature. Clayton Dumond won the Limited Sportsman feature. Justin Pope won the four-cylinder main.
SATURDAYFultonAt Fulton, Tim Sears Jr. won the 35-lap Modified feature over Ben Bushaw and Dave Marcucilli. Dylan Zacharias and Joe Shields were next. Matt Janczuk won the first of two Sportsman features with Wade Chrisman and Tyler Corcoran chasing. Mike Phelps won the latter, with Chris Mackey and Josh Amodio ringing up podium efforts. Chris Fleming won the Late Model Feature and Brett Sears collected the novice sportsman checkers.
Land of LegendsMatt Sheppard pulled down a $2,000 payday with a win at Land of Legends Speedway Saturday night. Justin Haers was next, while Albany-Saratoga winner Peter Britten was third. Erick Rudolph and Tim Fuller rounded out the top five. In Sportsman action, Matt Guererri put his ride in victor lane while holding off Zach Payne, Zach Sobotka, Paul Guererri and Frank Guererri Jr. Bobby Parrow scored another 305 sprint win over Jeff Trombley and Trevor Years. Darryl Ruggles just missed a podium showing and David Ferguson was fifth. Jimmy Grant won the Street Stock main ahead of Mike Welch and Dennis Cummings. Tyler Burnell won the Hobby Stock feature with Josh Oles and Justin Eldredge in tow.
GeneseeDave DuBois and Bill Holmes split a double-feature for the Late Models at Genesee. DuBois won the hold-over 25-lapper from May 1. Jimmy Johnson and Paul Grigsby were next, with Bill Holmes racing to fourth ahead of Doug Ricotta. Holmes improved to race winner in the regularly scheduled action; JJ Mazur and Jimmy Johnson finished second and third ahead of Grigsby and Ricotta.
Austin Susice won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Brandon Michaud and Phil Vigneri II. Bill Taylor won the Street Stock main. Dante Mancuso won the mini stock feature, while Jake Bansmer (novice sportsman) and Alexis Traxler (youth division) posted divisional wins.
Thunder MountainBilly Decker scored the modified win at Thunder Mountain, winning the co-headline event as the Empire Super Sprints Returned to the Center Lisle oval. Decker had his hands full with Jimmy Zacharias and Nick Nye; Ryan Jordan and Matt Meade followed. Rusty Smith won the DIRTcar 358 modified feature over Tom Collins, Jordan McCreadie, Meade and Billy Dunn. Brian White posted a win in the DIRTcar Sportsman main, topping Will Eastman and Brandon Carvey. Rich Talada and Alan Fink earned top five credits. Chelcie Beebe won the 600cc modified feature, Jeremy Hamilton scored the budget sportsman victory and Liam Zacharias (Junior Slingshot) and Tyler Paige (Junior 600 mods) earned division wins.
