Land of Legends Raceway heads into the final points event for the Modified contingent this weekend.
The oval had this past Saturday off, playing host to the final night of the SummerFAST mini-series Thursday night.
The Ontario County Fairgrounds will crown their Modified champion on a double-points night Saturday. Justin Haers picked up a win two Saturdays ago, and his three wins at LOLR ties Alan Johnson for the most there this season. Haers has finished in the top five 13 out of 14 starts, and has not finished outside the top 10 this season.
All told, Haers has accumulated 833 points, enough for a 48-point edge on main rival Peter Britten (785 points); Britten has won once this year at LOLR, and has been struck by bad luck in the midst of several strong runs. Johnson is third, with 745 points, and Tim Fuller (2 wins, 702 points) and Kyle Coffey (635 points) fills the top five in the standings.
The season has a few weeks remaining beyond Modified Double Points Night.
Traditionally, DIRTcar sanctioned tracks conclude their regular season Labor Day Weekend. The Modifieds are ending a week earlier in lieu of Lebanon Valley Speedway's Mr. Dirt Track USA event September 3, which is part of the Super DIRTcar Series.
However, the Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stock and Hobby Stock champions will be crowned September 3.
The Hobby Stock, Street Stock and Sportsman divisions will conclude the same day at LOLR, and the DIRtcar Sportsman division will serve as the final Gerald Haers Memorial Qualifier. Matt Guererri leads the Sportsman division ranks, having won three times. He has amassed 752 points on the heels of nine top fives in 15 starts; Guererri has logged 14 top 10 finishes in 15 starts. Zach Sobotka has had a quiet season, relying on consistency. Sobotka has one win and five top fives, along with 13 top 10s in 15 starts; he is 14 points behind Guererri with two weeks to go. Tyler Corcoran has three wins and is currently third (731 points), only 21 off Guererri's lead total. Nick Guererri (1 win, 710 points) and Paul Guererri (707 points) have top five spots.
Darryl Ruggles four wins is the most by any driver leading a division, and second-most among drivers at Land of Legends this season. He has 11 top fives in 12 starts, and has a 42-point edge over Alysha Bay in the 305 Sprint standings. Bay has won once, and ranked among the top five eight times in 12 starts; like Ruggles, Bay has 11 top 10s this year. Jason Whipple is third with 560 points, followed by Bobby Parrow (3 wins, 552 points) and Trevor Years (540 points).
All time fender division win leader Mike Welch has won three times in the Street Stock ranks, and has not finished outside the top five in 13 starts. That translates to a 756 point total, and a 64-point lead over Carl Johnson (3 wins). Rick Crego is next, with 628 points and 12 top ten finishes in 12 starts. Marc Minutolo is next, with 598 points, and Adam DePuy is fifth, with a win and 575 points thus far.
Frank Burnell Jr. is on top of the Hobby Stock chase, winning once but he has not finished outside the top five in 13 starts. He's compiled 762 points, 76 markers better than current runner-up and two-time winner Tyler Burnell. Justin Elredge is third with 654 points and two wins, followed by Wayne Ellison (5 wins, 648 points), and Nate Peckham (1 win, 508 points).
Psat the Labor Day holiday, the season will include the Full Fender Frenzy and Les Whyte Shootout (September 10) and will conclude with the Gerald Haers Memorial September 16-17. The Empire Super Sprints and Sportsman division will headline the Friday (September 16) program, followed by the 100-lap, $10,000-to-win Modified memorial race the next day. Sportsman will be on the card for that race night, as well.
TOURING SERIES
The Super DIRTcar Series' SummerFAST series contested three of the four scheduled nights, with Fulton Speedway's program falling to rain. Matt Sheppard stayed hot, winning the miniseries Championship with wins at Brewerton Speedway and Land of Legends Raceway. The win at LOLR was his 87th career modified win there. Dalton Martin scored his first career Sportsman victory in the penultimate Gerald Haers Memorial Qualifier the same night.
Featured Content
At LOLR, Sheppard started on the pole via the redraw, and was on point for 60 laps, leading runner-up Adam Pierson by three seconds at the line. Jimmy Phelps was followed by Mat Williamson and Kyle Coffey. Phelps improved nine spots to score the podium finish. Sheppard also won from the pole at Brewerton on Tuesday, holding off Tom Sears Jr. at the line by .88-seconds. Peter Britten raced to third; both Sears Jr. and Britten improved seven spots to take podium finishes. Mat Williamson was fourth and Tim Sears Jr. moved up seven spots to secure fifth. At Monday's Hall of Fame 100, Jimmy Phelps took the win over Mike Mahaney and Sheppard, with Sheppard moving up eight spots to finish third. Dave Marcuccilli was fourth ahead of Chris Hile.
Sheppard won his 10th of the year last week at Utica-Rome Speedway, a day after winning the SDS date at the Orange County Fair Speedway, where he pocketed the 75-lap, $17,500-to-win anniversary race, celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the oval.
Before the Mr. Dirt Track USA event on Labor Day Weekend, the SDS will visit Ransomville; the annual Summer Nationals are booked for August 24.
The All Star Circuit of Champions toured the Empire State this weekend. Brent Marks topped Danny Dietrich at Outlaw Speedway on Friday. No other results from Friday were posted following an issue with the Outlaw Speedway Facebook page. Justin Peck won at Utica-Rome on Saturday; Tyler Courtney and Brent Marks followed. The series' Sunday date was rained out at Weedsport.
SATURDAY
Due to space limitations, the results from Land of Legends Raceway were omitted last week. Justin Haers (Modified), Matt Guererri (Sportsman), Johnny Kolosek (305 Sprint), Mike Welch (Street Stock), and Nathan Peckham (Hobby Stock) earned wins August 13.
Oswego Speedway celebrated their annual Teal Out program. Danny Kapuscinki capped a phenomenal season with a Small Block Supers win. His seventh of the year was capped by his 2022 track championship honors. Dave Cliff won his first 350 Supers main, topping Ryan Battle and Jeffrey Battle. Jeff Abold stormed from ninth to win the Supermodified feature over Ryan Locke and Dave Danzer. Last week, Mike Ordway won the winged supers main, with Locke winning in the 350s.
Ron Greek won his first CRSA Sprint main at Thunder Mountain Speedway over Dalton Herrick and Peter Dance. Matt Meade won the modified feature. Connor Sellars took the DIRTcar 358-modified win. Cody Jackson bested Alan Fink to score the DIRTcar Sportsman victory. Doug Windhausen (600 modified), Jerry Lobdell (Street Stock), Jason Rhodes (Factory Stock) and Greg Morgan (open vs. crate sportsman) earned class wins.
Utica-Rome Speedway raced on Saturday, and by finishing fourth, Alex Yankowski pulled down the Thunder on the Thruway Series championship. Larry Wight won the feature, ahead of Billy Decker and Matt Sheppard. Matt Janczuk won the Sportsman main, besting Payton Talbot and Chris Mackey. Talbot took the Sportsman Thunder on the Thruway Series title. Beau Ballard won the Pro Stock feature; Nick Stone secured the Pro Stock Thunder on the Thruway Championship.
Fulton Speedway elected to drop their weekend action in lieu of the SummerFAST date and the busy weekend. Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off.
FRIDAY NIGHT
Friday night at Brewerton, Chris Hile won the modified feature following a battle with Jackson Gill. Tim Sears Jr was third. Hile retakes the point lead with the win. Alan Fink scored the Sportsman victory. Joe Isabell won the Mod Lite main and Chris Bonoffski took the four-cylinder Super Stock main.
Due to space limitations, Outlaw Speedway's first time winners were omitted. Shane Wolfe won the 33-lap Gene Depuy Memorial. The street stock win was Wolfe's first of the year at Outlaw. Cory Costa took his first win of the year in the modifieds. Ben Feldman scored his first American Racer Sportsman feature. Nick Guererri won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman 25-lap main. Ted Morseman took his first four-cylinder win and Bradley Morseman won the youth four-cylinder feature. James Randall was the only driver returning to victory lane, taking his seventh win of the year in the 600cc modified feature. Due to time, the Hobby Stock feature did not take the track on August 12.
Can-Am Raceway was scheduled to be off.