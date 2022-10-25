Three DIRTcar Championship chases concluded this weekend.

Brockville Ontario Speedway hosted the season finale for the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Stocks and DIRTcar Sportsman divisions.

Chris Raabe topped Tim Fuller and Corey Wheeler to win the 100-lap 358 Modified feature. Bobby Herrington won the DIRTcar Sportsman 50-lapper over Sam Charland and Kevin Fetterly Jr. won the 30-lap Pro Stock feature over Aiden Fletcher and Kevin Sbourin.

During the Super DIRT Week festivities, Bruno Richard clinched the DIRTcar Pro Stock Championship. On the heels of the weekend's action at Brockville, Dave Marcucilli and Cody McPherson solidified their title chases in DIRTcar 358 and DIRTcar Sportsman action, respectively.

Marcucilli is a former DIRTcar Sportsman division champion, and took the title by 28 points over Lance Willix. He was 12th at Brockville's Fall Nationals.

McPherson racked up 12 wins en route to the title, including a win in the Chevrolet Performance 75 at Super DIRT Week. He finished fourth in the 50-lap Sportsman season finale at Brockville. He finished with 12 points in hand over Zach Sobotka, winning twice on the tour.

Richard will be retiring after the conclusion of the 2022 season. He won four times, scored a track championship and won the DIRTcar Rookie of the Year title and will finish with two DIRTcar Pro Stock series championships in just three years of racing. He finished with 62 points over Luke Horning in the 2022 title chase, winning once.

The DIRTcar Pro Stocks and DIRTcar Sportsman will be part of the three-day World Short Track Championships at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ahead of the World Finals. The event will offer a total purse of more than $120,000 over the three days of racing, welcoming 10 divisions and more than 300 cars.

On Thursday October 27, time trials will lock the top 10 into 20-lap features for the Pro 604 Late Models, NE (DIRTcar) Sportsman, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and NE (DIRTcar) Pro Stocks. Friday's program will include the DIRTcar Pro Stock heats, along with heats and last-chance races for Street Stocks, 602 and Pro 604 Late Models, DIRTcar Pro Stocks, UMP Mods, Crate Mods, ThunderBombers and Mini Stocks. The FWD/Sport Compact feature will be 15 laps. On Saturday, final last-chance races will be contested ahead of the features for the DIRTcar Pro Stocks (25 laps), DIRTcar Sportsman (30 laps), Pro 604 (30 laps) and 602 Late Models (25 laps), UMP Mods (30 laps), Street Stocks (20 laps), Crate Mods (25 laps), ThunderBombers (20 laps), Mini Stocks (25 laps) and FWD/Sport Compact (15 laps).

Sunday is set aside as a rain date. All the action will be streamed on DirtVision.

***

Outlaw Speedway hosted the annual Dutch Hoag Memorial over the weekend.

Saturday, Pat Ward scored the 50-lap Modified feature. The $5,000 win came ahead of Eric Rudolph, Tyler Siri , Rocky Warner and Danny Johnson. Tanner Warner scored the Crate Sportsman feature, paying $5,000 to win. Kenny Peoples , Ajay Potrzebowski Jr., Tommy Collins Jr. and Frank Guererri Jr. followed at the line. Marc Minutolo won the Hobby Stock feature, paying $1,000. Dave Yehl was second ahead of Brian Lloyd, Jason Rhodes and Willy Easling.

Kurt Stebbins triumphed in the Street Stock Empire 100, besting CJ Guererri, Shane Wolf, Trevor Dudley and Willy Easling. Mikey Smith scored the 600 Sprint main ahead of Johnny Smith and Jason Moll. James Randall won the 600cc mod feature over PJ Goodwin and TJ Smith. In four-cylinder action, Chris Bonoffski won over Ray Hyer and Stanley Mathews.

On Friday, Paulie Colagiovanni won the regularly scheduled Patriot Sprint Feature over Jonathan Preston and Joe Trenca. Derek Locke won the make-up feature, topping Colagiovanni and Davie Franek.

Michael Dickerson pulled down the win in the four-cylinder feature. Denny Peoples won the sprint dash. Jeff Daugherty won the modified dash. Dale Welty and Kenny Peoples won Sportsman dash races. Shane Wolf and Dennis Cummings won Street Stock dash races.

This brings to a close the 2022 season at Outlaw Speedway, with season-end banquet information looming, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com for details.

***Sheppard continues winning ways with ESW 200 triumph

Matt Sheppard won the Eastern States 200 Sunday, completing a sweep of the 200 lap races this year. He won at Fonda, Fulton, Oswego and now Eastern States, with the latest win paying $40,000.

Sheppard leveraged a lap 149 restart to dart past Mat Williamson and take second. Then, he set sail for Stewart Friesen. The top two wheeled off into lapped traffic. By lap 185, Sheppard had lost touch in the slower cars.

A break fell in favor of Sheppard as the slower cars cleared and he reeled in Friesen. With six to go, Sheppard drove around Friesen, and then held him off for the final circuits to win the feature. Friesen was second ahead of Jimmy Phelps, Peter Britten and Dillon Steuer. Jason Casey won the Pro Stock 25-lapper ahead of Beau Ballard and Jay Casey.

Saturday, Peter Britten won the 358 Modified feature, leveraging a last-lap pass in the final corners to take the 100-lap victory. Marc Johnson was second ahead of Matt Sheppard while Mike Mahaney and Stewart Friesen filled the top five. Britten was dueling with Johnson for second when slower traffic forced Sheppard high. Britten powered around Johnson and inched ahead, holding the preferred inside line and Johnson following to second. Friesen moved to fifth from the 34th starting spot on the grid. Brian Krummel won the ESW Sportsman feature over Dominic Roselli and Zach Sobotka.

Friday night, Anthony Perrego won the Short Track Super Series Hard Clay finale, winning the 50-lapper over Shepard and Marc Johnson. Mat Williamson and Mike Mahaney followed in the top five. Tim McCreadie parked the Atlas No. 66 in victory lane, winning the Modified Past Champions race over Jimmy Horton and Frank Cozze. Mat Williamson and Brett Hearn filled the top five in the 15-lap attraction.