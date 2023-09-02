WATKINS GLEN — Longtime racing fan, historian and Watkins Glen native Bill Green was named Grand Marshal for the SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix on Sunday, Sept. 10, the track announced Friday.
Green attended the very first Grand Prix in Watkins Glen back in 1948 when cars traversed through the center of the village on a lengthy street circuit. Over the years, Green has fostered a wealth of knowledge and passion for motor racing that directly reflects the essence of Watkins Glen International.
“People like Bill, who have a deep love for racing and a dedication to this track, are the reason we do what we do here at Watkins Glen International,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President and Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR and Board Member of the IMRRC. “His work at the International Motor Racing Research Center helps preserve the 75 years of rich racing history in this town, and we’re honored to have him as our Grand Marshal for the SVRA race weekend.”
Green has been a resident of the Watkins Glen area his entire life and is a comprehensive library of information on all things regarding the history of Watkins Glen International. He attended the very first Watkins Glen Grand Prix when he was eight years old, and his love for racing has only grown since then.
“When I was asked to be Grand Marshal for this year’s Vintage Grand Prix Festival, I was surprised,” said Green. “I felt very honored as over the 75 years that road racing has been run at The Glen, I have attended almost every event held and seen history unfold.”
Green currently serves as liaison to the Historians Council for the International Motor Racing Research Center (IMRRC) located in Watkins Glen. He is internationally recognized for his extensive knowledge of racing in the area and for his personal collection of racing materials.
“Bill is universally known as ‘the guru’ for his encyclopedic knowledge of Watkins Glen racing history and his knowledge of racing in general,” said Mark Steigerwald, Executive Director for the IMRRC. “His selection as Grand Marshal in celebration of 75 years of racing here is an inspired choice, and a highly appropriate honor.”
The SVRA race weekend at Watkins Glen International kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 7, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 10, with three days of racing action, celebrating the tradition and history of 75 years of racing in Watkins Glen.