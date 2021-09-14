Weedsport’s much anticipated Cavalcade Weekend was poised to be grand, but anticipation fell to dismay as weather loomed Sunday afternoon and the race was called off.
Weedsport Speedway was scheduled to host a monster Sunday of racing. The second day of action during Cavalcade Cup weekend included a 100 lap, $10,000-to-win Super DIRTcar Series feature, the Empire Super Sprints and a special Sportsman Champions’ Challenge.
The race does not appear to have make-up plans; Weedsport Speedway posted a note on social media cancelling the race and looking forward to the year-end event during Super DIRT Week.
The Sportsman Champions Challenge field was comprised of nearly 30 DIRTcar Sportsman drivers, with the winner taking a guaranteed starting spot for the Super DIRT Week Special October 6. The top five drivers in track points at Central Region tracks were invited; those tracks include Brewerton Speedway, Can-Am Speedway, Fulton Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway, Outlaw Speedway, Thunder Mountain Speedway and Weedsport Speedway.
Tyler Corcoran was the points champion at Can-Am. Land of Legends invitees were Matt Guererri, Zach Payne, Zach Sobotka, Alex Payne and Paul Guererri.
Fulton was represented by front runners Matt Janczuk, Chris Mackey, Amy Holland, Wade Christman and AJ Miller; Brewerton set Alan Fink and Tyler Murray. Outlaw Speedway was represented by Ajay Potrzebowski, AJ Loyd, Adam Hilton and Tim Guild. Thunder Mountain’s track champion was Hunter Lapp. The top four finishers not already invited from Saturday’s Sportsman race were also added.
Opening night went off as planned.
Saturday Night, Matt Sheppard picked up the $7,500 win in the Cavalcade Cup opener, leading the balance of the 60-lapper, taking command on lap nine and deftly handling lapped traffic without interruption. Max McLaughlin couldn’t shake Sheppard early, but held the point for nine circuits. McLaughlin held on for second ahead of a charging Tim Fuller. Stewart Friesen fell to fourth and Billy Decker finished fifth.
Tyler Murray won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature Saturday, moving to the lead in lapped traffic to beat out Matt Guererri. Guererri was on the pole and in command when two slower cars nearly spun in front of him. That allowed Murray to sweep around the chaos, and move to the point. Will Shields was third, with Brent Senek and Willy Decker Jr. filling the top five.
Scott Towslee won the DIRTcar Pro Stock feature.
The Super DIRTcar Series will trek off to Land of Legends Raceway this week for the third running of the Gerald Haers Memorial (Sept. 18). The winner will take home $10,000. In addition, 20th place pays $1,000 and there is over $5,000 in lap money to be collected. The event will feature 20-lap qualifying heats and a dash for cash that pays $2,000. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series Central Region will be in action, as well. The event will serve as the final curtain on the 58th season of racing at Land of Legends Raceway.
Weedsport Speedway will open again during Super DIRT Week, hosting the DIRTcar 358 Modified Series and the DIRTcar Sportsman Series for the SDW Kick Off Party October 6.
TOURING SERIES
Empire Super Sprints
The Empire Super Sprints program at Weedsport during the second night of Cavalcade Weekend was lost due to impending weather. No make up date has been announced.
At Can-Am, Matt Tanner picked up the Showdown in September Victory Saturday night. Tanner won over Shawn Donath and third-place finisher Paulie Colagiovanni.
Barring any changes, the Empire Super Sprints will cap their season September 17-18 at the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, hosted by Ohsweken Speedway.
The Patriot Sprint Tour will race next September 24, at Outlaw Speedway during the Fall Nationals event. Paulie Colagiovanni won the during the New Yorker event at Utica-Rome Speedway, which was pushed to Monday (Sept. 6) of Labor Day Weekend due to weather. It was the first Patriot Sprint Tour event contested at Utica-Rome Speedway since 2006. He led all 25 laps.
At Can-Am Speedway, Billy Dunn charged through the field to win the Showdown in September opening round. Dunn started 10th and stormed to first in the 50-lap DIRTcar 358 Series main, racing to the line ahead of Tim Fuller. Mike Maresca was strong early, but caught traffic on lap 17. Dunn had secured second by lap 10, and closed in short order as traffic bottled Maresca. Dunn passed Maresca for good on lap 26. A quick caution period with 10 to go negated the edge and traffic benefits Dunn enjoyed, and put Fuller next to him. On the restart, Dunn returned to form and Fuller rode to second ahead of Maresca, David Marcuccilli and Jordan McCreadie.
Tyler Corcoran won the DIRTcar Sportsman Series feature, besting Zach Payne and Mike Fowler. Gavin Eisele and Matt Janczuk filled the top five. Justin White won the DIRTcar Pro Stock Series event, with Chad Jessio and Josh Coonradt taking the other podium positions. Tony Frezzo scored the Ron White Memorial Thunderstock feature win.
The Showdown in September weekend served as the final curtain call for Can-Am’s competitors this season.
FRIDAY
Outlaw Speedway capped their regular season with double-points night. Entering the evening, Steve Paine was leading Bobby Varin by a thin five points in a tight Modified battle. The lead was trimmed to three, but Paine maintained to secure the championship.
Brady Fultz scored his first win of the year, taking the 30-lap finale over Danny Johnson and Jimmy LaRock. Varin was next, with Paine on his bumper. Davie Franek’s first 360 Sprint Car win of the season in Outlaw’s weekly wars lifted him to a division championship by eight points. Jared Zimbardi was second ahead of Jonathan Preston, Keith Granholm and Darryl Ruggles.
Ben Feldman scored the American Racer Sportsman 25-lap main over Alex Payne and Stacy Jackson. Chris Fisher and Loren Lincoln filled the top five. Payne’s runner-up showing completed his season of consistency, and capped his division championship run. Adam Hilton scored his third Hoosier Tire DIRTcar Sportsman win of the year, with Steve Gray and Bryan Rhoads following. Ajay Potrzebowski and Brandon Butler were next, with the fourth place effort cementing Potrzebowksi’s championship season.
In full-fender action, Glenn Whirtenour won his 11th Street Stock feature, taking the 20 lap main ahead of Gene Sharpsteen and Jared Hill, Roland Duell and Artie Teed. An 11 win season resulted in the likely outcome; Whritenour celebrated 2021 as the division champion. Marc Minutolo picked up his ninth Hobby Stock win, and likewise his the 2021 division championship. Brian Lloyd was second in the race; Glen Vascise, Casey Wagner and Bruce Kinner rounded out the top five. Jayson Smart took down his second 20-lap four-cylinder feature with Scott Lehman Sr. taking second and locking up his 2021 Track Championship. Kenneth Evans III was third, ahead of Brian Grant and Cody Morehouse.
Outlaw will reopen September 24-25 for the sixth-annual Fall Nationals. September 24 includes a $4,000-to-win 350 Sprint feature and a Modified Dash to set the stage for the $4,000-to-win Modified feature on Saturday. The opening night will also include $1,500-to-win American Racer Sportsman action, a $1,000-to-win Street Stock main — and the top two are guaranteed starters for Saturday’s race — and $750 to win features for both the hobby stock and four-cylinder divisions. Saturday is the $4,000-to-win Modified Gunslinger 50, along with the $1,500-to-win Hoosier Tire Sportsman co-headline event. The card will include the $750-to-win open four-cylinder feature, and $750-to-win mains for the Hobby stocks, 600cc modifieds and IMCAs Modifieds. The Street Stock feature will pay $1,250 to win.
The season will conclude with the Dutch Hoag Memorial, set for October 22-23. The show will have a similar format, with $3,000-to-win 360 sprints on the first night with dash events to help set the field for the next day. The October 23 program will include 50-lap modifieds, Open Tire Sportsman, and the Street Stock Empire 100, paying $2,000 to win.
For more, visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com
Brewerton Speedway is closed until October 5, when the track will reopen for the Demon 100 during Super DIRT Week — featuring a $10,000 prize for the touring stars of the Super DIRTcar Series. The DIRTcar Pro Stocks are on the card as well. On October 7, the 28th annual Hurricane event will serve as the track’s final event of 2021. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will also be featured in that event.
Utica-Rome Speedway is closed for September, but will also reopen October 5 for the Modern Day Outlaw 50. It will be a 50-lap, $10,000-to-win event for sail panel modifieds. The Patriot Sprint Tour will be on the card, racing for the prestigious Cole Cup and the $5,000 payday. The Crate 602 are on the card as well.
SATURDAY
Land of Legends Raceway hosted the Les Whyte Memorial Street Stock Top Gun Shootout Saturday. Josh Pangrazio scored the win in the headline event, his third victory in the event. He was followed by Adam Depuy, Rick Credgo, Marc Minutolo and CJ Guererri. Carl Cleveland was recognized as the hard charger. The RUSH Late Model feature was won by Chris Fleming, holding off Shawn Beadsley, Bret Beldon, former Land of Legends regular Chad Homan and Beamer Guzzardi. Rich Conte won the four-cylinder main, turning back the advances of Jeremy Bunn, Brad Whiteseide, Rob Williams and Jayson Smart. Willy Grant won the Hobby Stock feature; Bub Burnell, Jamie Eldredge Jr., Tyler Burnell and Brian Lloyd rounded out the top five.
Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off, and will race again September 24-25. Their topless weekend racing program will include Sportsman, RUSH Late Models, RUSH Sprint Cars, Street Stocks and Mini Stocks. Racing begins at 7 pm Friday and 5 pm Saturday. For details, visit www.genesee-speedway.com.
Fulton Speedway is closed for September, and will reopen for the Outlaw 200 weekend, October 1-2. Friday’s card includes the Modified and Sportsman heats, the ModLite Outlaw Championship, the late Model Championship and the four-cylinder open. Saturday, the last-chance Sportsman event precedes the Sportsman 50-lap feature and the 35th Outlaw 200.
SUNDAY
Racing as the unchallenged leader in a car laden with wings and sail panels, Steven Deinhardt won The Unruly Race at Thunder Mountain Speedway Sunday. The race had only three rules: cars had to weigh at least 3,000-lbs, run on a DOT or Hoosier G60-15 tire and have proper safety equipment on board. Deinhardt was untouchable, starting on the front row by way of passing points. By the end, he had lapped nearly to third place. Mike Morse settled for a distant second, followed by Rich Sharpsteen, Lenny Miller and Buck Mills Sr. Devon Green won the 600cc Modified feature over Doug Windhausen and Jake Waibel. Ivan Forney scored the NY6A Sprint feature ahead of Kyle Pierce and Jason Moll. This event closes the 2021 season at Thunder Mountain.
Labor Day Loose Ends
Stewart Friesen finished the Thunder on the Thruway series with a win in the 100-lap New Yorker at Utica-Rome last Monday. The event was pushed off to Sept. 6 due to weather. The win paid $12,000 and Friesen finished a perfect five-for-five in Thunder on the Thruway series events en route to the championship. Ronnie Johnson was second and Peter Britten raced to third. Matt Janczuk won the Crate 602 feature, and Chad Edwards finished as the division’s Thunder on the Thruway Series Champion. Beau Ballard won the Pro stock feature, while Nick Stone was crowned the Pro Stock Thunder on the Thruway Champion.
Thunder Mountain Speedway’s Wade Decker Memorial was also pushed off to September 6 due to weather. The headline Wade Decker Memorial Street Stock race was won by Glenn Whritenour, with Steven Deinhardt and Kurt Decker taking podium spots. Jimmy Zacharias won the Modified feature over Eric Leet and Alan Barker. Tom Collins Jr. won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature. Devon Green won the 600cc modified feature.