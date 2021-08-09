WATKINS GLEN — There was a lot of uncertainty as to whether Saturday’s Xfinity Race, the Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200, was going to take place on time after the Camping World Truck Series was cut-short due to lightning in the area at Watkins Glen International.
The race did go as planned and the competition was able to get in all 82 laps of the Xfinity series race without any delays.
NASCAR rookie Ty Gibbs led 43 laps to fend off AJ Allmendinger, securing his third win of the season.
“It was super cool to win here,” Gibbs said after the win. “All glory to God and the Man above, it’s the reason why I’m here and why everyone else is here. It’s just wonderful to win at a track that Grant Hill, Kyle Busch, Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, you name it (also won at). It’s awesome, it means a lot.”
Allmendinger had passed Gibbs on a late restart but Gibbs was able to get his lead back to seal the win.
“Never give up attitude,” Gibbs said on fighting back to win. “There’s times when I don’t have my good days, there’s times when I have a good day. Never giving up, I need work on my restarts a lot; everybody else saw which I’m kind of frustrated with, honestly. That’s part of learning.
“Just not charging hard enough, I felt like I could have drove in harder, I could have been more aggressive sometimes,” Gibbs said on his issues on restarts despite pulling out the win.
Gibbs, 18, is not of age to drink the peanut-butter whiskey sponsor of the race, but he made sure to spend time to sip his sponsor, Monster Energy as he made his way to victory lane.
It turned into a nice win for Gibbs after not leading after the first two stages of the race.
“Never hurts to watch more film and study harder,” Gibbs said on what to take away from Saturday. “I’m going to try to be the best that I can be and learn from my mistakes.”
Pole winner Justin Allgaier finished in fourth place as he lost his lead instantly and never regained it.
Auston Dillion’s day ended after 53 laps as he finished in 37th place.
Kyle Weatherman had a scary moment with seven laps to go as he pulled his car off to the side and rushed to get out of his vehicle to leap over the blue guardrail to get as far away as possible from his smoking racecar.
Weatherman was evaluated and released from the infield care center.
CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES
UNITED RENTALS 176
Austin Hill won Saturday’s United Rentals 176 after the race was cut 11 laps short after a lightning delay in the area. With the hopes of starting the Xfinity race on time because WGI does not have lights, the return of NASCAR Camping World Truck racing for the first time since 2000 did not have a grand finish.
“I think it paid off a little bit,” Hill said in a press conference after his win about racing in the ARCA series the day before to get used to the track, a race where Hill finished second. “Once you got five laps into the race, everyone was kind of equal. They figured out where their truck was and they figured out what their limits were.”
Hill, a United Rentals sponsor, led 35 of the 61 laps that took place on Saturday as he picked up two stage wins.
“I thought it translated really well,” Hill said on the truck series returning to Watkins Glen after quite some time. “I did a lot of (simulation) work with TRV, I did a lot of stuff with Toyota that seemed to help going into the week. I think the preparation was really big for us. To win in a place like Watkins Glen and also to do it with United Rentals sponsoring the weekend — I have United Rentals gear all over me — it’s really special to see that.”
The Tuck Series now moves onto the playoffs after Watkins Glen’s regular-season finale.
Hill is in second place of 10 playoff drivers heading into the postseason.