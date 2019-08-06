Erick Rudolph and Matt Sheppard have developed quite a rivalry, with each playing the foil to the other numerous times. Several new chapters were added during the past week involving races at Eldora Speedway in Ohio, and locally at Land of Legends Raceway and Utica-Rome Speedway.
Rudolph stole all of the recent thunder, capped by a victory in the ninth annual Jan Corcoran Memorial Sunday night at Utica-Rome.
The duo started side by side in the fifth row of the 50-lap, $3,064-to-win Big Block/Small Block Challenge. Rudolph won the race to the front, taking the lead when Danny Varin slowed on the frontstretch. A series of caution periods allowed Sheppard to pass cars in bunches, allowing him to climb to second. However, his efforts over the final restarts were futile.
One night earlier at the Ontario County Fairgrounds, Sheppard needed just 10 laps to claw into the top five during the caution-free 35-lapper. Rudolph required 15 laps to match the feat. Sheppard passed Kyle Coffey on lap 13, Gil Tegg Jr. on lap 15 and James Sweeting on lap 21 before sweeping past Adam Roberts into the top spot on lap 22. Rudolph moved to third at the same time, and took over second from Roberts a lap later.
Rudolph closed in lapped traffic, and a bold move to the inside of the third turn paid dividends. Sheppard went high around the lapped car of Jeff Daugherty, and Rudolph jumped on a narrow line on the inside as they fanned out. Exiting the turn, Rudolph pulled ahead to lead at the white flag, and he held the position through the checkers.
“(I) thought Matt was a little faster than us tonight, but I think we were able to work lapped traffic just a little bit better,” Rudolph said. “I think on a clean run he had it a little bit better, but our car was just super maneuverable out there.”
“We’re both trying as hard as we can, making it a really great race. The car was just really hooked up tonight, and we were able to follow Matt all the way through. I knew we had a chance, just took one little mistake … He’s a great competitor, and I look forward to racing with him many times over.”
Rudolph added a defining win last Wednesday, taking the Eldora Dirt Derby 100 in Rossburg, Ohio. Rudolph slipped past Sheppard, then held off Billy Decker and Mat Williamson to sew up the $10,000 win. Sheppard finished fourth after spending three-quarters of the night showing the way.
Prior to Rudolph’s three-race sweep, each had won a total of five times in the previous two weeks, battling each other in most of those events.
Sheppard and Rudolph have combined for 99 starts and 41 wins thus far in 2019. Sheppard is posting a better percentage, having logged 25 victories in 48 starts, according to the encyclopedic NE Mod Facts pages at Racestatscentral.com.
One night after Rudoph’s triumph at Eldora, Dave Blaney captured his first carer Super DIRTcar Series event in a special 20-lap invitational. Blaney nearly had his career ended in a violent wreck at Eldora in 2016, so the win for the “Buckeye Bullet” was particularly special and popular among the hometown fans. Jimmy Phelps was next across the line, while Josh Hohenforst was third.
Stewart Friesen won the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event at Eldora the same night Blaney prevailed.
The Super DIRTcar Series raced at Merrittville Speedway Monday night before heading to Ransomville Speedway for tonight’s Summer Nationals. Results of Monday’s race were not available before press time.
More touring
Empire Super Sprints
Paulie Colagiovani won the main event Saturday at Land of Legends Raceway, collecting $2,060 for his efforts. He has won each of his last two starts there. Chuck Hebing was next, with Steve Poirier, Matt Tanner and Billy VanInwegen rounding out the top five.
The ESS date was an event on Land of Legends Raceway’s 360 Sprint Classic Series, which Hebing leads. The fifth and final event in the series is booked for Sept. 6-7, when Land of Legends hosts the inaugural New York Nationals.
The series heads to Can-Am Speedway Friday, Brockville Ontario Speedway Saturday and Weedsport Speedway Sunday.
Patriot Sprint Tour
Joe Trenca scored his first Patriot Sprint Tour A-main victory Friday night at Outlaw Speedway, winning over Jordan Thomas and Jonathan Preston.
Trenca showed the way for all 25 laps.
“We have tried so hard, and I have let the guys down a lot over the years,” Trenca said in victory lane. “I was actually happy for those cautions because the lap traffic was really tough, but I felt good. I felt like I ran a really good race, although we probably should have won one of these things a long time ago. We got it done tonight.”
The Patriot Sprint Tour visits Michaels Mercer Raceway Saturday and Eriez Speedway Sunday.
Weekly & upcoming
SATURDAY
Land of Legends Raceway
Kevin Root won the Sportsman feature, forging a winning pass on AJ Lloyd with less than a lap to go. He celebrated in victory lane with a fond memorial to the late Gerald Haers and well-wishes to father-in-law Steve Pesarek as he recovers from surgery.
Lloyd’s runner-up effort was a season best. Mike Stanton, Alex Payne and Matt Guererri filled the top five.
In other divisions: Darryl Ruggles delivered a brilliant slide-job to pass Jason Whipple and secure the 305 Sprint victory, Ruggles’ second checkered flag of the year. … Adam DePuy won the Street Stock main, his seventh triumph of the year but first since late June.
Fulton Speedway
Bobby Herrington won the Modified feature ahead of Dave Marcuccilli, Ron Davis III, Larry Wight and AJ Kingsley. Matt Jaczuk (Sportsman), Jackson Gill (Sportsman), Chad Homan (Late Models) and Cody Manitta (Novice Sportsman) also earned checkered flags, while Alan Fink prevailed over Shawn Aman in a trailer race paying $1,000 to the winner.
Oswego Speedway
It was Retro Night with a 45-lap main for the Supermodifieds, and Brandon Bellinger celebrated in victory lane in Eddie Bellinger’s vintage Miller High Life firesuit. Eddie, Brandon’s father, wore the suit in competition back in 1988.
Bellinger is the ninth winner in 10 Supermodified races at Oswego this season.
Jeff Abold, Otto Sitterly and Joe Gosek were charging to the front, but ran out of laps. Alison Sload ranked fifth.
Dave Cliff was the victor in the Small Block Supermodified 30-lapper.
FRIDAY
Outlaw Speedway
A mid-pack mechanical failure on Steve Paine’s machine collected Matt Sheppard, sending both Waterloo drivers to the sidelines. Eldon Payne Jr. pounced, winning the 30-lap feature over Danny Johnson, Tyler Siri, Justin Wright and Cory Costa.
Will Shields spoiled Brett Buono’s bid to win the American Racer Tire Sportsman main. Buono held onto second ahead of Chris Fisher, Todd Hayward and Jimmy Zacharias.
Tim Guild won the Hoosier Tire Sportsman feature after leaders Alex Payne and Steve Gray tangled. Guild held the point over Randy Brokaw, Stacy Jackson, Shields and AJ Lloyd.
In other divisions: Glen Whritenour won his fifth Street Stock main of the year, charging up from the sixth row. … Brandon Smith won the IMCA race, giving him three victories on the year. … Scott Lehman Jr. won his second straight 4-Cylinder feature from the fourth starting position.
This Friday’s program includes the return of the Late Models, along with a makeup feature for the American Racer Tire Sportsman division.
Brewerton Speedway
A tireless Jim Witko Jr. finally earned a Modified win. He and his wife, Barbara, travel 142 miles, one way, from Clarks Summit, Pa. each week.
Kevin Root (Sportsman), Mike Mullen (Mod Lites) and Chris Bonoffski (4-Cylinders) won other divisions.
McLaughlin matches Dad’s Glen success
Pole-sitter Max McLaughlin led every lap contested Friday at Watkins Glen International to take the rain-shortened K&N Pro Series East Great Outdoors RV SuperStore 100.
The pole effort was the second of McLaughlin’s career, and the win is the second straight for Hattori Racing Enterprise at The Glen. Last year, Brett Moffitt won for HRE driving the same car.
Waterloo native Mike McLaughlin, Max’s father, won a NASCAR Busch Grand National Series race at The Glen in 1997.
Friday’s race will be replayed at 6 p.m. Wednesday on NBC Sports Network.
