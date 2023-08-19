WATKINS GLEN — Sam Mayer had never won in the Xfinity Series until the end of last month at Road America. Now, the 20-year-old has found himself in victory lane once again, and is just the second Xfinity Series regular to win the Saturday race at Watkins Glen international in the last 18 years.
The other driver was the person Mayer had been chasing all day.
Pole-winner Ty Gibbs won the Xfinity title at Watkins Glen International in 2021 as an Xfinity regular and the 2022 overall champion maintained his lead — that he had for 70 laps — heading into overtime during Saturday’s Shriners Children’s 200 At The Glen.
Heading into the first turn off a late caution restart, the front of Mayer’s car clipped Gibbs’ back bumper, sending Gibbs off the track and effectively out of the race. Sheldon Creed took the lead until Mayer passed him by the end of the first overtime lap.
Mayer found that lead, kept it and crossed the finish line.
“It was a tough deal,” Mayer said about what went down in the final restart. “I went inside and my wheel hopped and went straight into (Gibbs). As a race car driver, I wouldn’t had appreciated that and obviously (Gibbs) is upset, and I would be too but getting a Xfinity regular into victory lane is my number one priority.”
Gibbs was indeed not pleased.
“We kind of grew up racing around each other and I think he has more starts than I do, and this is his second win so congratulations to him on his second win. Definitely wish I could have gotten my 13th there,” Gibbs said in a post-race interview.
Mayer led for only eight laps all day long but his most important lap came during the white flag.
“I told myself in the middle of the race at Road America, ‘If I can win today, I can do anything,’ and somehow I did that,” Mayer said. “My confidence went absolutely through the roof and I think that just showed today. I was super confident with my race car; my car placement was so good today and I felt like a completely different driver.”
Gibbs’ 70-lap dominance helped secure stage one and two victories, but his spin out caused him to finish 17th. Creed finished in second place while Parker Kligerman rounded out the surprising top-3 finishers.
With the win, Mayer became the fourth Xfinity Series driver to win twice this season, joining John H. Nemechek, Austin Hill and Cole Custer. The win also helped Mayer jump up from sixth to top five in the current standings.
“I feel like we’re the best in the garage right now when it comes to Xfinity regulars,” Mayer said on his team heading towards the playoffs. “We have so much momentum that it’s going to be hard to stop us. We had all this good stuff going, we bust off a win at Road America and we kept it going to bust off a win here so we’re a force to be reckoned with.”
There are only three races left to play before the start of the Xfinity Series playoffs.
“I listened to a podcast or two a couple weeks ago saying that I will be a Xfinity Championship contender in two years. I’m going to blow that out of the water and I’m going to try and do that this year and hopefully next year,” Mayer added.
Like Gibbs, Kyle Busch was the only other driver in the field to win a title during the Xfinity Series at The Glen on Saturday. Defending champion Kyle Larson not there to repeat, and transmission issues caused Busch to finish in 27th place.