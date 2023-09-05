The season championship chases came to a close Saturday night at Land of Legends Raceway.
Double points awaited the DIRTcar Sportsman, 305 Sprint, Hobby and Street Stock competitors.
Justin Leiechti and Greenely George shared the front row of the Sportsman feature, and George charged to the point. In short order, George flexed serious muscle and built a major edge on the field. From there, she solved the Ontario County Fairgrounds in a wire-to-wire effort that resulted in her first win at the Land of Legends. Liechti was next, followed by Nick Root, Kane Bristol and Matt Guererri. Zach Sobotka surged to ninth in the closing laps, securing his second straight Sportsman championship at the half-mile.
Bobby Parrow delivered a convincing win in the 305 sprint main, on a night where Darryl Ruggles was honored on the Land of Legends Wall of Fame. Parrow won his second straight feature in dominant fashion, leaving Jordan Hutton to take second place. Matt Rotz delivered a career best third ahead of John Smith and Johnny Kolosek. Hutton’s runner-up effort made official his run to the division title, a season where he amassed five total wins. Ruggles was eighth and Matt Guererri, making his first start in a 305, raced to 11th.
A focused Jimmy Grant was going to win the double-point Street Stock feature, and his car was on rails. Having already clinched the title, Grant wanted to finish the season with his ninth victory, and did so. CJ Guererri gave chase, with Mike Welch, Carl Johnson and Nick Dandino filling the top five.
Nathan Peckham delivered a big win on the heels of his efforts at Oswego Speedway in the Dave London Memorial Friday night. Peckham played a bit of a spoiler role as well, getting to the lead ahead of Frank Burnell Jr. Marc Minutolo needed to finish second in the event Burnell won to secure the title; the duo ran second and third behind Peckham, with Minutolo winning his fifth stock-division championship; it was his first Hobby Stock title at LOLR. Blane Smith looked strong early and led several laps; he was fourth ahead of Brighton Grant.
Brad Sawyer made a major error entering the third turn. He thought the final lap was actually a cool-down lap after the checkers, and lifted entering the third turn. Kristen Swartz and Tyler Foster split around him. Sawyer got back on the throttle and was able to power through the middle to win by an eyelash; Swartz rallied to second ahead of Todd Henderson. Foster fell from second to fourth ahead of William Erikson.
Danny Johnson posted a win in a nonpoint $3000-to-win 30-lap modified showcase. Alex Payne and Alan Johnson battled for the lead before a rocket-fast Danny Johnson ran down his brother and forged a pass for the lead. Payne, who was running with a throttle linkage issue, reeled Danny Johnson in before mis-timing a passing attempt. Payne ran into the back of Johnson, opening the door for Alan to re-emerge as a factor. Payne went back to work, taking second and then bombed his ride into the final corners to try to work a miracle, but Danny Johnson would not be passed. Payne settled for second ahead of Alan Johnson, Kevin Root, and Zach Payne.
Land of Legends Raceway will take a weekend break before regrouping for the Fifth Annual Gerald Haers Memorial September 15-16. Friday’s card will include the 12th running of the Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout for the Empire State Series, paying $1,500 to win. The Hobby Stocks will be on the card racing a 25-lapper. The GHM Sportsman will race their 20-lap heats. Race time is 7 pm. Saturday is the $10,000-to-win 100-lap Gerald Haers Memorial for Modifieds. Qualifying heats will be extra-distance for the modifieds as well. The Sportsman crew will race a 40-lap feature paying $2,500. Race time is 6 pm.
Touring Series
Andy Bachetti went wire to wire for his third straight Mr. DIRT Track USA crown at Lebanon Valley Speedway, paying $15,500. The win also stands as Kenny Tremont’s final race at Lebanon Valley. Bachetti parlayed a front row starting spot into a flawless win, his fifth victory in the Mr. DIRT Track USA overall. Matt Sheppard was second ahead of JR Heffner, Adam Pierson and Eddie Marshall. The Super DIRTcar Series Big Blocks will travel to Weedsport Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 10, for a 100-lap, $10,000-to-win, Super DIRT Week 51 qualifier.
The Empire Super Sprints teamed Championship Night festivities at the Brewerton Speedway and Fulton Speedways. At Brewerton, Paulie Colagiovanni started 12th and charged to the front to win the 25-lap main ahead of Jordan Thomas and Danny Varin. Jason Barney started outside the front row at Fulton and rattled off a 25-lap feature win, besting Varin and Shawn Donath.
Stewart Friesen won the Short Track Super Series’ Blast at the Beach at Delaware International Speedway in Georgetown, DE Tuesday night. Ryan Godown was second ahead of Matt Sheppard.
Matt Sheppard finished two spots better Sunday night in Utica-Rome Speedway’s New Yorker 50, winning the STSS event that paid $12,000 to the winner over Billy Decker and Rocky Warner. Andy Bachetti and Jimmy Phelps filled the top five inthe main. Jim Nomoyle won the Pro Stock feature over Bret Belden and Ken Gates. Jonny Feagles won the Limited Sportsman feature. Dan Slosek (Slingshots) and Chase Spoor (Junior Slingshots) earned wins on New Yorker Weekend.
The Short Track Super Series will make a third attempt at the 60 Over Special in tribute of Doug Hoffman at New Jersey’s Bridgeport Motorsports Park on Sunday, Sept. 24. Inclement weather canceled the event twice this season.
OSWEGO CLASSIC 200 WEEKEND
Sunday, Dave Danzer leveraged an outside front row starting spot to win the coveted Supermodified Classic 200 at Oswego Speedway. Alison Sload delivered an outstanding runner-up effort aboard the No. 39, with Dave Shullick Jr. taking third. Bobby Santos III and Michael Barnes finished the top five, with Barnes falling to fifth after starting on the pole. Jeffrey Battle won the 350 Supers 50-lap featrure from fifth, topping Jim Storace and Eddie Witkum for Classic Weekend laurels. Mike Bond scored the Small Block Supers 60-lap main, winning from outside the front row. Andrew Schartner took second, charging from 11th on the initial grid with Jesse Bearup finishing the podium while Mike Bruce and Drew Pascuzzi filled the top five.
Ron Silk scored the win in the Toyota Mod Classic 150 Saturday night. The win was his 21st all time, ranking him 10th all-time on the NASCAR Whelen Modified List. The win offered breathing room between himself and Kyle Bonsignore in the season-long points chase. Bonsignore was fifth behind runner-up Austin Beers, third-place finisher Bobbyy Santos III and Anthony Sesely. Ontario’s Trevor Catalano won the Sportsman Modified feature over Andy Jankowiak and TJ Potrzebowski. Jimmy Zacharias and Michael Ramos scored top fives.
On Friday night, Garrett Zacharias won the Dave London Memorial Stock feature, besting Jacob Gustafson and Andy Cryan in the feature. Evan Rygielski and Billy Both posted top fives in the crown jewel full-fendered main.
Michael Barnes set fast time in Supermodified qualifying, lapping the 5/8-mile oval in 15.428 seconds.
SATURDAY
At Fulton Speedway, Chris Mackey cashed in a win in the 35-lap Modified feature, winning over Ronnie Davis III and Billy Dunn. Mackey started eighth in the feature. Tim Sears Jr. was officially crowned as the modified track champion. Twin Sportsman features awaited the Buff brothers; Andrew Buff won the event originally scheduled for August 12, besting Kyle Devendorf and Riley Rogala. Zachary Buff raced from seventh to win the regularly-scheduled 25-lapper, leading Jason Parkhurst and Clayton Brewer III at the finish. Andrew Buff won the division championship in a close race with Emmett Waldron. Nick Ventura (Aug. 12 feature) and Kingston Sprague (regular feature) earned Novice Sportsman wins in 15-lap features and 2023 division point champion John Pietrowicz scored the Hobby Stock feature.
FRIDAY
Larry Wight won at Brewerton Speedway, racing to the win in the Modifieds ahead of Chad Phelps and Tim Sears Jr. The third-place effort for Sears Jr. earned him the Modified Track Championship. Richard Murtaugh won the DIRTcar Sportsman 25-lap main over Mike Button and Brett Sears. Zach Sobotka raced to a conservative ninth, taking the division championship. Joe Isabell scored the Mod Lite feature over Zack Babcock; Kyle Demo won the division title.
At Outlaw Speedway, Jeff Daugherty scored his third Modified win of 2023, topping Cory Costa and Danny Johnson. The race within the race went to Costa, who won the Modified Track Championship. Chris Fisher (American Racer) and AJ Lloyd (Hoosier Tire) finished as divisional Sportsman champions seasons as Dale Welty celebrated in victory lane. Lloyd was second ahead of Brian Fish. Fisher was seventh. Shane Wolf Jr. left nothing to chance, winning the Street Stock feature ahead of CJ Guererri and Gene Sharpsteen; the win cemented his championship run in the division. Marc Minutolo finished his first of two championship drives of the weekend in the Hobby Stock main, finishing fourth behind five-time class winner Phil Yaw. Craig DeCamp did not pass post-race tech, and the four-cylinder win was bumped back to Brian Grant Sr. As a result, Grant Sr, at 67 years, won his first four-cylinder championship in a 46-year career. Mike Stone was second in the adjusted on-track rundown following the DQ, with Lee Fritz taking third. Andrew Clark won the rookie sportsman feature ahead of division champion Hannah Guererri. Gavin Hall posted his sixth win in the youth division, winning the overall championship. Outlaw will race again this month, hosting the two-day Cal Lane Memorial Fall Nationals September 22-23 with details posted on OutlawSpeedwayllc.com.
Matt Sheppard won Friday night at Utica-Rome Speedway, topping Alex Payne and Willy Decker. Utica-Rome followed suit with Championship Night celebrations and with his 11th win, Sheppard officially claimed the Modified title at URS. Matt Janczuk scored the Sportsman feature, and held off Allan Hodge and Blaine Klinger for the win. His 10th win of the year served as the backdrop for his Sportsman Championship celebration. Jim Normoyle tallied a win in the Pro Stock feature, winning over AJ Walters and Jason Morrison. Bret Belden finished fourth, and with that came the 2023 Pro Stock track championship. Zach Welch scored the limited sportsman victory; it was his fifth of the year and it anchored his championship run. David Denova won the four-cylinder main, and Rudy King Jr. won the season championship with a sixth-place finish. Brett Putnam kept his momentum going, winning the All Star Slingshot feature and he was formally crowned the division champion. Brodie Marks won the Junior Slingshot feature while two-time winner Trevor Houghton finished fifth, and secured the season-long championship by two points. Utica Rome will race once more on September 8, contesting the Empire Super Sprints event that was rained out in August. For details, visit UticaRomeSpeedway.com
Tim Fuller won the points finale at Can-Am Speedway, and finished his run to the DIRTcar 358-Modified track championship. Billy Dunn was second on track, and in the standings. Ryan Shanahan won the Sportsman feature; Tyler Corcoran won the class points title by four markers over Mike Fowler. Pete Stefanski won the Pro Stock feature and locked up the points crown. Francis White (Thundercar) and Dylan Moore (Limited Sportsman) did the same; Josh Verne won the 602 crate sprint points chase and Bruno Richard (Crate Sprint) won the night’s feature.