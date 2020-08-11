Matt Sheppard shrugged off the bounty once again at Outlaw Speedway, winning in dominant form as he claimed his third straight Modified division triumph. The victory is the seventh on the year at Outlaw for “Super” Matt.
Glenn Whritenour’s dominance has earned a bounty as well; his division-high six wins have pushed this coming Friday’s Street Stock division main to a potential $1,000.
The final points night of the year at Outlaw looms Aug. 28, however there is the outside chance the bounty goes unclaimed. The lucrative bounty on Sheppard is up to $1,500. Twice he has seen other pilots in victory lane, but the bonus went unclaimed as Sheppard was not running at the end. The select invaders who have arrived to stake claim to the bounty have fared well, but not well enough.
This week, Tyler Siri himself led the first seven laps before Sheppard sailed into the top spot. Sheppard then raced to an insurmountable eight-second advantage on a near-perfect surface before that was erased by a caution period three laps from the conclusion. At that point, Erick Rudolph was parked on the back bumper of the no. 9s, but the final three circuits were a formality as Sheppard streaked to the win. Siri held third ahead of Alan Johnson, and Eldon Payne rounded out the top five. The $1,500 bounty will roll over to next week.
Whirtenour started the Street Stock feature 11th, and needed just three laps to secure third. At that point, he set sail for leader CJ Guererri. Guererri’s fast start was ill fated; the star-crossed leader fell off the pace and short of the bounty on the No. 15 when he slowed on lap eight.
From there, Whirtenour assumed the familiar point at the head of the field, and rolled to his fifth straight division win. Jake Karlnoski was second, one spot short of the $250 bounty. John Carpenter, Quinn Sutherland and Shawn Boyton followed. The rolled over $250 bounty has doubled to $500 this coming Friday.
There was a new face celebrating in victory lane as Troy Sperring won his first-ever American Racer Tire Sportsman division main. A hard wreck totaled his primary mount a few weeks back, and Alex and Eldon Payne helped prepare a 2008 Bicknell for Friday night’s battles. The work paid off with a win, while Billy Paine raced to second ahead of Chris Fisher, Alex Payne and Travis Grover. Tommy Collins took home his third Hoosier Tire Sportsman main with Zach Sobotka in tow. Grover ran third in that feature, with Tommy Paine and Will Shield filling the top five.
Rodney Morgan won his fifth IMCA Feature of 2020, topping Shawn Bruce, Bumps Scutt, Jeff Austin and Brad Smith. Wayne Ellison collected his sixth and seventh wins of the year in the IMCA Hobby Stock division. In the make-up main from July 10, Ellison romped to a win over Marc Minutolo and Jeremy Trank. Bruce Kinner, Justin Eldredge and Jamie Eldredge Jr. filled the top five. In the regularly scheduled main, Ellison had Justin Eldredge in tow at the line, with Jack Ayers, Trank and Casey Wagner following.
Bob Doolittle won again in the four-cylinder division, bringing his season count to four. Jeremy Bunn had his shots but settled for second ahead of Scott Lehman, Ray Hyer, and Jason Smart. Ethan Decker won the youth four-cylinder main. Plans for this Friday remain up in the air, with fans advised to log onto Outlawspeedwayllc.com for details as they are released.
Saturday night, Land of Legends lived up to its name.
Gil Tegg Jr. was back in victory lane for his fourth career win and first in four seasons. In the 305 sprint division, ageless Bobby Parrow scored a win. It marks his first victory in Canandaigua since July 14, 1999, a total of 7,696 days. That win proved to be, to date, his final Empire Super Sprints checkered flag.
Tegg put the no. 22 in victory lane over Alan Johnson and point leader Larry Wight. Erick Rudolph followed, with Billy Dunn rounding out the top five. Jimmy Phelps won a make-up feature earlier in the night. Matt Sheppard was next, followed by Tim Fuller, Matt Farnham and Dillon Groover.
Parrow won twice on the night, taking the make-up 305s over Trevor Years, Darryl Ruggles, Jerry Sehn Jr. and Dan Craun. Ruggles assumed second in the regularly booked main behind Parrow, and Ethan Gray, Sehn Jr. and Years followed. In the mid 2000s, Parrow made a short run in dirt modifieds at what was then Black Rock Speedway before stepping away from racing again. That path brought him back to the helm of a sprint car again for a short period before this weekend’s triumph.
Matt Guererri won the Sportsman main ahead of AJ Lloyd, Nick Guererri, Ricky Newton and Brian Fish. Josh Pangrazio won again in the Street Stocks, besting Marc Minutolo, Mike Welch, Jimmy Grant and Jared Hill.
In the Hobby Stocks, Tyler Burnell scored the win over Casey Wagner. Jaren Israel, Jim Claypool and Brian Lloyd followed.
Payton Talbot won the Sportsman B-feature.
At Thunder Mountain in Lisle, Chris Stull won the modified feature over Shaun Walker and Jeremy Smith. In the DIRTcar 358s, Willy Decker triumphed over Tom Eiklor and Shayne Spoonhower. Hunter Lapp bested Stacy Jackson and Addison Bowman in the DIRTcar Sportsman main. Tommy Paige (600cc Modifieds), Earl Zimmer (Street Stocks), Mike Morse (Factory Stocks) and Michael Roach (novice sportsman) earned division wins.
At Genesee, Austin Hauser pulled off his first career Rush Late Model win during the Gene DeWitt Memorial. A last-lap melee saw the top three collide in the final turns, and Hauser inherited the lead. Two cracks at a green-checker finish resulted in Hauser topping Dave Dubois and Doug Ricotta. Cam Tuttle won the Sportsman main over Dave Conant and Ray Bliss. Kyle Inman and Noah Walker filled the top five. Dan Shultz won the Street Stock main, which was marred by cautions and shortened to 17 laps. John Zimmerman and Bill Taylor filled the top five. Chris Leone won the four-cylinder main ahead of Brad Whiteside and James Gayton. Gayton flipped early in the main, but once the car was righted, continued on and drove to a top three. Orval Harris scored the novice sportsman win. Brian Gregory won the youth feature.
Touring
The Super DIRTcar Series is scheduled to run at Plattsburgh’s Airborne Speedway, and then Ransomville Speedway Aug. 24. Ransomville has been closed due to the border closure.
Land of Legends will run this Thursday night and take Saturday Aug. 15 off. Big Blocks, Sportsman and Street Stocks are all on the card. Racing is to start at 7 p.m.
The Empire Super Sprints have marked their Aug. 13 date as canceled, and lost the Legends Reunion at Weedsport Aug. 9. The next dates were set to be Aug. 14, and Aug. 17-18 at Ransomville and Ohsweken, but Ransomville remains dormant and the border between the United States and Canada remains closed at present, putting those events in question.