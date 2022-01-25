Volusia Speedway Park in Florida will welcome the Super DIRTcar Series during the DIRTcar Nationals next month, Feb. 14-19.
The 2022 installment will crown the 43rd champion, since 1978; Max McLaughlin won the title in 2021.
“Not only have I wanted to win at this race track for a long time, but to get a DIRTcar Nationals championship is really special,” McLaughlin said last year. “I almost got one in 2017 when I tied with Brett Hearn. He ended up winning the final night which gave the championship to him. It’s been bothering me for a few years that we didn’t win it. Now, this makes up for it.”
McLaughlin won the title driving for Coffey-McCreadie Enterprises, the second championship effort for the team who saw Tim McCreadie score the Big Gator trophy in 2018. McLaughlin has rejoined Heinke Baldwin Racing for 2022, and he nearly won the championship in his first series outing with with HBR in 2017.
Matt Sheppard will be making the trek down, and serves as the primary foil to McLaughlin’s 2022 title hopes. Sheppard is an eight-time Super DIRTcar Series Champion, and is the winningest Super DIRTcar Series champion. He’s scored the Big Gator three times, taking the points crown in 2010, 2012 and 2016. He parked his car in victory lane last in 2019.
“You know, [Volusia] is just a strange place,” Sheppard said. “It’s hard to get your car to steer there. If you can get your car to steer and have traction, you’re going to have a good weekend. I think we see it a lot; a guy will roll in there and for whatever reason, he just gets rolling all week. So, you can go down there and run five nights in a row and see where your program is. Make some adjustments and try to get better. We keep hoping one of these years we’ll roll in there with the magic set up and we’ll have a killer week. I feel like we’re due. But, man, I never rule anything out at that place.
“I think we saw Stewie (Friesen) have a good week there last year.,” Sheppard continued. “You roll in there with a game plan and some guys hit on something and it seems they’re good all week. Other guys, if you’re off a little bit, it seems like you’re chasing all week. It’s certainly a unique place.”
Friesen has declared he will be heading to Florida for the SDS events, along with Mat Williamson, three-time champion Larry Wight and three-time Super DIRTcar Series Champion Billy Decker. Wight has won titles in 2015, 2019 and 2020, and has won four times. Three of those wins came consecutively in 2020. He did not run the DIRTcar Nationals in 2021, but the LJL Gypsum operation has trimmed down to a one-car team and will have all the focus on his No. 99. Decker, who was a longtime LJL Racing pilot, will be aboard a Jeremy Smith Racing machine.
Friesen won the opening two races last Feb. before NASCAR commitments pulled his focus to Daytona. He will likely have the same situation keep him from title contention, but he is looking to add a 10th golden gator to the trophy case as a race winner. McLaughlin went on to win his second career SDS event in the third night of racing in 2021, and first at the DIRTcar Nationals before Mike Maresca won his first SDS event by holding off Sheppard and Decker in the finale.
Jack Lehner and Chris Hile will be looking for their first DIRTcar Nationals wins, as well. Conversely, Brett Hearn will be in action; Hearn won his 450th DIRTcar sanctioned event and 920th career feature last November during the World Finals in Charlotte, NC. He has nine career DIRTcar Nationals Championships and 20 wins at Volusia.
Feb. 14 will be a practice night, followed by features contested Tuesday-Saturday, Feb. 15-19. The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars and DIRTcar Late Models are on the card Monday and Tuesday, and the World of Outlaws Late Models will race with the big blocks Wednesday-Saturday.
Mills, Susice win Hangover Enduros
Shawn Mills scored a win in the Hangover at Land of Legends Raceway, willing his six-cylinder mount to the win on an icy day at the Ontario County oval. Kyle Wilkins was near the front of the pack while Jason Anasiewicz was scored as the leader. At the halfway point of the 50-lap affair, only four cars were on the lead lap. Mills was lurking and pounced on the Wilkins duo to take second, and then waited another five laps before moving past Anasiewicz with 20 to go. Mills held on to win after starting last, with Anasiewicz taking second with 49 laps completed.
Austin Susice won his second enduro in as many seasons, taking the checkers in the four-cylinder division. Last year, Austin scored a win in the six-cylinder grind. Susice never looked back in his 50-lap run. Mills was looking to sweep the action, making up a lap on Susice to finish on the lead lap, but could not run down the leader to make a bid at the lead. Susice is one of two drivers to ever win back to back years; Tim Phillips won eight-cylinder events in 2015 and 2016 when the race was held at Ransomville. Tim Ellison raced up to third.
McKenzie Loucks and Megan Schoelles were recognized as top finishing femal drivers in the six-cylinder race. Four-Cylinder runners Jamie Hill and Abby Post were recognized as top female finishers in their class as well. Mike Kramarz (six-cylinder) and David Kinner (four-cylinder) were recognized as best appearing cars in each class.
Ellison, Zach Herman, Holley Comfort and brothers Jamie Jr. and Justin Eldredge joined Suscie and Mills in entering both classes.
The event is traditionally held New Year’s Day, but soft conditions forced the 20th edition to be delayed. In all, 77 entries signed in. This edition set a new record low temperature, with the mercury sinking to -12 when the gates opened at 8:30 am.
Land of Legends Raceway will open for practice April 16 ahead of the season opener on April 23.
Outlaw banquet moves to Feb. 26
Outlaw Speedway has moved their banquet to Feb. 26.
Ted Siri — Tyler Siri’s father — passed away and the family will be headed to California, necessitating the change.
Existing room reservations can be transferred forward to the new date, which is still at the Watkins Glen Harbor Hotel.
The deadline to purchase tickets has been moved out to Feb. 19.
Cocktails are set for 6 pm, with dinner to follow at 7 pm. Tickets are $45. Reservations are maxed at 300 people. Tickets are sold first come, first served. You must be present to collect point fund monies. Orders can be mailed to Outlaw Speedway, 1163 Hibbard Rd, Horseheads, NY 14845.
