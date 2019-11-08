CONCORD, N.C. — Matt Sheppard and Mat Williamson are all square heading into the final two days of Super DIRTcar Series racing for 2019.
Williamson, who trailed Sheppard by 6 points going into the start of the World Finals at the Dirt Track at Charlotte, erased the deficit Thursday by earning the Billy Whittaker Cars Fast Time Award and winning his heat race. Each achievement was worth 5 points.
Sheppard, a Waterloo driver seeking his fifth straight tour championship and eighth overall, was second to Billy Decker in his heat. The 4 points he earned left him deadlocked with Williamson at 2,075 points apiece.
There are more heat races Friday. Sheppard and Williamson will start second and third, respectively, in the same heat.
Feature races are slated for Friday and Saturday nights. Thirty-eight Modifieds are scheduled to start both events.