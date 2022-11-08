Matt Sheppard entered the World Finals on a roll, having mathematically clinched his ninth Super DIRTcar Series Championship.
A week’s best third-place finish was logged on the first of three nights of racing at the Dirt Track at Charlotte. And, while mechanical troubles derailed hopes of victory, Sheppard was still able to pair the SDS title with his Short Track Super Series sweep.
Sheppard wrapped up the STSS Elite Series, STSS North and STSS South Region Championships at the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway a week prior to the World Finals. He finished second there to race winner Mat Williamson.
Sheppard has the Super DIRTcar Series championship sewn up after winning the 50th running of Super DIRT Week.
Sheppard finished with a total of seven wins on the Super DIRTcar Series, and accumulated more than 40 overall this year. The Super DIRTcar Series totals include 13 top fives and 15 top 10s.
“It’s a testament to this team and how good we were all season long,” said Sheppard who got to take home the $60,000 championship check after the World Finals. “When you’re having as good of a year as we’ve had, get some big wins, that ninth championship is definitely special.
“All and all it’s been a great season for us. You know, another championship, that’s why we do this.”
Sheppard has back-to-back titles again, pairing 2022’s run with a championship in 2021. He won three in a row from 2010-2012, and then an impressive four straight from 2015-2018.
Mat Williamson won the opening night of racing at the World Finals in Charlotte. The 2019 Super DIRTcar Series Champion dueled with Erick Rudolph, with Rudolph taking the lead from Anthony Perrego before Williamson forged a winning pass. The win paid $10,000, and Rudolph had to fend off Sheppard late in the run to salvage second place.
In only his second Super DIRTcar Series start in the United States, Canadian modified star Mathieu Desjardins held off Tim Fuller for his first SDS victory in night two of the World Finals. It also paid $10,000.
Desjardins was leading for the first 12 circuits of the 30-lapper when Sheppard poked his nose to the inside. Sheppard took command on lap 13, and endured two restarts before a third caution period led to the demise of the No. 9s. Under the third caution period, Sheppard slowed. Desjardins took command of the point again, holding off Fuller’s advances to win the main. Demetrios Drellos was third.
Desjardins will take over the No. 37 from Paul St. Sauveur, and will run the SDS full time in 2023.
Williamson won the third and final feature, a 40-lap affair paying $15,000 to win. Rudolph was leading the first half, with Williamson securing fourth at the halfway point. From there, Williamson flexed potent power, storming to second by lap 27. With the move, he displaced Rudolph, who had forfeited the top spot to Max McLaughlin. With three to go, Williamson had a race-winning lead change erased when the caution lights negated his slide job in the fourth turn. On the restart, Williamson slung his No. 88 to the top of turn one, powered around McLaughlin and held for the win over McLaughlin and Drellos.
Brad Sweet scored his fourth straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series title (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). Donny Schatz won on Saturday night, and won Friday’s WoO Sprint feature. Logan Schuchart won Wednesday night.
David Gravel, Sweet’s main rival, came into the weekend only 16 points behind. Sweet bested Gravel all three nights at the World Finals, taking third Wednesday and Friday, then fifth on Saturday. He finished with 48 points in hand over Gravel, winning five times with 41 top fives and 59 top 10s.
Dennis Erb took the World of Outlaws Late Model crown, having secured the title well ahead of the World Finals. It is his first championship, and at 50 years old, he is the 11th different winner of the WoO LMS title. His crew chief and lone crew member, Heather Lyne, is the first female crew chief to win a National touring Late Model Championship, and a national motorsports championship in North America. She won her second straight Integra Crew Chief of the Year award, as well.
Mike Marlar won the WoO LMS event Wednesday, with Tanner English winning Thursday and then Jonathan Davenport taking Saturday’s checkered flag.
STSS Cajun Swing
The Modifieds aren’t done yet. The Short Track Super Series (STSS) will enter their final week of racing with the third annual ‘Cajun Swing.’
The STSS will close out 2022 with a $20,000 to win feature in Louisiana, the seventh time an STSS event winner’s share exceeded $20,000.
Racing will commence Nov. 8-9, racing a $4,000-to-win, 30-lapper and then a 35-lap, $5,000-to-win main in a two-day stop at Rocket Raceway Park in Petty, Texas. Then, the series will head to Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, La. for a 35-lap, $4,000-to-win feature. Friday and Saturday will be spent at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La. Celebrating their 50th season of racing, the 30-lap main on Friday will pay $4,000 and Saturday’s Gunslinger 50 will pay $20,000 to win.
A full schedule and pay-per-view streaming information is posted online at ShortTrackSuperSeries.com
LOLR will not host 2023 Hangover Race
Land of Legends Raceway has opted to skip the Hangover Race this off-season. In lieu of the special 60th anniversary season schedule, and the track work that was done this fall, the event will not be hosted in January. There will be an enduro during the Ontario County Fair in July, and the annual champions banquet will be held Jan. 13 at Club 86 in Geneva.
Additional details will be shared in the coming weeks.
Five Mile Point closes, Grandview sale canceled
Last weekend was the final race to be contested at Five Mile Point Speedway.
Five Mile Point, according to respected speedway historian Bob Miller, closed as the oldest active track in New York built specifically for racing automobiles. Other venues have raced longer, but were converted horse racing tracks.
Shangri La Speedway in Oswego was the oldest on record when it was shuttered, having opened July 21, 1946. Five Mile Point moved into the top spot, hosting their first race July 4, 1951. With its closing, Oswego Speedway moves to the top spot, opening August 10, 1951.
Grandview Speedway’s sale was canceled. The contract and agreement to sell had a clause and finite window to close the transaction for the property in Bechtelsville, Pa. The parties agreed to terms, and the Copart business was unable to secure permits within the agreed window. The clause was put in place so the Rogers family could work on a 2023 racing schedule. At this point, Grandview will open for a 61st season of racing in 2023.
Bill Shea, Dave Machuga remembered
The racing world is mourning the loss of Bill Shea, a former operator of Utica-Rome Speedway and longtime motorsports supporter with Briggs & Stratton and Ferris Industries.
Shea was a senior director of sales at Ferris, and is credited with transforming the company into one of the top three mower manufacturers in the United States, having roots as a milking equipment supplier. Shea helped orchestrate the move of Ferris to Munnsville, NY, and used his knowledge of racing suspensions to help develop the first mower with independent suspension. He grew up watching racing as a fan at Utica-Rome Speedway, eventually buying the track before selling the track back to Gene Cole amid the COVID era in 2019.
Shea passed last Monday.
Outlaw Speedway shared memories of Dave Machuga, who passed Oct. 28, after a valiant fight against cancer. Dave was known throughout the Dundee-area racing community. He has won multiple features in both dirt and asphalt competition and has several championships to his credit. He has had his hands on winning chassis, and his passion was infectious.