Oswego Speedway contested the 66th running of Budweiser International Classic Weekend, capping the three-day extravaganza at the concrete palace with three divisions of racing on Sunday.

Starting fourth, Dave Shullick Jr. pocketed the Supermodified main event, improving three spots before leading the field to the checkers in the 200-lap grind.

But it was far from that simple. Shullick Jr. was riding second for nearly 80 laps, working for an opening past Michael Barnes. Finally, that opportunity presented itself; on the final circuit Barnes ran out of fuel and coasted out of the groove. Shullick darted past, and went on to win his second straight International Classic 200.

Dan Connors was second, ahead of Ben Seitz. Michael Barnes rolled across the line fourth, and Dave McKnight was fifth.

Jeffrey Battle drove up 10 spots, winning the 350 Supers 50-lapper. Battle started 11th, and took the checkers over Brian Sobus and Kyle Perry. Chase Locke was fourth and Eddie Witkum Jr. was fifth. Polesitter Rob Wirth was sixth.

Dan Kapuscinski started eight in the Small Block Supers finale, and took the 60-lap main. He was the class of the field in the earlier practice sessions, and had to defend against a wily Greg O’Connor at the end. O’Connor surged from 11th to second, while Griffin Miller moved from 13th to third. Brad Haynes charged from 14th to fourth and Tony DeStevens rallied to fifth.

Saturday, Justin Bonsignore won the Toyota-Bud Mod Classic 150. The three-time Whelen Modified Tour Champion elected to stay out when Doug Coby pitted during a late caution. At that point, on aged rubber, Bonsignore had to defend from Kyle Bonsignore, Craig Lutz and Chuck Hossfeld. The gamble paid as the masterful final laps parked Bonsignore in victory lane for the third time this year.

Mirroring Coby would likely have ended his hopes of a win; Coby was strong all race long until the strategy chips began to fall. Chuck Hossfeld has made only select starts this year, and used every inch of pavement to solve Bonsignore. However, he settled for second. Had he won, it would have broken a winless streak in tour action dating back to 2008. Lutz was third ahead of Kyle Bonsignore and Matt Hirschman.

Jacob Christman won the Dave London Memorial Black 16 dash over Seth Zacharias and Zachary Willis.

Friday was Pole Day, and also featured The Super Stock Dave London Memorial.

Garrett Zacharias won the Dave London Memorial 50, racing up from 13th on the initial grid. Evan Rygielski was next, followed by TJ Cochrane, Bill Frisbie and Mike Nichols. Nathan Peckham was sixth. Bill Frisbie won the B-main, and moved into the feature with Nichols taking second in the B-main.

Michael Barnes set fast time for the Supermodifieds, taking the pole with a lap of 15.394-seconds; it was the third time the track record was broken during qualifying. Brian Sobus set fast time in the 350 Super ranks with a lap of 16.651, nearly two-tenths quicker than Josh Sokolic. Kapuscinski bested the SBS crew with a lap of 18.552.

Empire Super SprintsLarry Wight took the Empire Super Sprints 25-lap feature contested Saturday night at Fulton Speedway. Wight started seventh and stormed to the front ahead of runners-up Davie Franek and Jonathan Preston. Jason Barney was fourth and Paulie Colagiovanni took fifth. Friday, Bobby Varin stormed from fifth to win his seventh ESS main of the year at Brewerton Speedway. Larry Wight missed the leading edge of a weekend sweep, taking second while Davie Franek, Tommy Wickham and Shawn Donath filled the top five. The Empire Super Sprints will be racing as part of Cavalcade Weekend at Weedsport Speedway, September 10 and then during the Gerald Haers Memorial weekend, September 16, at Land of Legends Raceway.

Andy Bachetti won the Mr. DIRT Track USA title for the second time in a row Saturday at Lebanon Valley Speedway. He took home $25,500 for the efforts in the DIRTcar-sanctioned 100-lapper. The win also locks him into the 50th running of Super DIRT Week next month. Bachetti rolled off eighth, and ended up taking the lead from Peter Britten on lap 42. Keith Flach moved to second and pressured Bachetti, forcing their hands. Bachetti was able to conserve enough to roll to the win ahead of Flach and Brett Haas, who slipped past Billy Decker in the late going. Decker held fourth ahead of Kolby Schroder. Matt Sheppard took sixth, while Max Mclaughlin was eighth and Peter Britten finished 10th.

Weedsport Raceway’s Cavalcade Weekend is next for the Super DIRTcar Series racers. The card will host a $7,500-to-win main on September 10, with a $10,000-to-win main on Sept. 11. The Sunday card serves as a SDW Qualifier. With the big blocks, the ESS and DIRTcar Pro Stocks will race Saturday, while The 75-lap sportsman classic and 600cc Micros fill Sunday’s card.

Sunday night, Stewart Friesen scored the $25,000-to-win New Yorker, a stop on the Elite Tour hosted by the Short Track Super Series. Matt Sheppard was second ahead of Demetrios Drellos. Josh Coonradt (Pro Stock), Matt Janczuk (Sportsman) and Connor Prokop (Limited Sportsman) earned wins on the night, as well.

FRIDAYChampionship night at Brewerton Speedway culminated in speed and theatre. Jimmy Phelps scored the win in the Modified 35-lap feature. However, Chris Hile was able to secure the 2022 modified championship. Tom Sears Jr. was second ahead of Chad Phelps, Tyler Trump and champion Hile. Max Hill was the top finishing 358-modified. Amy Holland finished a championship effort in the Sportsman ranks. Ryan Dolbear won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature over Zach Sobotka and Chris Mackey; Cody Manitta and Richard Murtaugh followed. Holland was eighth. Kyle Demo won the ModLite feature, and Mike Mullen was crowned the division champion.

Matt Sheppard won his 11th feature and secured the 2022 Modified championship at Utica-Rome Friday. Alex Yankowski shadowed Sheppard at the line, followed by Billy Decker, Friesen and Alan Barker. Dave Richer won the 602 crate sportsman feature ahead of Willy Decker Jr. and Allan Hodge; Matt Janczuk finished the season with the Sportsman Championship. Brett Belden won the Pro Stock feature while Beau Ballard celebrated as divisional champion. Alex Hughes won the Limited Sportsman main and Seth Martin was the class champion.

At Can-Am Speedway, Shaun Shaw won his first career 358-Modified feature on Champions night. Ryan Bartlett was chasing while Tim Fuller rolled to third. Fuller secured the DIRTcar 358-Modified Track Championship with the finish. Tyler Corcoran won the DIRTcar Sportsman feature, and took the division championship over Mike Fowler. Fowler raced to second and Ryan Shanahan was third.

At Outlaw Speedway, Ron Cartwight Jr. won his first feature of the year in the modified ranks. Likewise, posting a first, Jeff Daugherty capped his first modified championship as a full-time driver at Outlaw. In the race behind Cartwright, Billy Paine, Tyler Siri, Steve Paine and AJay Potrzebowski filled the top five. Daugherty was sixth. In the American Racer Sportsman feature, Dale Welty won the main over Justice Mayo and Carter Crooker. In the race within the race, Chris Fisher beat Tommy Collins to the line by one spot, securing the class championship. AJ Lloyd won his first Hoosier Tire Sportsman main over Kreg Cooker and Brent Ayers; in doing so, Lloyd won the division points crown. Chelsea Beebe won her second 600cc modified feature and seven time winner James Randall took the points crown.

CJ Guererri posted his fourth straight second-place showing to secure the Street Stock championship. For the second week in a row, Jared Hill won the division feature; behind Hill and Guererri, Gene Sharpsteen, Jon Carpenter and Daryl Krebs filled the top five. Phil Yaw won his second Hobby Stock feature of the season while Marc Minutolo took home the season-long championship. Brian Lloyd, Bruce Kinner, Minutolo and Willy Easling filled the top five. Adam DelGrosso won the four-cylinder feature in his second-ever start at Outlaw; Ray Hyer, Jeremy Bunn, Cory Valade and Jayson Smart filled the top five. The fifth-place effort for Smart helped him leapfrog a struggling Lee Fritz and take the championship. Elle Grant won the youth four-cylinder feature.

SATURDAYAt Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. won both the DIRTcar Modified race and the class championship, parking his No. 83x in victory lane. Larry Wight was second in the modified portion of the show, racing ahead of Ronald Davis III, Dave Marcuccilli and Todd Root. Cody Manitta won the first of two DIRTcar Sportsman features over Richard Murtaugh and Brandon Carvey. Chris Mackey won the latter. Andrew Buff was second ahead of Wade Chrisman. Buff’s runner up effort secured the class championship for the season. John Petrovich won the Hobby Stock 20-lap main ahead of Bob Buono. Taking third anchored the 2022 class championship for Ron Hawker.

Pat Ward scored the 30-lap Modified feature win over a charging Tim Fuller and Justin Haers at Land of Legends Raceway. It was a regular purse, but paid no points. Jordan McCreadie and Zach Payne posted top five efforts. Justin Henderson earned a feature win in the Sportsman ranks; Zach Sobotka was second and with the runner-up effort offering double points, scored the points championship. Paul Guererri was third ahead of Matt Guererri and Tyler Corcoran. With their finishes, Matt Guererri, Nick Root (6th), Jimmy Grant (8th) and Frank Guererri Jr. (9th) locked themselves into the Gerald Haers Memorial on Sept. 17. Dan Craun posted a popular 305 Sprint win in the double-point championship program. Trevor Years and Bobby Parrow chased him at the line; Jason Whipple and Matt Rotz earned top five tallies. Darryl Ruggles was 12th, and finished his 11th championship season in the 305s. Carl Johnson secured a win over Rick Crego in a wild Street Stock feature; Aksel Jensen, Mike Welch and Jared Hill followed. Welch earned yet another championship in CJ Guererri’s borrowed machine after an engine failed aboard the No. 00 in qualifying. Nathan Peckham wheeled his No. 90 to a win in the hobby stocks, leading Tyler Burnell and Marc Minutolo to the line. Blane Smith was next, with Justin Eldredge rallying for fifth. Taking sixth, Frank ‘Bubba’ Burnell Jr. scored the 2022 track championship, and extended credits to Peckham as a quiet contributor to the 2022 program and the division as a whole.

This Saturday, The Les Whyte Top Gun Shootout Street Stock main will headline a busy card at LOLR. The 40-lap, $1,000-to-win affair will be underscored by a RUSH Late Model Series event, paying $3,000 for 30-laps of work. The Hobby Stocks and the four-cylinders will also be on the card, with racing at 6:30. The two-day Fall Spectacular will follow Sept.16-17. On Sept. 16, The Gerald Haers Memorial Sportsman qualifiers will roll off, along with the points finale for the Empire Super Sprints. Racing is at 7 pm. Saturday, The 100-lap $10,000-to-win Gerald Haers Memorial Modified feature will take center stage, along with the 40-lap GHM Sportsman Championship, paying $2,500-to-win. Racing is at 6 pm.