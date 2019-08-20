Inclement weather affected nearly every upstate speedway this weekend, the exception being Oswego Speedway.
At the Steel Palace, Keith Shampine made a winning move with 20 laps to go to secure a popular victory on Championship Night. Jeff Abold, Dave Danzer, Dave Schuillick and Tyler Thompson filled the top five, with Abold’s runner-up effort his third straight podium showing. Otto Sitterly finished eighth, but secured his ninth career Supermodified championship at Oswego, passing Nolan Swift for the most in track history.
Greg O’Connor swept around fellow front-row starter and GO Racing teammate Tony Pisa and went the distance to win the 30-lap Small Block Supermodified feature, the third of his career. Anthony Losurdo, who was fourth, and secured his second straight SBS title.
Stephen Duphily passed early leader Barry Kingsley to win his fourth 350 Supermodified feature in as many starts this year. Kingsley held second ahead of Losurdo at the line, with Losurdo wrapping up the division championship. Losurdo goes in the books as the inaugural 350 Supermodified champion, and the first driver since the late Jim Shampine in 1972 to win two titles in the same year at Oswego.
The track’s 2019 campaign wraps up Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 with the 63rd running of the Budweiser International Classic.
Touring
Super DIRTcar Series
Matt Sheppard captured the Battle on the Midway 100 Thursday at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown.
Opting for a setup that favors slick conditions, Sheppard moved to the lead on the bottom groove while chasing Ryan Godown around lap 25. The victory was Sheppard’s seventh SDS win of the year. Godown, Erick Rudolph, Billy Decker and Brett Hearn filled out the top five.
Godown posted his best series finish thus far and secured a guaranteed starting spot in the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 at NAPA Super DIRT Week XLVIII.
The next race for the series is the $25,000-to-win Mr. DIRT Track USA 100 Aug. 31 at Lebanon Valley Speedway. It will be a busy Labor Day weekend as the series heads to Utica-Rome Speedway Sept. 1 and Weedsport Speedway Sept. 2.
Empire Super Sprints
A night after losing their racing card at Brewerton Speedway to rain, the series staged its rescheduled asphalt event at Evans Mills Raceway Park. The night was presented by the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund. Scott Holcomb took home the $4,000 winner’s check.
The Empire Super Sprints head to Quebec for races at Autodrome Granby Friday and RPM Speedway Saturday. The tour race at Brewerton, Fulton, Utica-Rome and Weedsport speedways Aug. 30 through Sept. 2.
Jonathan Preston won at Weedsport Aug. 13, during Hall of Fame Weekend. It was his third feature triumph of the year. Paulie Colagiovanni, a six-time winner this season, has a 215-point cushion on Chuck Hebing at the top of the standings.
Weekly & upcoming
SUNDAY
Weedsport Speedway
The Cayuga County oval has been off since the Empire Super Sprints’ Legends Reunion Night Aug. 11.
The track reopens this Sunday with the Super Kart Series program. Contenders will compete in the seven points classes, while the PRO Clone 360 racers will battle for more than $1,500 in prize money across two Twin 20 features.
Utica-Rome Speedway
The track was scheduled to be off. The Modifieds will battle for their track championship this Sunday, sharing the spotlight with the Wild 100 Sportsman Showdown and Gene Kotary Memorial DIRTcar Pro Stock feature.
Points for the Pro Stocks, Novice Sportsman and Sportsman divisions wrap up Sept. 1.
SATURDAY
Land of Legends Raceway
Saturday’s rainout has pointed all of the attention at the Ontario County Fairgrounds to Modified Championship Night scheduled for this Saturday. There will be double points offered for the Mods. The Sportsman, 305 Sprints and Street Stocks will race as planned too, although their titles will be decided Aug. 31 in conjunction with the fourth Legend Inductee ceremonies to the Wall of Fame.
Matt Sheppard leads Erick Rudolph 693-643 heading into Saturday’s Modified finale.
For more, visit landoflegendsraceway.com.
Fulton Speedway
Weather walloped Fulton’s program, also. This Saturday’s card will include regular racing along with a demolition derby and the First Lady of Fulton Sportsman Dash.
Championship night at Fulton is set for Aug. 31.
Orange County Fair Speedway
Mat Williamson held off Stewart Friesen to win the $100,000 prize in the 160-lap Centennial Weekend headline event, which was contested well into Sunday morning. A two-hour rain delay limited on-track action for an extended period.
Williamson started on the pole after the redraw, and after a series of lead swaps, passed Anthony Perrego for the final time on lap 147. Friesen moved to second on lap 151, and the duo was dueling for the lead when Friesen struck the turn 4 wall. He continued, never losing momentum, and thus kept second place in the order.
Williamson won by nearly two seconds over Friesen, a charging Matt Sheppard, Danny Johnson and Billy Decker. Justin Haers was seventh.
FRIDAY
Outlaw Speedway
An intense storm wiped out a full, seven-division program, as well as makeup events for the American Racer Tire Sportsman and 4-Cylinder divisions.
Another seven-division program is slated for this Friday, and the schedule has been updated to include makeup races for the 4-Cylinder and IMCA classes. However, an additional race weekend will not be added in September due to conflicts.
The track is enjoying a handful of exciting points races as it approaches its championship nights.
Matt Sheppard has an 18-point edge on Steve Paine (622-604) in the Modified point standings. Alan Johnson (560) is third.
Will Shields is 20 points ahead of AJ Lloyd in the DIRTcar Hoosier Tire Sportsman class, 456-436, while Jimmy Zacharias is 10 markers up on Brian Fish in the American Racer Tire Sportsman division, 450-440.
Tommy Collins Jr. leads the Outlaw Speedway Sportsman series with 152 points, 8 clear of Kenny Hammond and Chris Fisher.
Visit www.outlawspeedwayllc.com for all of the points rundowns and additional details on future programs.
Brewerton Speedway
Rain halted the action after heat races were completed. No wristbands or ticket stubs from Friday’s program will be honored at future events.
This Friday, the Sportsman, Mod Lite and 4-Cylinder divisions will stage makeups as part of a regular program. The 4-Cylinder track champion will be decided.
Tim Sears leads Larry Wight 558-542 in the track’s Modified standings.
Orange County Fair Speedway
Matt Sheppard prevailed in the Centennial Anniversary 80-lap modified race, while Larry Wight topped Billy Dunn to take the checkers in the Centennial Small Block 25-lap main.
