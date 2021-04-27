Former driver Tom Juno has brought three asphalt sealing companies together and created a special challenge event to be contested at Fulton Speedway.
Juno stepped away from competition, but continues to support the action at Fulton and Brewerton Speedways. Bringing his Power Seal Driveway Sealing company together with Tarvia Seal and Dura Seal, the trio will support the Brewerton and Fulton Sportsman Midseason Challenge July 10 at Fulton.
The event is earmarked for a minimum $2,000 purse with at least $500 on the line for the winner. The 10-car field will be comprised of the top 10 in points when combining the division standings at Brewerton and Fulton after totals are compiled July 9.
“We may be similar companies and in some ways competitors, we are all still race fans and friends,” remarked Juno in a statement to the track “AJ Martino of Tarvia Seal also raced for a bit and Jim Iannolo of Dura Seal has strong ties to area racing, so we came together to develop what should be a fun and unique race. The format is a little different than a dash and the purse is healthy so the teams and fans should like it.”
The field will be set by a ‘revenge draw,’ where the number drawn in the standard ‘redraw’ format is then given to a fellow competitor instead of kept. The field will race as one group through the first five laps, with the format then turning into a ‘pursuit’ format. From lap six to the conclusion, the last car in the order will be sent off the track until only two cars remain. After a short caution period, the final two will have a two-lap, head’s up duel for the win.
“Tom Juno does so much for our sport, particularly our Fulton and Brewerton Sportsman teams, “said Cory Reed, Track Manager, “Every year he tries to mix it up, make it fun, but also rewarding for the teams. We are thankful Tom is part of our family and welcome the support of AJ and Jim with this event.”
Fulton will host testing Tuesday, April 27. Gates open at 6 pm and admission is $25.
The season will open May 1, with the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, RUSH Late Models and Novice Sportsman on the card. Adult admission is $15, those aged 18 years and under are free. Gates open at 5 pm and racing follows at 7 pm.
Brewerton will test May 4 at 6 pm with a $25 pit fee. Racing follows with a May 7 opener with the DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Sportsman, STARS Mod Lites and four-cylinders. Gates open at 5:30 pm and racing follows at 7:30 pm. Like Fulton, adult grandstand admission is $15 and those 18 and under are free.
Learn more about the track schedules and the Sportsman Midseason Challenge online at FultonSpeedway.com and BrewertonSpeedway.com.
Friesen doubles up at BristolStewart Friesen won both rounds of Super DIRTcar Series action at Bristol over the weekend.
Winning his third straight Super DIRTcar Series event, Friesen secured the second $10,000 payday Sunday afternoon in a 40-lap main. Rain pushed the second race from Saturday to Sunday afternoon.
Mike Mahaney drew the pole for both races. With Friesen on the outside of the front row, Mahaney put together an early lead before Friesen wrestled it away. Mahaney then suffered power steering issues.
Friesen navigated the lapper traffic well, with Demetrios Drellos trying to make up the deficit. Max McLaughlin filled the top three with Mahney fading to fourth ahead of Ryan Watt. Tyler Dipple, Billy Decker, Jimmy Phelps, Mike Gular and Matt Sheppard filled the top 10.
In the first night, Friesen was fast but drew eighth to start the feature. But, while Mahaney was leading, a series of cautions kept the top 10 bunched together and Friesen picked up chunks of position at a time. He eventually overtook Mahaney, who was ultimately bottled up by a slowing Keith Flach and fell to fifth.
Tyler Dippel held for second in the Friday feature, with Mat Williamson, Tim Sears and Mahaney in the top five. Gary Tomkins took sixth ahead of Chad Brachmann, Erick Rudolph, Peter Britten and McLaughlin. Sheppard was 11th.
The Super DIRTcar Series will visit Bridgeport Speedway for the 2021 installment of the King of the Big Blocks, set for May 4. For more details, visit www.superdirtcarseries.com.
Snow derails LOLR, Thunder Mountain, Genesee plansThe wet conditions halted the practice and racing plans for the weekend at Land of Legends Raceway, and practice is now set for April 27, from 6 pm to 8 pm.
Pit gates open at 4 pm. Grandstand access is free. Pit admission is $20. Fans are invited to bring their own dinner and no concessions will be open.
Keep up to date with Land of Legends raceway online at Landoflegendsraceway.com.
Thunder Mountain also snowed out, losing their second straight week of planned racing. The plans have moved forward to open May 1. Details are online at Thundermtnspeedway.net.
Genesee Speedway lost testing on April 24 as well, and look ahead to a season opener May 1. The card will include the Gene Dewitt Memorial, with the Late Models, Sportsman, Street Stocks, Mini Stocks and Novice Sportsman. Details are online at Genesee-Speedway.com.
Oswego ready for MayOswego Speedway is ready to start their 70th season with a rescheduled 64th International Classic anchoring the May menu.
Oswego will open May 8 with a 50-lapper for the Supermodifieds; the entirety of 2020 was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The held-over 2020 International Classic will feature practice on May 27, from 5 pm to 9 pm. The New York Super Stocks and New York Compacts will compete in their own championship events during Pole Day on May 28. Super Modifieds, Small Block Supers and 350 Supers will be looking to post the fastest divisional time for Sunday’s marquee events.
Classic Weekend will conclude May 29, with warmups at 12:45 pm. Last-chance Supermodified events will go green at 2:30 pm. The 350 Supers 50-lapper will take flight at 3:15 pm. The Small Block Supers Classic 75 is set for 5 pm, and the International Classic 200 for the Supermodifieds is booked for a 7 pm start time.
Camping inquiries will be answered beginning in May. There are further plans coming for VIP passes and season tickets, based on gathering limits and plans handed down by the state. Additional information is online at www.oswegospeedway.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.