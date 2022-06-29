The Super DIRTcar Series will be visiting the Land of Legends Thursday, June 30 for the Stars and Stripes 76.
The 76-lap main will pay $7,500 to win. Last week, Mike Mahaney’s three-wheeled effort anchored his win at Albany-Saratoga Speedway, lifting him to repeat-winner status at the Malta, NY oval. However, Mat Williamson’s 12th place finish corralled him enough points to assume the point lead.
This, however, leads to the series storming the former home track of eight-time defending SDS champion Matt Sheppard, who has won multiple times in SDS action at the Ontario County Fairgrounds.
With nearly 50 events contested under the Super DIRTcar Series banner in Canandaigua, Sheppard won in 2020 and 2019, and swept the July 2 and May 20 events in 2015. Last year, Peter Britten won the first of two features contested on Aug. 4, with Stewart Friesen winning the latter. The series has visited consistently since 2015.
Britten, like Sheppard, has a deep notebook for Land of Legends Raceway. His last SDS series victory was posted August 4, 2021 at Land of Legends, and ran eighth at Albany-Saratoga last week before posting a runner-up effort this past Saturday.
The DIRTcar Northeast Sportsman Series Central & West Region point chasers will race a 30-lap feature event as well; Pits open at 3:30 p.m. with grandstands following at 5 p.m. Practice kicks off at 6 p.m. Qualifying races and opening ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Looking ahead, Land of Legends will not race on July 2, with attention beyond the SDS stop instead focused on the July 9 card. The night will be highlighted by the third Wall of Fame induction in 2022, along with racing for the Modifieds, Sportsman and Novice Sportsman, 305 Sprints, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks.
This past weekend, Alan Johnson scored a popular win in the Modified ranks, his second of the season and his 127th career big block triumph at the half-mile. Peter Britten was next, followed by defending track champion Justin Haers. Erick Rudolph and Tim Fuller followed. All drivers in the top five were noted home-track favorites going into the SDS series stop, with Johnson (2), Britten and Fuller each having won in regular weekly action.
Johnson, a five time track champion in his own right, scored the win and remarked how drivers never for sure know when they’ll win another, having a total of 129 wins (twice winning in 358-Modified action) at the ova. His win earlier this year brought his consecutive seasons with a win to 48.
Justin Henderson posted his first win in almost exactly 10 years, taking the sportsman checkers home. Henderson last visited victory lane June 30, 2012. He has 12 career wins in the division. Tyler Murray was second, followed by Paul Guererri, Nick Guererri and Tyler Corcoran. Most of the front runners will be defending home turf June 30 during the Sportsman portion of the Stars and Stripes 76 event.
Darryl Ruggles won the 305 Sprint feature over Alysha Bay and Randy Years. Josh Pangrazio won the Street Stock main followed by Shane Wolf and Mike Welch. Wayne Ellison again triumphed in the Hobby Stocks, besting Frank Burnell and Josh Oles. Kasey Coffey won the New Legends Sportsman feature.
CNY SpeedweekThe Empire Super Sprints will be contesting their annual Speedweek festivities over the next four days. Racing June 29-July 2, the traveling 360 sprinters will race four consecutive $2,500-to-win events at Can-Am Speedway, Thunder Mountain Speedway, Brewerton and then Fulton ahead of a stop at the Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown July 9. For details, visit www.empiresupersprints.com.
Results from the weekendSATURDAY
At Thunder Mountain, Alan Barker scored a modified win over Erit Leet and Darren Smith. Jordan McCreadie won the DIRTcar 358 feature over Shayne Spoonhower and Lance Willix. Will Eastman bagged the DIRTcar Sportsman checkers over Mike Austin and Hunter Lapp. Doug Winhausen won the 600cc Modified feature, while Jerry Lobdell Jr (Street Stocks), Jeremy Hamilton (Open vs. Crate Sportsman), Buck Mills Jr (Factory Stock), and Duane Hiller (Dirt Nostalgia Tour) took class wins.
With high school commencement ceremonies scheduled, Fulton Speedway was closed.
Genesee Speedway was scheduled to be off June 25.
FRIDAY
Brewerton Speedway welcomed King’s Smash’em Crash’em demolition derby action to the speedway ahead of the ESS CNY Speedweeks’ visit this week. Max Lowrey won the compact derby, besting Mark Russell and tied-third place finishers Klaine Russell and Freddy White. Shawn Aman won the Junk run over Michael Thayer and Adam Buteau.
The modifieds will be racing on Friday, along with the Empire Super Sprints, Sportsman and four-cylinders. Adult admission for the CNY Speedweek date is $25. Fans aged 18 and under are free. Grandstands open at 5 pm, racing follows at 7 p.m.
Alan Fink won the regularly scheduled Sportsman modified feature over Tyler Corcoran and Amy Holland. Joseph Garafolo scored the Mod Lite feature ahead of Mike Mullen and Kyle Demo. Damien Belcher won the four-cylinder event.
At Outlaw Speedway, Alex Payne won his third straight Modified 30-lap feature in convincing fashion; it was his fourth in five starts. Billy Paine logged a season-best second ahead of Steve Paine. Justice Mayo (American Racer Sportsman) and Stacy Jackson (Hoosier Tire) earned Sportsman class wins. Kreg Crooker and Chris Fisher were chasing Mayo while Jackson led Brent Ayers and AJ Lloyd at the line. CJ Guererri posted his second win of the year in the Street Stocks with Shane Wolfe and Trevor Dudley in tow. Willy Easling took the checkers over Bruce Kinner and Marc Minutolo in the Hobby Stock feature. Derrick Evans won the four-cylinder main ahead of Kenneth Evans and Craig DeCamp. James Randall won his fourth 600cc modified feature and Connor Erick posted his first youth four-cylinder victory. Brandon Palmisano won the 1-on-1 spectator races.
At Utica-Rome, Tim Fuller scored a win ahead of Alan Johnson and Ronnie Johnson. Darryl Ruggles won the CRSA 305 Sprint feature. Matt Janczuk collected the checkers in the Sportsman main and Josh Coonradt won the Pro Stock 20-lapper. Zach Welch won the limited sportsman finale; and Slappy White (DOHC) shared the four-cylinder spotlight with Hunter Tarbania (SOHC).
July 2 is Oswego Speedway’s annual Grand Prix weekend. The card includes the 75-lap Supermodified feature, a 35-lap Grand Prix affair for the Small Block Supers, and a stand-alone 30-lap Grand Prix championship for the 350 supers. General admission is $25, fans under 16 years are free with a paid adult. Warm ups begin at 3:30 pm when general admission gates open, and racing follows at 6 pm. Tickets are available online at oswegospeedway.com.
Chris Marquart’s “Motorsports” normally appears every Tuesday during racing season. Contact Chris at (315) 729-3999 or at smashedempirefilms@gmail.com.